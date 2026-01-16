Centered America

Centered America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robb's avatar
Robb
11h

ICE: if the baby is white, and will grow up to be a selfish uneducated asshole (i.e. Trump voter), we apologize. (Otherwise, whatever - comply or die…)

Reply
Share
4 replies
Dianne's avatar
Dianne
11hEdited

That paperwork needs to be turned over to the Governors office or a govt official that’s trusted..

Reply
Share
1 reply
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Centered America · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture