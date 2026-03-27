by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good afternoon.

Iranian hackers just broke into the FBI DIRECTOR’S personal email. Let that sink in. The man who is supposed to be running the nation’s top law enforcement agency had his Gmail hacked by a pro-Iranian group that then posted his photos, documents, and resume online. This is the person in charge of protecting the country from cyberattacks.

Meanwhile, we’re learning that Epstein’s computers were hidden from law enforcement for TWO DECADES, a major modeling agency founder was funneling women to him for nearly 40 years, and UBS moved millions so Ghislaine Maxwell could buy her hideout while under subpoena for child sex trafficking. The walls are closing in on everyone who enabled this, and the survivors are fighting back with lawsuits against the DOJ and Google for exposing their identities.

Meanwhile, MAGA is cheering for impeachments?

And tomorrow, over 3,000 “No Kings” protests are planned across the country. If the numbers hold, it could be the largest day of political protest in American history. People are not sitting down.

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Now here is your Friday afternoon briefing.

Iran-Linked Hackers Breach FBI Director’s Personal Email

The pro-Iranian hacking group Handala Hack Team claimed responsibility for accessing FBI Director Kash Patel’s personal Gmail account, posting photographs, documents, and a purported resume online. The FBI confirmed the breach, stating it was “aware of malicious actors targeting Director Patel’s personal email information” and that it had “taken all necessary steps to mitigate potential risks.”

The stolen emails span from roughly 2011 to 2022 and appear to include personal, business, and travel correspondence. The leaked materials included photos of Patel posing next to cars with Cuban license plates, smoking cigars, and a snippet of an older version of his personal resume containing his email and phone number.

The FBI announced that the State Department is offering up to $10 million in rewards for information leading to the identification of the Handala Hack Team.

Handala declared on its website: “While the FBI proudly seized our domains and immediately announced a $10 million reward for the heads of Handala Hack members, we decided to respond to this ridiculous show in a way that will be remembered forever.”

The group said the hack was in retaliation for the FBI’s operation last week to seize several of Handala’s domains, and also cited a U.S.-Israeli strike on a children’s school in Minab, Iran, that Iranian state media claims killed more than 170 people, most of them schoolgirls.

This is not the first time Iranian-backed hackers have accessed Patel’s private information. In late 2024, he was informed that he had been targeted as part of an Iranian hack and some of his personal communications had been accessed.

Epstein’s Computers Were Hidden From Law Enforcement for Two Decades

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee are seeking testimony from three private investigators who removed and stored critical evidence from Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion before police searched the property in 2005.

The investigators, Paul Lavery, Stephen Kiraly, and William Riley, have been given an April 9 deadline to appear for voluntary transcribed interviews. The evidence included three desktop computers and more than two dozen phone directories that appear to have never been turned over to the Department of Justice.

During a deposition before the Oversight panel last week, Epstein’s longtime attorney Darren Indyke confirmed the existence of the hard drives, saying: “After Epstein’s conviction, after he served jail time, through conversations with defense counsel I became aware that there were computer hard drives in the possession of private investigators. I just don’t know how they came into possession, but I knew of the existence of hard drives.”

Rep. Robert Garcia told ABC News it’s “incredibly troubling” that the computers and hard drives were in possession of private investigators and may have never been seen by any law enforcement agency.

A 2020 DOJ Office of Professional Responsibility report faulted Alexander Acosta, then the top federal prosecutor in Miami, for agreeing to a plea deal with Epstein before securing the missing computers, including one suspected of containing home surveillance footage.

Over 3,000 “No Kings” Protests Set for Tomorrow in Biggest Mobilization Yet

At least 3,000 demonstrations are planned for Saturday, March 28, marking the third coordinated “No Kings” protest against the Trump administration. Organizers say it could be the largest day of domestic political protest in U.S. history.

Bruce Springsteen is set to perform at the flagship rally in the Twin Cities, with celebrities including Joan Baez, Jane Fonda, and Maggie Rogers expected to attend. Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders is also expected to appear.

Ezra Levin, co-executive director of Indivisible, said: “With every ICE raid, every escalation abroad, and every abuse of power at home, Americans are rising up in opposition to Trump’s attempt to rule through fear and force.”

About 66% of the planned protests will take place outside major urban centers, and nearly half will be in red or battleground states, up nearly 40% from the first No Kings event last June.

The previous two rounds drew approximately 5 million participants in June 2025 and roughly 7 million in October 2025.

