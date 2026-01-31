by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good afternoon!

As most of you know, I have been fairly sick the past week. I went into urgent care again today because it has only gotten worse. I tested positive for strep. BUT, the news doesn’t stop my friends.

We have tons of Epstein updates included in this post, ICE is set to target Ohio, there are mass protests going on, and more.

Here’s your afternoon update:

ICE to Target Ohio

According to MSNOW, federal officials under the Trump administration are considering Ohio as a potential site for upcoming immigration enforcement activity, with plans that sources say could move forward within the next week.

Temporary Protected Status for Haiti is set to expire, and communities in the Springfield, Ohio area are preparing for legal and social fallout. Thousands of Haitian migrants could face renewed immigration vulnerability.

State and local leaders are urging clarity from federal officials as community groups organize support and legal aid in case enforcement actions follow the TPS expiration.

Sherrod Brown’s statement on the situation in Ohio:

ICE Protests Planned Nationwide

Organizers with the 50501 coalition are staging “ICE Out of Everywhere” actions in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., with more than 300 events planned.

Actions include marches, vigils, training sessions, and coordinated economic pressure on companies that work with immigration enforcement.

Foley Square in NYC protest:

Melania Documentary Draws Sharp Criticism

The new documentary about Melania Trump, backed by large private investment, has been widely criticized by reviewers as propaganda and poorly executed.

Commentators are also questioning the film’s financing and the involvement of director Brett Ratner, who remains a controversial figure in the industry.

This is an image of Brett Ratner, Jeffrey Epstein, and two girls. Ratner has produced Melania Trump’s new movie:

Capgemini Contract Sparks Outrage

French lawmakers and unions are demanding answers after reports that a U.S. Capgemini subsidiary signed a multimillion dollar contract to provide skip tracing services to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Critics say the work helps locate migrants for deportation and raises possible human rights concerns. French ministers have called for explanations and for the company to review the deal.

Chicago Bank Failure Marks First Of 2026

Metropolitan Capital Bank & Trust in Chicago was closed by regulators and placed into receivership, with First Independence Bank assuming most deposits and assets.

The FDIC said the resolution will be handled under its receivership process and that the Deposit Insurance Fund will cover expected costs. The failure is recorded as the first U.S. bank failure of 2026.

U.S. Warns Iran Over Naval Drills Near Strait Of Hormuz

U.S. officials issued warnings after Iran notified maritime authorities of planned live-fire naval exercises in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global shipping lane.

The move comes as U.S. forces are operating in the region amid heightened tensions, and diplomats and military officials are urging de-escalation.

CBP Employee Charged After Being Found In A Parked Car

A Customs and Border Protection employee, Alfredo Mancillas Jr., was arrested in St. Paul, Minnesota on suspected drunken driving charges after state troopers found him unconscious and reportedly “covered in vomit.”

The arrest has drawn scrutiny from DHS oversight and comes as federal immigration operations in Minnesota face heightened public attention. Mancillas faces third and fourth degree impaired driving charges and has a pending court date.

Israeli Airstrikes Kill Dozens In Gaza

A series of Israeli strikes on Gaza killed at least 30 Palestinians, including children and police officers, hitting a police station, residential buildings, and displacement camps.

The attacks occurred just before planned partial reopening of a major crossing used for aid.

New Lawsuit Alleges WhatsApp Messages Were Read

Plaintiffs in a recent suit claim Meta has accessed supposedly end to end encrypted WhatsApp messages. Meta calls the claims false. Security experts say covertly reading properly encrypted chats would be technically difficult and would likely leave traces.

The litigation has revived debate over platform security claims, corporate responsibility, and third party tools linked to surveillance.

Partial Government Shutdown

The U.S. Senate approved a funding package that leaves the Department of Homeland Security funded only for two weeks while broader DHS and ICE reforms are negotiated. The vote followed negotiations that involved the White House and Senate Democrats.

The House, led by Speaker Mike Johnson, will not vote until Monday. Because the House delay overlaps a funding deadline, a brief partial shutdown began over the weekend, temporarily closing many agencies. DHS funding was punted to allow more debate on immigration enforcement reforms demanded by Democrats.

Centered America Update:

2007 Draft Indictment Revealed

A 2007 draft memo supporting a proposed indictment against Jeffrey Epstein — seeking roughly 60 counts and describing him as a flight risk and danger to minors — appeared in the files. The memo shows prosecutors at that time sought a far broader federal case than what was later pursued.

Allegations Mentioning Trump

An FBI tip alleges that Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused a minor:

The document appears to show an affidavit signed under penalty of perjury by an individual identified as “Tiffany Doe.” In the affidavit, she states that she personally witnessed Donald Trump tell the plaintiff that she should never speak out if she did not want to “disappear,” referencing a 12 year old female.

Richard Branson Email Exchange

A 2013 email chain shows British billionaire Sir Richard Branson making a jocular reference that he would “bring his harem” to a gathering with Jeffrey Epstein. Branson has since described his contacts with Epstein as limited and said he would have behaved differently had he known the full extent of Epstein’s crimes.

High-Profile Meetings And Contacts

The release includes emails and scheduling material showing Epstein arranging or seeking meetings with a range of business and sports figures. Documents show Epstein arranging two 2011 business meetings involving Todd Boehly, now a major sports owner.

Emails and schedules also show repeated contact or attempted contact between Epstein and other wealthy individuals such as Josh Harris and Steve Tisch.

Video of Epstein Chasing Young Girls in Kitchen

Minnesota Immigration Crackdown and Other Updates

Federal court action in Minnesota allowed the federal enforcement operation known as Operation Metro Surge to continue while legal challenges proceed, even as judges acknowledged reported harms and community disruption tied to the raids.

A federal judge in Texas ordered the release of a 5-year-old child, Liam Conejo Ramos, and his father after their detention drew sharp criticism and protests. The judge sharply criticized aspects of the enforcement actions and highlighted risks of trauma to children.

Hospital staff and medical experts publicly disputed ICE’s account of how detainee Alberto Castañeda Mondragón sustained severe skull fractures and brain injuries; medical statements questioned whether the injuries matched the agency’s description. A judge later ordered his release from custody.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.