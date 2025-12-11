Hey everyone,

Great news coming out of Indiana!

The Indiana State Senate voted 31-19 today against adopting a new congressional map that would have significantly favored Republicans in the 2026 elections, marking a rare rebuke of former President Donald Trump’s push for mid-decade redistricting.

The rejected proposal, championed by Trump and state House Republicans, would likely have redrawn Indiana’s nine congressional districts so that all nine were held by Republicans, eliminating the two current Democratic seats.

Despite Trump’s months-long campaign to persuade GOP state lawmakers, including personal appeals, threats to back primary challengers, and outside political pressure, 21 Republican senators joined all 10 Democratic senators to defeat the plan.

Supporters of the bill argued it would strengthen Republican chances in the U.S. House of Representatives. Opponents described the effort as unfair, warned against undermining public confidence in elections, and expressed concerns about splitting communities such as Indianapolis across multiple districts.

The vote marks a significant departure from Trump’s influence within his own party and signals growing internal resistance to aggressive gerrymandering strategies in some Republican-controlled state legislatures.

Sources: TWP, CNN