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Senate Passes DHS Funding Bill Without ICE After 42-Day Shutdown

The Senate voted by voice vote early Friday to fund most of the Department of Homeland Security after a 42-day standoff, but the measure excludes additional funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement or Border Patrol.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said: “This could have been done three weeks ago. This is exactly what we wanted.” He added that Senate Democrats were clear: “no blank check for a lawless ICE and Border Patrol.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Democrats “didn’t actually want a solution, they wanted an issue.” He noted Democrats ended up getting no reforms to ICE operations despite weeks of negotiations.

John Thune fled Washington, D.C., right after the Senate passed a partial DHS funding bill that excludes ICE and CBP, while the SAVE Act remains unpassed.

The bill immediately hit resistance in the House, with Freedom Caucus Chair Andy Harris calling the exclusion of ICE “infuriating.” Speaker Mike Johnson is now considering a separate 60-day stopgap to fund all of DHS including ICE.

TSA absences reached as high as 40% at some airports, and more than 480 TSA officers quit during the shutdown.

JD Vance Takes Lead Role in Iran Peace Negotiations

Vice President JD Vance has emerged as the top U.S. negotiator in potential peace talks with Iran, having already held multiple calls with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, met with Gulf allies, and been involved in indirect communications with the Iranians, according to Axios.

President Trump made Vance’s role official in a Cabinet meeting Thursday. A senior administration official told Axios: “If the Iranians can’t strike a deal with Vance, they don’t get a deal. He’s the best they’re gonna get.”

Vance advisers suspect some in Israel are trying to undermine the VP, possibly because they find him insufficiently hawkish. “It’s an Israeli op against JD,” one administration official told Axios.

Before the war, Vance was highly skeptical of Israel’s optimistic prewar assessments of how the war would unfold, and in a testy call Monday with Netanyahu, he pointed out that several of Netanyahu’s predictions had proved far too optimistic.

Iranian sources told The Guardian they would refuse to negotiate with Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff or Jared Kushner, viewing Vance as a more acceptable interlocutor.

Trump Tells Budget Chief to Ignore Court Order on $166 Billion in Tariff Refunds

During a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, President Trump openly admitted telling OMB Director Russell Vought to defy a court order requiring refunds of tariffs the Supreme Court struck down as unconstitutional. “I spoke with Russell Vought. I said, ‘Russell, don’t send them any money.’ He said, ‘But we have a court order that we have to,’” Trump said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection told the Court of International Trade it has collected approximately $166 billion in the now-illegal tariffs from more than 330,000 importers across 53 million entries.

The amount the government owes increases by $700 million every month. Research shows companies that have not received refunds are passing tariff costs on to consumers.

The government’s refund system is approximately 40% developed and may begin processing the bulk of refunds in 45 days, a customs official told the court.

House Ethics Panel Finds Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick Guilty of 25 Violations

After a rare seven-hour televised public hearing and deliberations past midnight, a bipartisan House Ethics subcommittee found Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-Fla.) guilty of 25 of 27 ethics charges.

Federal prosecutors allege she funneled $5 million in FEMA overpayments through her family’s healthcare company, Trinity Healthcare Services, to bankroll her 2021 special election campaign. She has also been charged with buying a 3-carat yellow diamond ring with the funds.

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-Wash.) posted on X: “You can’t crime your way into legitimate power. Since she was found guilty, she should resign or be removed.”

Cherfilus-McCormick said in a statement: “I look forward to proving my innocence. Until then, my focus remains where it belongs: showing up for the great people of Florida’s 20th District who sent me to Washington to fight for them.”

The Ethics Committee will meet in mid-April to recommend punishment, which could include censure or expulsion. She also faces a separate federal criminal trial set for this summer.

Saudi Arabia Pushing U.S. to Intensify Iran Campaign

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has urged President Trump to continue the war against Iran, calling the U.S.-Israeli military campaign a “historic opportunity” to reshape the Middle East, according to sources briefed by American officials.

The crown prince has argued that Iran poses a long-term threat to the Gulf that can only be removed by eliminating the regime. He has also advocated for strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure and raised the possibility of deploying U.S. ground forces to seize key oil facilities.

Saudi Arabia has already approved U.S. access to King Fahd Air Base, a notable reversal after previously saying its bases could not be used for attacks against Iran.

The Saudi government rejected the characterization, saying: “The kingdom of Saudi Arabia has always supported a peaceful resolution to this conflict.”

Trump Ally Pushes Emergency Executive Order to Seize Control of Elections

Florida attorney Peter Ticktin, a longtime Trump ally and lawyer for convicted election denier Tina Peters, is pushing for an emergency executive order that would allow Trump to unilaterally ban mail-in ballots and voting machines before the 2026 midterms.

