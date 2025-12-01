Good evening,

Hegseth mocks the drug boat strike under bipartisan war crimes scrutiny

According to the Washington Post and other outlets, witnesses say Hegseth gave a verbal order to “kill them all” before U.S. forces fired on the vessel, then allegedly ordered a follow up strike on survivors in the water. The Guardian

Hegseth has dismissed the accounts as “fake news” and denies issuing an unlawful order. Senator Roger Wicker, the top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, and Chair Jack Reed have announced a bipartisan inquiry, while the Republican led House Armed Services Committee has opened its own probe into possible violations of the laws of war. Politico

Pete Hegseth is mocking the strikes by posting memes on X.

President Donald Trump, pressed by reporters about reports of a second strike on wounded survivors, said he had not been aware of any follow up strike and added that he “would not have wanted that,” calling the initial attack “very lethal” and “fine.” ABC News

Florida talks seek to salvage controversial Ukraine peace framework

Senior Ukrainian officials met Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special envoy Steve Witkoff and presidential adviser Jared Kushner at a private club in Hallandale Beach, Florida, to rework a U.S. authored framework for ending Russia’s war in Ukraine that critics in Kyiv and Europe view as tilted toward Moscow. The Guardian

The original 28 point blueprint, drafted in negotiations between Washington and Moscow, envisioned Ukraine relinquishing the entire Donbas region, limiting its armed forces and remaining outside NATO.

Ukrainian negotiators are pushing to revise the plan so that any deal preserves their country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and long term security guarantees. KCRA

After roughly four hours of talks, Rubio told reporters the meeting was “productive” but said “there is more work to be done” before there is a viable agreement to take into separate negotiations with Vladimir Putin, which Trump plans to pursue through Witkoff’s upcoming trip to Moscow. Reuters

Leavitt faces backlash over ICE detention of nephew’s mother and godson’s mom

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is under growing scrutiny after U.S. immigration authorities detained Bruna Ferreira, a Brazilian immigrant who is the mother of Leavitt’s nephew. DHS says Ferreira overstayed a tourist visa and has a prior battery arrest, and she has been transferred to an ICE facility in Louisiana. Reuters

The Daily Beast reports that Ferreira’s family, as well as her attorney, say she has lived in the United States since childhood, sought legal status through DACA and a green card application, and has been closely involved with Leavitt’s family for more than a decade. Her lawyer told CNN that Ferreira asked Leavitt to be her son’s godmother and recently attended his soccer game alongside Leavitt’s relatives, contradicting anonymous claims that the two women had not spoken in years. The Daily Beast

Relatives have publicly criticized Leavitt for failing to speak up or intervene, even as a GoFundMe campaign for Ferreira’s legal defense has surpassed its target. The case has highlighted tensions between the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration stance and the personal lives of its senior officials. The Daily Beast

Trump and Republicans grow anxious over tight Tennessee special election

Republicans are increasingly worried about a special House election in Tennessee’s 7th District, a seat Trump carried by more than twenty points in 2024. Recent polling shows Republican Matt Van Epps leading Democratic state representative Aftyn Behn by only a narrow margin, signaling a sharp shift against the GOP in a deeply conservative district. The Daily Beast

Trump has responded with an urgent get out the vote push, including a Truth Social post imploring “America First patriots” in the district to support Van Epps and warning supporters not to “take this race for granted.” In the same message, he accused Behn of hating Christianity and supporting open borders and gun restrictions.

Democrats argue that even a close result would signal serious trouble for Trump’s agenda heading into the midterms, while Republicans have poured new money into the race and scheduled last minute outreach events in an attempt to avoid a damaging upset or narrow win. Democrats

Trump touts “perfect” MRI and cognitive test, raising fresh questions about health transparency

Facing ongoing questions about his health after a second term in office and repeated public stumbles, Trump has leaned on his personal narrative of mental sharpness. In recent remarks recirculated by media outlets, he said he underwent an MRI that came back “perfect,” asserted that he did not know which body part had been scanned, and insisted it was not his brain because he had already “aced” a cognitive test. He added that the reporter he was speaking to would be “incapable” of passing the same exam. The Independent

The White House has offered few official medical details beyond the president’s own statements. Neurologists quoted in coverage note that normal MRI findings do not rule out a range of age related issues and stress that repeated boasting about basic cognitive screening does little to answer broader questions about long term health.

