Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth “kill everybody” order raises war-crimes questions

A Washington Post investigation described a covert Caribbean operation where U.S. forces tracked a boat suspected of drug trafficking and then carried out a lethal strike, with no survivors, under a spoken directive attributed to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, according to people with direct knowledge of the mission. Coverage of the Trump administration notes allegations that Hegseth issued a “kill everybody” order during the strike. The Washington Post

The reported directive resembles a “denial of quarter” order, which international humanitarian law explicitly prohibits. The International Committee of the Red Cross defines denial of quarter as ordering that there be “no survivors,” or conducting hostilities on that basis, and classifies it as a grave breach. Casebook

The Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court likewise lists declaring that “no quarter will be given” as a war crime in international armed conflict. HPCR Research

These rules are designed to ensure that surrender is always possible and to protect people who are hors de combat, including the wounded, shipwrecked, or those clearly trying to give up. Public International Law & Policy Group

While the United States is not a party to the Rome Statute, any policy that effectively treats suspected traffickers as targets to be killed rather than apprehended risks blurring the line between law enforcement and warfare in a way that alarms military lawyers and human rights experts.

Trump administration freezes all asylum decisions after DC National Guard shooting

In the wake of the Washington shooting that killed one National Guard member and critically injured another near the White House, the administration announced it is halting decisions in every pending asylum case. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services director Joseph Edlow said in a post on X that decisions are paused “until we can ensure that every alien is vetted and screened to the maximum degree possible.” FOX6 News Milwaukee CNN

The freeze is not limited to Afghans connected to the suspect, but applies across the asylum system, according to ABC News’ political desk. ABC News

The move effectively punishes all asylum seekers and could violate U.S. obligations to process protection claims in a timely way, though the administration frames it as a necessary security review.

Ukraine’s top peace negotiator Andriy Yermak resigns after $100 million corruption probe raid

Andriy Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s powerful chief of staff and lead negotiator in U.S.–backed peace talks with Russia, resigned after Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies searched his home and office as part of a sweeping energy-sector investigation. Reuters

The probe, led by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, focuses on an alleged scheme to skim roughly $100 million in kickbacks from contracts at the state atomic energy company, Energoatom, and related entities. Reuters

Yermak has not been named as a suspect and says he is cooperating, but Zelenskyy accepted his resignation, citing the need to avoid “rumors and speculation” while Ukraine seeks to maintain Western support and keep EU accession talks on track. Al Jazeera

Yermak’s departure leaves a vacuum at the center of Kyiv’s wartime leadership, since he was the key channel for recent peace framework talks with U.S. officials in Geneva. The Guardian

College freshman deported to Honduras despite emergency order from federal judge

Nineteen-year-old business student Any Lucia Lopez Belloza, who was studying at Babson College, was detained at Boston Logan Airport on November 20 as she tried to fly to Texas to surprise her family for Thanksgiving. NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

According to her attorney, Todd Pomerleau, immigration officers pulled her out at the gate, held her, then transferred her through Texas and deported her to Honduras within two days.

The Associated Press reports that a federal judge issued an emergency order the day after her arrest barring the government from moving her out of Massachusetts or out of the country for at least 72 hours, but she was already gone. NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

ICE says an immigration judge ordered her removed in 2015; Pomerleau says Lopez Belloza never knew about that case and that the only record he can find shows proceedings closed in 2017. He told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth she is “absolutely heartbroken” and feels she is “losing everything” as her education and life in the U.S. are abruptly derailed. NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Native actor Elaine Miles says ICE called her tribal ID “fake” during stop in Washington state

Indigenous actor Elaine Miles, best known from “Northern Exposure” and “Smoke Signals,” says she was detained by men wearing ICE vests near a bus stop in Redmond, Washington, who dismissed her federally recognized tribal ID as “fake.” The Guardian

She told reporters she presented her card from the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, only to be told “anyone can make that,” and that when she tried to call the tribal enrollment office using the number printed on the back, one of the men tried to grab her phone. The men eventually left without arresting her.

Native News Online and The Seattle Times report that Miles says her son and uncle have also had their tribal IDs questioned in past encounters with immigration agents, a pattern Indigenous rights attorney Gabriel Galanda describes as racial profiling rooted in “ignorance about tribal citizenship.” Native News Online

Tribal IDs from federally recognized nations are accepted by U.S. agencies as proof of citizenship and status, and Miles says she has used hers to cross U.S. borders without issue. Native News Online

Trump moves to cancel Biden-era actions signed by autopen, reviving fringe legal theory

President Trump has declared that any document “signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the autopen” is “terminated” and “of no further force or effect,” claiming that roughly 92 percent of Biden-era executive orders, pardons, and other documents are invalid because Biden allegedly did not personally sign them. CNN

He has also suggested, in social media posts amplified by supporters, that Biden could face perjury charges over the supposed misuse of the signing machine, even though perjury is a crime about false statements under oath, not the method of signing a document.

Autopen devices, which reproduce a principal’s signature with mechanical arms, have been used by modern presidents from both parties for routine official documents, and legal experts quoted by outlets like The Guardian and Newsweek note that such signatures are treated as valid when the president authorizes their use. The Guardian

Trump himself used an autopen in office. There is no clear mechanism by which a president can unilaterally retroactively nullify large swaths of prior executive actions on this basis, and any attempt to enforce such a claim would almost certainly face rapid court challenges. The Guardian

Trump’s “Great American Presidents” 50-year mortgage graphic alarms housing analysts

Earlier this month, Trump posted a Truth Social graphic titled “Great American Presidents” that placed his portrait beside Franklin D. Roosevelt’s. Under FDR, the graphic read “30-Year Mortgage,” referencing the New Deal-era product that became the standard U.S. home loan. Under Trump, it read “50-Year Mortgage,” signaling his push for an ultra-long-term loan to reduce monthly payments. FOX6 News

Federal Housing Finance Agency director Bill Pulte then said on X that “we are indeed working on the 50 year Mortgage,” calling it a “complete game changer.” FOX6 News Milwaukee

Analysts are skeptical. Newsweek reports that a 50-year mortgage at typical current rates would add about 86 percent more interest compared with a 30-year loan on the same principal, while dramatically slowing how fast homeowners build equity. Newsweek

A CBS report notes that some Trump officials were unhappy the idea was floated so quickly and worry it mostly benefits lenders and builders, not buyers already crushed by high prices and rates. CBS News

Top Indiana Republican says he will “rebuke” Trump by voting no on redistricting

In Indiana, a prominent Republican who helped craft the state’s new legislative map says he will vote against it, casting his “no” as a direct rebuke to Trump after the president used a slur about Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and insulted a female reporter. The Daily Beast

According to The Daily Beast’s reporting, the lawmaker argues that the map is being driven by loyalty tests to Trump rather than fair representation for Indiana voters, and that his break with the president is meant to signal that even within the GOP there are limits to how far lawmakers will go to defend Trump’s rhetoric. The Daily Beast

The vote is being closely watched as a test of whether any Republicans are willing to defy Trump on structural power questions like redistricting.