The draft order is based on debunked conspiracy theories that China interfered with the 2020 election. Ticktin told the Washington Post he has had “certain coordination” with the White House on the draft.

Ticktin told ABC News he has been in contact with MAGA figures including Michael Flynn, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, and Patrick Byrne during the drafting.

If signed, the order would require registered voters to re-register in person with documentary proof of citizenship before November 2026 and transfer state voter files into federal custody.

Legal experts universally say the plan is unconstitutional. The Elections Clause of the Constitution assigns the states, not the president, authority over elections.

Newsom Bans State Officials From Insider Trading on Prediction Markets

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order, effective immediately, prohibiting state officials and gubernatorial appointees from using confidential information to profit on prediction markets.

Newsom said: “Public service should not be a get-rich-quick scheme. At a time when Trump’s Washington is riddled with ethical failures and insider profiteering, California is drawing a bright line.”

The order also bans officials from helping family members, business partners, or others profit from such insider knowledge. The move follows suspicious trades placed just before major federal decisions, including military operations.

Trump Gaza Plan Demands Hamas Tunnel Destruction Over Eight Months

A disarmament plan presented to Hamas by Trump’s “Board of Peace” would require Hamas to allow the destruction of its entire tunnel network and surrender all weapons over an eight-month timeline, according to the full text viewed by Reuters.

The plan begins with a U.S.-backed committee of Palestinian technocrats (NCAG) taking security control and concludes with Israeli forces withdrawing completely upon “verification that Gaza is free of weaponry.”

Three Palestinian factions including Islamic Jihad criticized the plan, saying it unfairly prioritized disarmament over reconstruction and Israeli military withdrawals. The 12-point plan makes no mention of Palestinian statehood or independence.

Hamas has publicly rejected disarmament calls but has privately voiced openness so long as it leads to establishment of a Palestinian state.

AOC’s Former Chief of Staff Shakes Up Race for Pelosi’s Seat

Saikat Chakrabarti, former chief of staff to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and early Stripe engineer, has emerged as a serious contender in the race to succeed Rep. Nancy Pelosi in California’s 11th Congressional District.

Chakrabarti is framing the race as an anti-establishment challenge: “We’re going to have to take on not just MAGA Republicans, but corporate money and the failed Democratic establishment.”

He has raised $1.8 million, with $1.5 million from his own bank account. State Sen. Scott Wiener leads fundraising at $2.8 million. Wiener’s campaign called Chakrabarti “a borderline billionaire carpet-bagger.”

The top-two primary is scheduled for June 2, 2026, with the general election in November. The seat has been held by Pelosi for nearly four decades.

Trump EPA Weakened Formaldehyde Cancer Rules Using Industry-Backed Science

The Trump EPA nearly doubled the amount of formaldehyde considered safe to inhale, reversing a Biden-era finding that effectively stated there is no safe level of exposure to the cancer-causing chemical.

Two former employees of the American Chemistry Council, the chemical industry’s main trade group, are now top officials in the EPA office that produced the revised assessment. Nancy Beck signed off on the official memo and Lynn Dekleva, who once petitioned the EPA to adopt the industry-friendly approach, now serves as deputy assistant administrator.

Earthjustice attorney Jonathan Kalmuss-Katz told ProPublica: “The science on formaldehyde hasn’t changed; these are the same arguments that the chemical industry’s been peddling for the last decade. The only difference is that they’ve finally found an administration willing to ignore the findings of its own scientists.”

The Biden-era assessment found 58 situations where formaldehyde posed unreasonable risk to workers and consumers. The Trump EPA removed five from that list.

Modeling Mogul Faith Kates Exposed as Decades-Long Epstein Conduit

Faith Kates, founder of Next Management, one of the modeling industry’s most powerful agencies, maintained a nearly 40-year friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and used her position to introduce him to models on her roster, according to a Guardian investigation based on newly released DOJ files.

The documents contain over 5,000 references to Kates. In 2011, Epstein sent Kates a numbered list of women’s names, and she responded within hours: “I can get 2 that’s what you asked me for stand by.”

Model Stacey Williams reported that Kates introduced her to Epstein at an agency dinner in 1992. Barbara Stoyanoff claimed Kates arranged a meeting at Next’s offices where Epstein allegedly instructed her to remove her clothing. Sara Ziff, now director of Model Alliance, believes Next provided Epstein with her home address when she was in her late teens.

In 2015, Epstein offered Kates a secret $6 million loan to acquire the agency’s remaining shares from Golden Gate Capital, with explicit instructions to hide his involvement. He also proposed purchasing a $5 million property for her family.

