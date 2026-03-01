by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Iranian state media has confirmed that Ali Khamenei, the country’s supreme leader since 1989, is dead following coordinated U.S. and Israeli strikes.

Iran Officially Confirms Death

Iranian state television announced Khamenei’s death on Saturday.

State media described his death as “martyrdom.”

A 40-day national mourning period has reportedly been declared.

Khamenei was 86 years old and had led the Islamic Republic for more than three decades.

Trump’s Response

What Happens Next

The death of Iran’s supreme leader creates immediate uncertainty around succession.

Under Iran’s constitution, the Assembly of Experts is responsible for selecting the next supreme leader.

Regional tensions are already elevated, and analysts warn of possible further escalation.

Iran’s leadership structure remains intact, but internal political maneuvering is expected.

Khamenei was the most powerful authority in Iran, overseeing the military, judiciary, and key political decisions. His death marks one of the most consequential geopolitical developments in the Middle East in decades.

⸻

