Good afternoon, everyone!

The House has passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and has taken a significant step toward releasing the long-hidden Epstein files.

Lawmakers voted with near total unity to advance legislation that could finally make the records public. Survivors who spent years pushing for transparency appeared again today to demand answers, after months of bureaucratic delays and resistance.

The bill now moves to the Senate. Any amendments could pause the process, but early signals from key Republican senators suggest some openness to passing it.

If the Senate approves the bill, it goes to the White House. Trump has said he intends to sign it.

Survivors and lawmakers remain cautious about whether the eventual release will be complete or heavily redacted.

In the Oval Office, President Trump broke sharply with U.S. intelligence assessments on the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Sitting beside Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Trump described Khashoggi as “extremely controversial” and said “a lot of people did not like” him.

These remarks run directly against the 2021 intelligence conclusion that MBS approved the operation to capture or kill Khashoggi.

Saudi officials continue to reject the U.S. findings. MBS responded by calling

Khashoggi’s death painful and said Saudi investigators took every necessary step and improved internal systems to prevent anything similar.

The exchange signals a major shift in the administration’s approach to Saudi Arabia.

A federal panel has blocked Texas from using its new 2025 congressional map for the 2026 elections.

The court issued a preliminary injunction after concluding that the 2025 map likely violated the rights of Black and Latino voters.

The ruling orders Texas to revert to its 2021 map for the 2026 cycle.

This is a major setback for Texas Republicans, whose updated map had been widely criticized as one of the most aggressive partisan gerrymanders in the country.

The decision immediately alters the landscape for 2026 and sets the stage for further legal battles.

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America