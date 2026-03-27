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Jeanelle Taylor's avatar
Jeanelle Taylor
10m

Well since Kash Patel and the entire Trump administration is sweeping across the USA with violence and ethnic cleaning, which has never before been a goal of the US government, Trump, Patel and this entire administration has to be stopped!!! Only violent and evil people should be treated the way Trump is treating all immigrants who are not Caucasion!!! 😡

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Dianne's avatar
Dianne
4m

I’m thinking that Handala should show us more.. from Kash and the rest of them.. let’s see what they can show us. Our government won’t show us or tell us the truth.. let’s see it.. ALL OF IT!

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