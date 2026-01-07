BREAKING: ICE Fatally Shoots U.S. Citizen in Minnesota

ICE-Involved Fatal Shooting In Minneapolis

U.S. immigration agent fatally shot a driver in Minneapolis amid an immigration enforcement surge.

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said on X that the officer fired after a person “attempted to run over ICE officers,” and that the alleged perpetrator was killed.

The video proves otherwise. ICE fatally shot this woman for no reason, and the video does not show her attempting to run over ICE. The video shows her trying to escape while they grab onto her vehicle, pull out their guns, and shoot her.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey blamed the Trump administration for escalating tensions, writing: “The presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is causing chaos in our city,” and called for ICE to leave.

Please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber to Centered America today!

Subscribe