Noem blames DC National Guard shooting on U.S. “radicalization” while facing contempt risk over deportation flights

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on Sunday that Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the Afghan immigrant charged with killing one National Guard member and critically injuring another near the White House, had been “radicalized” in the United States and blamed failed vetting under earlier policies. Reuters

Reporting by the Guardian and Reuters notes that Lakanwal entered the United States in 2021 under an evacuation program for Afghans who worked with U.S. backed units, and that his asylum was approved in April 2025 while Trump was already in office again. The Guardian

At the same time, Noem is at the center of an escalating contempt fight over deportation flights that carried more than 100 Venezuelan men to El Salvador despite a federal court order to turn the planes around. New Justice Department filings say Noem personally approved the flights after being informed of the judge’s order. A federal judge has now ordered declarations from every official involved and is weighing whether to refer Noem or others for possible contempt prosecution. WCVB

In recent interviews, Noem has defended continuing the flights and portrayed the supervising judge as an activist who overstepped, while insisting her decisions were legal. Yahoo

Weak DHS oversight raises alarm as immigration enforcement tightens

Civil rights advocates and former officials warn that years of turmoil in Department of Homeland Security watchdog positions and cuts to internal civil rights capacities under Trump have left immigration detention and enforcement with thin accountability just as the administration accelerates mass removals.

Investigations into deportations to El Salvador’s CECOT mega prison and court cases such as J.G.G. v. Trump and D.V.D. v. DHS describe a pattern in which migrants have been removed to third countries or high risk prisons with little opportunity to challenge their treatment. The Guardian

Combined with high stakes deportation fights like those over Venezuelan detainees and the controversial use of the Alien Enemies Act, the erosion of oversight structures increases the risk of abuses occurring with few internal checks.

New York protesters block ICE raid vehicles outside federal garage

In Lower Manhattan, immigration activists clashed with federal agents and New York police as they tried to stop what they believed was a planned ICE raid near Chinatown. Demonstrators blocked the exits of a government parking garage used by Homeland Security vehicles and chanted for ICE to leave the city, leading to a prolonged standoff and traffic disruption. ABC News

Police eventually moved in after repeated orders to disperse, arresting at least a dozen protesters. ABC News and other outlets report that the goal of the activists was to keep federal immigration enforcement vehicles from leaving the garage to conduct raids, following earlier actions on Canal Street that led to multiple arrests and heightened tensions between the city and federal authorities. ABC News

Clemency for $1.6 billion fraudster draws fire from investors and watchdogs

Trump has granted clemency to David Gentile, the former CEO of private equity firm GPB Capital, less than two weeks after he began serving a seven year federal sentence for orchestrating what prosecutors described as a $1.6 billion fraud. Regulators said investor funds were siphoned into luxury cars, a personal jet and other expenses while thousands of victims lost their savings. The Washington Post

The commutation wiped out nearly the entire prison term that had just begun, sharply reducing the consequences for one of the largest fraud cases in recent years under securities laws. Investor advocates and ethics groups say the decision fits a pattern of clemency for politically connected or wealthy offenders and have demanded more transparency about any ties between Gentile, his associates and Trump’s political network. ProPublica

Mass shooting at child’s birthday party devastates Stockton community

In Stockton, California, a child’s birthday party turned into a mass casualty crime scene when a gunman opened fire, killing four people aged 8, 9, 14 and 21 and wounding 11 others. Local officials say the shooting appears to have been targeted and that they are searching for at least one suspect who fled the scene. The Guardian

Authorities have appealed to the public for tips and are reviewing surveillance footage while families grieve the loss of multiple children from the same celebration. California officials have again pointed to the incident as evidence of the human toll of high powered firearms and persistent gaps in efforts to prevent retaliatory or targeted shootings.

Petition urges EPA to ban 8 million pounds of antibiotics and antifungals sprayed on crops

A coalition of public health, farmworker and environmental groups has filed a detailed legal petition pressuring the Environmental Protection Agency to cancel approvals for medically important antibiotics and antifungals used as pesticides on U.S. crops. The filing estimates that more than 8 million pounds of these antimicrobial chemicals, including streptomycin and oxytetracycline, are sprayed each year on citrus, apples and other produce. The Guardian

Experts say using human critical antibiotics on fields can accelerate the rise of drug resistant “superbugs,” contaminate water and soil, and expose farmworkers and rural communities to residues, while offering only modest agricultural benefits. The petition cites Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data estimating that antibiotic resistant infections cause about 2.8 million illnesses and 35,000 deaths annually in the United States. CIDRAP

If the EPA fails to act or rejects the request, the petitioners can sue, a process that could take years. Advocates say they are prepared for a long fight, arguing that continuing to spray antibiotics on crops is an unacceptable risk to public health. Center for Biological Diversity

