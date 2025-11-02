Good afternoon!

Before we dive into today’s stories, welcome to Centered America, a Gen-Z-founded 501(c)(4) organization led by Gavin Faivre and Sharad Swaney. Our mission is simple: defend democracy, resist authoritarianism, and give everyday people the tools to fight back. We unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, and overlooked communities to rebuild a Democratic Party that truly represents the people.

If you would like to support our work in the best way possible, please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. It helps us tremendously! Here’s 5% off:

Here’s the news for today:

ICE unveils expanded surveillance of citizens and non-citizens. New reporting shows ICE is building a round-the-clock social-media monitoring network that hires contractors to scan platforms like X, Facebook, TikTok, and more. Recent contracts and planning documents describe multimillion-dollar tools and data buys, while privacy groups warn of chilled speech. According to Wired, ICE plans a 24/7 team. The Washington Post details new tech including iris scanners, facial-recognition apps, phone-hacking tools, and location data purchases. The Lever reports a multimillion-dollar deal tied to AI-driven social-media surveillance. (WIRED, The Washington Post). New local reporting highlights ICE’s growing use of tools like Clearview AI, as civil-liberties groups warn of overreach affecting citizens and non-citizens. (WBEZ). Photo by Parker Coffman on Unsplash

Hegseth policy curbs direct communication with Congress. A mid-October memo signed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth requires prior approval before Pentagon personnel and commanders discuss a broad list of topics with lawmakers. Senators from both parties say the policy throttles oversight and transparency. According to Defense One and CNN reporting, lawmakers have demanded the memo be rescinded or narrowed. (Defense One). New guidance says Defense personnel must get prior approval before discussing “sensitive military operations,” including recent drug-boat strikes in Latin America. (Political Wire, AOL).

Polling shows more Americans blaming Trump and the GOP for the shutdown. A Washington Post/ABC/Ipsos survey finds significantly more Americans, including independents by a two-to-one margin, fault President Trump and congressional Republicans rather than Democrats for the ongoing shutdown. Additional ABC News polling this weekend finds a country sour on the national direction, with many blaming Trump for inflation. (The Washington Post, ABC News). A Nov. 2 report finds voters pin responsibility on Trump and Republicans more than Democrats. (Newsweek).

Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it’s the support from free and paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. Paid subscriptions make it possible for us to organize and fight hands-on against the Trump administration. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain freely accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Newsom urges Americans to “wake up” ahead of next week. In a new ABC News interview, California Gov. Gavin Newsom presses Democrats to adapt to “Trump 2.0” and warns voters to engage now. The message lands as shutdown fallout and executive-branch moves intensify national tensions. California’s governor told Americans to “wake up” ahead of next week’s key elections, arguing federal overreach is accelerating. (Politico).

DAILY ACTION:

Amazon is listed among the corporate donors funding the White House East Wing Ballroom project under the Donald Trump administration.

What you can do today:

Call Amazon Headquarters at (206) 266-1000 and say:

“Amazon profits from American infrastructure, labor and markets. Why are you funding the Trump administration’s private White House expansion instead of transparency for everyday citizens? Will you publish the amounts donated to the ballroom project and commit to ceasing contracts or contributions to programs that enable unchecked power?”

Send an email to Amazon’s investor-relations or public policy team (for example: ir@amazon.com or via the “Contact Us” form on their website) with subject: “Stop funding the Trump administration”

Body:

“Your company lists itself as a donor to a $300 million White House ballroom project under President Trump that sidesteps traditional oversight. This is unacceptable. Please disclose the exact amount you donated, the conditions of that donation, and whether you will commit to funding only fully transparent, publicly-accountable initiatives going forward.”

Post on social media:

“@Amazon: You say you care about customers and communities, but you’re listed as a donor to the Trump White House ballroom project. What are you doing to earn public trust? #TransparencyNow #CenteredAmerica”

Encourage others: Share this message in your network and ask them to call, email, or post as well, volume matters.

