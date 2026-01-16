by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good afternoon.

We have a lot to cover today so please read further. This is crucial information.

DISCLAIMER: This video documents materials visible in a federal law enforcement vehicle that was left unattended following unrest at the scene of a shooting. I did not participate in accessing the vehicle or removing any items. Any sensitive information visible is incidental and not being shared for identification or targeting purposes. This is posted for public awareness of an apparent security lapse.

Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it’s the support from free and paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. Paid subscriptions make it possible for us to organize and fight hands-on against authoritarianism. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Get 5% off forever

Baby Hospitalized After Federal Tear Gas In Minneapolis

A 6-month-old infant and juveniles were hospitalized after federal agents deployed tear gas during a Wednesday-night enforcement incident, according to Minneapolis officials. ABC

City officials said the infant had breathing difficulties after tear gas hit a vehicle and briefly stopped breathing after being moved into a nearby home.

ICE Plans Found in Vehicle

Sensitive federal documents were recovered from an unoccupied ICE vehicle after it was surrounded during protests. The paperwork appears to include operational materials tied to immigration enforcement, including transport procedures, booking forms, detention center information, and internal task force documentation involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The materials reportedly contained personally identifiable information , including names, emails, and lodging details connected to federal personnel, as well as references to staging locations, detention facilities, and booking processes.

Multiple law enforcement challenge coins and federal insignia were also found inside the vehicle. Challenge coins are commonly used within agencies such as the FBI and Department of Homeland Security to mark task force participation or internal recognition.

Operational Intelligence Briefing Contacts

U.S. Attorney’s Office / District Court

* Patricia M. Beety (USA, WD): 612-664-5678

* Tom Hollenhorst (AUSA, WD): 612-664-5679

* Surya Saxena (AUSA, WD): 612-664-5724

* Allen Slaughter (AUSA, WD): 612-664-5690

* US District Court (Main Number): 612-664-5000

* US Marshals Service (Main Number): 612-664-6000

FBI / Law Enforcement

* SSA Mike Kuszaj (FBI): 612-308-5544

* SA Shawn Anderson (FBI Minneapolis): 612-308-6604

* FBI Minneapolis Field Office (Main): 763-569-4200 ext. 53

Additional Contacts

* Bernardo: 612-401-4052

Email Directory

* pbeety@usa.gov

* thollenhorst@usa.gov

* surya.saxena@usdoj.gov

* allen.slaughter@usa.gov

* michael.kuszaj@ic.fbi.gov

* sanderson@fbi.gov

ICE Detainee Death May Be Ruled Homicide

Washington Post reports the death of Geraldo Lunas Campos, 55 , in ICE custody (Jan. 3, 2026) is likely to be classified as a homicide , based on a recorded call with an employee at the El Paso County medical examiner’s office.

Preliminary cause listed as “asphyxia due to neck and chest compression.” ICE’s account is disputed by a fellow detainee who says guards choked Campos during a struggle at Camp East Montana at Fort Bliss.

The death is under FBI investigation, and comes amid broader scrutiny of ICE detention conditions and use of force.

Off-Duty ICE Shooting Sparks Calls For Charges In Los Angeles

The Guardian reports the family of Keith Porter Jr., 43 , is demanding criminal charges after he was fatally shot by an off-duty ICE agent on New Year’s Eve outside Porter’s apartment complex. The Guardian

Authorities say the agent acted in self-defense after reports of celebratory gunfire, while the family and advocates dispute key details and demand transparency.

Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it’s the support from free and paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. Paid subscriptions make it possible for us to organize and fight hands-on against authoritarianism. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber. Get 5% off forever

ICE Lunch Then Arrests In Willmar

The Minnesota Star Tribune reported that ICE agents ate at a Mexican restaurant in Willmar, then later that night arrested three employees after the restaurant closed, according to witnesses.

Reporting notes DHS did not answer detailed questions about who was arrested or why (per Star Tribune coverage referenced in follow-up reporting).

Push For QR Codes On ICE And CBP Uniforms

Rep. Ritchie Torres introduced a proposal that would require ICE and CBP officers to wear scannable QR codes on uniforms so the public can identify an officer without direct confrontation. Amny

Torres framed the measure as a transparency and accountability push amid heightened tensions around federal immigration enforcement.

CBS Staff Question “Internal Bleeding” Claim In ICE Shooting Coverage

The Guardian reports CBS journalists raised internal concerns about a vague, anonymously sourced claim that ICE agent Jonathan Ross suffered “internal bleeding” after fatally shooting Renee Good , according to emails reviewed by the paper.

CBS said the reporting met editorial standards and was vetted, per the Guardian’s account.

Machado Courts Trump With Nobel Medal

The Guardian reports Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado presented Trump with her Nobel peace prize medal during a White House visit, seeking stronger U.S. backing.

Reporting says the visit produced no clear endorsement, leaving the gesture largely symbolic.

Ratcliffe Meets Delcy Rodríguez In Caracas

Reuters reports CIA Director John Ratcliffe traveled to Caracas and met with Delcy Rodríguez in a sign of deepening U.S. engagement with Venezuela’s current leadership.

Greenland Talks Expose Rift With Denmark

Reuters reports a U.S. lawmaker delegation visited Copenhagen for talks with Danish and Greenlandic officials as Denmark and Greenland formed a joint working group with the U.S. to address “fundamental” disagreements, while the White House called the talks “technical discussions” related to possible acquisition.

GOP Warns Against Greenland War

The Kyiv Independent reports Rep. Don Bacon condemned Trump’s Greenland push, calling it “the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard,” as some Republicans signaled support for war-powers steps to block a military move.

Canada Pivots Toward China

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a new strategic partnership with China during a visit to Beijing, describing the move as diversification amid worsening U.S. relations under Trump. The Guardian

U.S. Taiwan Sign $250B Tariff Deal

The U.S. and Taiwan reached a trade deal cutting tariffs and tying the agreement to $250 billion in new Taiwanese investment in U.S. tech industries. Reuters

The negotiations were aimed at reducing Taiwan’s tariff rate from 20% to 15% .

Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it’s the support from free and paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. Paid subscriptions make it possible for us to organize and fight hands-on against authoritarianism. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber. Get 5% off forever

Appeals Court Reopens Door To Khalil Rearrest

A federal appeals panel reversed a lower-court decision that had released Mahmoud Khalil from immigration detention, bringing the government closer to detaining and deporting him. The Guardian

WSJ reports the Third Circuit held he must exhaust immigration-court remedies first, ordering dismissal of the federal habeas case.

Ryanair CEO Calls Trump A “Liar”

POLITICO Europe reports Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary launched a rare corporate broadside at Trump, calling him a “liar” and “historically wrong” on Ukraine, Russia, and tariffs.

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.