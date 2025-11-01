Good afternoon!

I woke up with rage today after seeing reports of ICE agents wearing “Chucky” and “Momo” masks while conducting raids in Los Angeles yesterday.

J.D. Vance also posted some really weird, cringeworthy videos last night. He dressed up as a meme of himself.

Before I get into the news for today

Here’s the news for today as of 1:17 p.m. EST:

ICE faces outrage after reports of a new private bounty-hunter initiative offering monetary performance bonuses for locating undocumented immigrants. The agency has not released documentation, but it would blur the line between law enforcement and mercenary work.

Agents in “Chucky” and “Momo” masks were photographed leaving an ICE facility in Los Angeles on Halloween. The disturbing images circulated online, with DHS declining to condemn the stunt and replying only “Happy Halloween!”

Vice President JD Vance drew backlash for remarks saying he hopes his Hindu-raised wife, Usha Vance, will convert to Catholicism. The comments are disrespectful and emblematic of the administration’s growing alignment with conservative Christianity.

Vance’s Halloween video backfired after he posted himself dressed as the viral “babyface Vance” meme. Viewers panned the TikTok as cringeworthy, accusing him of trying to reclaim a joke made at his expense.

President Trump hosted a lavish Great Gatsby-themed party at Mar-a-Lago as roughly 40 million Americans faced the loss of SNAP benefits during the prolonged shutdown.

The White House tightened press access to senior communications offices, requiring reporters to book appointments. The White House Correspondents’ Association condemned the move as a blow to transparency.

Rep. Nancy Mace allegedly berated airport and TSA staff in Charleston during a profanity-filled tirade after travel delays, according to an incident report. The confrontation renewed concerns over her temperament as she campaigns for governor.

The government shutdown entered its second month , threatening food assistance for over 40 million Americans. Food banks warned of supply crises even as court orders attempted to delay the cutoff.

Air travel snarled nationwide as unpaid air-traffic controllers called out amid mounting stress and fatigue. The FAA warned of unsafe conditions at major hubs.

Child-care centers across the country began closing as federal pandemic-era subsidies expired, leaving low-income families without affordable care. Advocates urged Congress to treat early childhood education as a public necessity.

Trump’s campaign poured millions into last-minute turnout operations in Virginia and New Jersey, including a tele-rally with Gov. Glenn Youngkin to mobilize low-turnout pro-Trump voters.

The administration retreated from plans to open Atlantic federal waters to drilling after coastal Republican backlash but is still preparing new lease sales off California and parts of the eastern Gulf.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis faces condemnation for a record-setting number of executions this year, as rights groups accuse him of politicizing capital punishment ahead of a potential 2028 bid.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung met Xi Jinping to seek China’s help restarting dialogue with North Korea and balancing ties between Washington and Beijing during the APEC summit.

Satellite evidence confirms mass killings in Sudan’s el-Fasher , where tens of thousands have died under RSF siege, drawing comparisons to Rwanda’s genocide.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney apologized to President Trump after a provincial ad used edited Reagan clips to criticize U.S. tariff policy, prompting a temporary halt in trade talks.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan claimed reelection with 97 percent of the vote, in a contest condemned internationally for repression and exclusion of opposition parties.

DAILY ACTION:

Millions of Americans receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are facing abrupt cuts because of the ongoing federal shutdown.

Here’s what you can do:

Call your U.S. Representative and both U.S. Senators (5calls.org). Tell them: “I demand immediate action to restore full funding for SNAP and ensure no American loses their food assistance while Congress sits idle.”

Tweet or email the national office of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA): public.affairs@usda.gov — subject: “Protect SNAP benefits now”. Write: “Food security is not a bargaining chip. Fund SNAP immediately.”

Post on social media tagging your legislator with a clear message and a link to a news article about the delay: e.g., “@[Senator] Millions of families may go without food as SNAP funds dry up. Will you act today?”

Share your story (if you’re affected or know someone who is) on your profile or in the Centered America chat: “I rely on SNAP for my children’s meals. What will Congress do while we wait?”

Use the hashtag #FundSNAPNow and tag both senators and your House member in your post to help amplify the issue.

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America