Kates stepped down from Next Management last November, weeks before the Epstein files became public, citing a desire to focus on charitable work. Her attorney maintains she never endangered models and characterized Epstein as a manipulator.

UBS Moved Millions for Maxwell to Buy Her Hideout While Under Subpoena

Swiss banking giant UBS transferred nearly $8 million on behalf of Ghislaine Maxwell in November 2019, three months after U.S. criminal investigators issued the bank a grand jury subpoena citing an investigation into sex trafficking of children, according to DOJ files reviewed by Reuters.

The money funded the cash purchase of a $1.1 million home on a 156-acre New Hampshire estate called “Tucked Away,” where Maxwell was later arrested by FBI agents in July 2020. Court records show she used the alias “Janet Marshall” and posed as a journalist to purchase the property.

A Suspicious Activity Report discussed by the FBI and federal law enforcement in April 2022 suggested the New Hampshire property “was purchased with proceeds from Human Trafficking.”

Senator Ron Wyden, who has scrutinized the money flows, said: “The pattern we’ve seen from our investigations of Epstein and a lot of other high-net-worth criminals is that the banks look the other way because they know ultra-wealthy clients can pack up and take their money across the street any time they want.”

At one point, UBS was managing $19 million for Maxwell. The bank declined to comment.

Epstein Survivors Sue DOJ and Google Over Exposed Identities

A group of Epstein survivors filed a class action lawsuit against the Trump administration and Google, alleging the DOJ “outed approximately 100 survivors” by releasing personal information found in improperly redacted Epstein files.

Attorney Julie Erickson said: “No survivor of sexual abuse should have to live in fear that a stranger can type their name into a search bar and instantly find out about their worst trauma. Yet that’s exactly what happened here.”

The lawsuit claims Google’s AI search tool continued republishing victims’ information even after the government pulled down the erroneously released documents.

The suit seeks at least $1,000 per survivor from the DOJ and a court order for Google to permanently remove their personal information.

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Sources

FBI Director Hack CNN - Iran-linked hackers breach Patel’s personal email Axios - Leaked photos, resume, and Cuba images TechCrunch - FBI confirms breach, State Dept. offers $10M reward CBS News - Handala Hack Team claims responsibility Al Jazeera - Retaliation cited for domain seizures and Minab school strike

Epstein Computers / Oversight Investigation ABC News - House Oversight seeks testimony from PIs who removed evidence House Oversight Democrats - Garcia demands answers on hard drives

Faith Kates / Next Management The Guardian via AlterNet - 5,000 references to Kates in DOJ files, model testimony Business of Fashion - Kates introduced models to Epstein

UBS / Maxwell Hideout Reuters via BNN Bloomberg - UBS transferred $8M while under subpoena The Globe and Mail - Maxwell alias and property details

Epstein Survivors Lawsuit NBC News - Survivors sue DOJ and Google over exposed identities CNN - Class action details

“No Kings” Protests Time - 3,000+ protests planned, Springsteen performing CNN - Previous rounds drew 5-7 million WHYY - Indivisible co-director on protest momentum

Senate DHS Funding NPR - Senate funds DHS, excludes ICE NBC News - Schumer and Thune statements ABC News - House resistance from Freedom Caucus

Vance Iran Peace Talks Axios - Vance emerges as top negotiator, “Israeli op” claims The Guardian via Irish Times - Iran rejects Witkoff and Kushner as interlocutors

Trump Tariff Court Order The New Republic - Trump admits telling Vought to defy court order CNBC - $166 billion collected from 330,000 importers The Hill - Refund system 40% developed

Cherfilus-McCormick Ethics NPR - Found guilty of 25 of 27 charges NBC News - FEMA fraud, diamond ring, potential expulsion Axios - Ethics hearing details

Saudi Arabia / Iran War New York Times via Ynet - MBS urges Trump to continue Iran war Wall Street Journal via Bloomberg - Saudi base access granted Iran International - Saudi push for strikes on energy infrastructure

Election Executive Order Democracy Docket - Draft order to ban mail-in ballots and voting machines ABC News - Ticktin contacts with Flynn, Lindell, Byrne

Newsom Prediction Markets Governor of California - Executive order banning insider trading on prediction markets Decrypt - Order details and context

Gaza Disarmament Plan Reuters via Al-Monitor - Full text of 8-month disarmament plan Al Jazeera - Palestinian faction criticism

Pelosi Seat Race Axios SF - Chakrabarti enters race SF Standard - Fundraising totals, Wiener campaign attacks

EPA Formaldehyde ProPublica - EPA doubles safe inhalation level, industry officials in charge Chemical & Engineering News - Reversal of Biden-era assessment