The House has voted to approve the budget bill that will reopen the federal government after a prolonged shutdown. The measure passed with a clear Republican majority and several Democratic votes added on top, but the bill would have cleared the chamber even without those crossover Democrats.

Here are the House Democrats who voted Yes on the bill:

Adam Gray (D–California, CA-13)

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D–Washington, WA-3)

Jared Golden (D–Maine, ME-2)

Tom Suozzi (D–New York, NY-3)

Don Davis (D–North Carolina, NC-1)

Henry Cuellar (D–Texas, TX-28)

The legislation had already moved through the Senate, so the House decision sends it directly to President Trump for his signature. Once signed, federal agencies can reopen and furloughed workers can begin the process of receiving back pay and returning to full operations.

The package funds the government on a short timeline, extending operations only into the next term of negotiations. The deal does not guarantee a House vote on extending ACA premium subsidies, which could leave millions facing higher health insurance costs early next year. The bill’s supporters argue that ending the shutdown needed to happen immediately, while critics say the agreement delays core fights over health care and cost of living.

The bill also contains a set of provisions that look more like self-protection for lawmakers than anything designed to help the public. A quiet clause gives certain senators the ability to sue the federal government for large payouts if their phone records were gathered during the Jan. 6 investigation, even though this applies only to a small circle of Republican senators and was never publicly debated. The funding deal also locks in hundreds of millions of dollars for congressional security at the same time it refuses to secure ACA premium subsidies, which means regular people are still facing the risk of major insurance cost spikes. Lawmakers protected themselves, guaranteed their own security, and created a legal shield for their colleagues, but left the biggest health care problem hanging over everyone else.

The budget bill also includes a provision targeting marijuana and the THC market. The bill includes a new 0.4 mg THC cap per container and a ban on most delta-8 and similar cannabinoids. It hits gas stations, smoke shops, corner stores, and online shops. Almost everything disappears in a year.

The shutdown is now expected to end as soon as the bill reaches the president’s desk. But the next clash is already scheduled, with another funding deadline just ahead and unresolved fights over health care, social programs, and internal Republican divisions waiting on the other side.

