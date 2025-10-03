Hey everyone,

I’m publishing another report today because so much has happened just in the last several hours. The pace of news right now is overwhelming, and it’s critical we stay on top of it together.

ICE expands social media surveillance

According to Wired, ICE is hiring nearly 30 private contractors to staff round-the-clock “targeting centers” in Vermont and California. They will monitor Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram to generate deportation leads. All collected data will feed into ICE’s Palantir-powered enforcement system, raising sharp privacy concerns.

Chicago raid and allegations of misconduct

In Chicago’s South Shore, federal agents arrested 37 people allegedly tied to the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua in a pre-dawn operation. Local news confirmed detainees were loaded into U-Haul and Budget rental trucks. Residents have alleged that agents dragged children from apartments unclothed and separated them from their mothers. Those specific claims have not been independently verified, but the raids are part of “Operation Midway Blitz,” which DHS says has already detained more than 800 people statewide.

Other urgent developments

Diddy sentenced: Sean “Diddy” Combs has been sentenced to four years in federal prison after pleading guilty in a sex trafficking case.

Shutdown day 6: The Senate failed to pass both Republican and Democratic short-term spending bills again. Majority Leader John Thune said the chamber will adjourn until Monday, extending the government shutdown into its sixth day.

Smithsonian stays open: The Smithsonian Institution will remain open through October 11 by using prior-year funds, extending operations beyond the expected October 6 closure.

Portland sues White House: Oregon and Portland officials filed suit to block Trump’s plan to deploy 200 National Guard troops to the city, warning of costs and violence.

Costco drug pricing: Costco pharmacies will offer Ozempic and Wegovy for $499 a month without insurance. Doctors caution that the price will remain out of reach for many patients.

Academics warn of cuts: The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences warned that Trump’s second-term policies, including NIH budget cuts, dismantling the Education Department, and capping international students, would devastate U.S. research and universities.

Trump Gaza ultimatum: The president gave Hamas until Sunday 6 p.m. ET to accept a 20-point ceasefire plan, warning “all hell” will break out if it is rejected.

Semiquincentennial coin draft: Treasury unveiled a draft design for a 2026 $1 coin featuring Trump’s profile and a raised fist above the slogan “fight, fight, fight.” It is not final and awaits further review after the shutdown.

Strikes off Venezuela: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed a U.S. strike killed four on a suspected drug boat, the fourth such strike in recent weeks.

Migrant teens pressured: Internal notices reveal the administration will offer unaccompanied teenagers $2,500 to voluntarily leave the U.S., a plan critics say coerces minors into unsafe returns.

Baltimore asylum case: Judge denied Kilmar Ábrego García’s request to reopen his 2019 asylum case. He has 30 days to appeal.

Journalist deported: Emmy-winning reporter Mario Guevara was deported to El Salvador after 100 days in ICE custody, drawing condemnation from press freedom advocates.

Hawaii gun rights: The Supreme Court will hear a challenge to Hawaii’s 2023 concealed carry restrictions, setting up another major Second Amendment test.

Actor charged: Tyrese Gibson was booked on an animal cruelty charge after his dogs killed a neighbor’s pet.

Kouri Richins trial: Defense lawyers claim evidence was withheld and a key witness recanted, requesting her release ahead of trial.

