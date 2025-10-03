Centered America

Centered America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
IDPROBABLYBEJANINE's avatar
IDPROBABLYBEJANINE
Oct 3

Just another distraction to force us off social media platforms. Not a threat for Gen X, I can promise you that!! Scare tactics is all it is!! Start vigilant!! Protest!! Do your part to save America from these autocrats and destroyers of our democracy!!💯💯💯💯

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
NEOCLOUD DEEP DIVES's avatar
NEOCLOUD DEEP DIVES
4h

This is a deeply troubling development. The fact that ICE is routing social media data from Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram through Palantir's enforcement system creates a comprehensive surveillance apparatus that goes well beyond traditional law enforcment. What makes this particularly dangerous is the combination of: 1) round-the-clock monitoring by private contractors (less accountability than government employees), 2) machine learning algorithms identifying 'patterns' that may be biased, and 3) data fusion across platforms that creates detailed profiles of millions of people. The constitutional issues here are staggering - First Amendment concerns about chilling speech, Fourth Amendment issues around warrantless surveillance, and Due Process violations when automated systems generate deportation leads. Palantir's involvement is key because it enables this scale of surveillance. Without their data integration capabilities, ICE couldn't connect these dots across platforms. This is mission creep on steroids. Thank you for documenting this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Centered America
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture