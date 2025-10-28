The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has signed a $5.7 million contract with Zignal Labs, an artificial-intelligence firm whose platform can scan and analyze billions of social-media posts each day.

Zignal Labs markets its system as capable of monitoring over 8 billion posts per day, in more than 100 languages, using machine learning, computer vision, and optical-character recognition to detect faces, text, locations, and patterns across platforms. The company also advertises “curated detection feeds” that can map relationships between users, identify emblems and symbols in images, and track how narratives spread online.

If you support us at Centered America, we invite you to become a paid subscriber to keep our work going. It helps us immensely, however we know how tight money can be right now, and there’s no pressure. Just being here matters!

Get 5% off forever

The contract was routed through Carahsoft Technology Corporation, a federal IT reseller that allows agencies to obtain surveillance software with limited public bidding or debate. Reporting from Jacobin, Wired, and The Washington Post confirms that ICE plans to operate a 24/7 social-media monitoring center, connecting Zignal’s data to its existing network of phone-location tools, facial-recognition systems, and biometric databases.

This scale of automated monitoring risks creating a mass digital dragnet. The platform’s reach far exceeds previous government tools, allowing ICE to monitor not only immigrants under investigation but potentially anyone discussing politics, protests, or immigration online.

While ICE claims the program focuses on “publicly available information,” there is no published policy outlining limits, data-retention periods, or human-review safeguards. The agency has declined to disclose how the flagged data will be used in enforcement actions or shared with other departments.

This development represents a significant expansion of domestic surveillance capabilities inside the United States. With no clear oversight, it blurs the line between law-enforcement intelligence and mass social-media monitoring of ordinary Americans.

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America