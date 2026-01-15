Good morning!

I know it is very early but a lot has gone on in the past couple hours and we wanted to report on it all.

If you want to get updates on all of this, join us here at Centered America, free or paid.

Get 5% off forever

Here’s your early morning update:

Minnesota Erupts After Second ICE Shooting

A federal immigration officer shot a man in the leg during an arrest in Minneapolis after officials said the officer was attacked with a shovel and a broom handle. NBC

Authorities said the target was a Venezuelan national who fled a traffic stop, crashed, ran, and then fought with officers alongside two other people, before the group barricaded inside an apartment. Independent

Officials said the man’s injuries were not life-threatening, and two others were taken into custody.

The incident triggered protests and clashes near the scene, adding to unrest after an earlier fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis.

Walz Says Minnesota Is In “Chaos”

In a televised address, Gov. Tim Walz said the situation in Minnesota “defies belief,” and described the crackdown as “a campaign of organized brutality” by the federal government. CBS

A federal judge gave the Trump administration time to respond to a request to suspend the immigration crackdown, while Minnesota and local governments challenge federal tactics in court. NYP

Reporting also describes the Pentagon preparing to send military lawyers to assist with prosecutions tied to the surge. CNN

Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it’s the support from free and paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. Paid subscriptions make it possible for us to organize and fight hands-on against the Trump administration. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain freely accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Get 5% off forever

Senate Blocks Move To Rein In Venezuela Strikes

The Senate voted 51-50 to block a war powers resolution that would have prevented President Donald Trump from using military force in Venezuela without congressional approval. Reuters

Sens. Josh Hawley and Todd Young changed their positions after previously backing a procedural step, and Vice President J.D. Vance cast the tie-breaking vote. NBC

Hawley cited a letter from Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying there are no U.S. ground troops in Venezuela and that any major deployment would come to Congress for authorization.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer argued the measure was necessary to assert Congress’s constitutional role on the use of force.

ICE Hiring Blitz Sparks Training And Vetting Alarms

Reporting describes aggressive recruitment tactics and warnings that rapid expansion could attract inexperienced or “combat-hungry” applicants, as questions grow about readiness and oversight. The Guardian

Separately, a Slate reporter said she advanced through ICE hiring steps despite what she described as minimal vetting, while DHS disputed her characterization of the process and said she was never offered a job. MSN

In an NPR interview, homeland security expert Juliette Kayyem said training has been reduced compared with past expectations, raising concerns about judgment and mission clarity during fast-moving operations. NPR

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.