by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good afternoon.

We have a lot to get into today. Rising tensions with Iran and a potential new missile deal. The State of the Union address. New scrutiny over the Epstein files. Fresh polling that shows deep frustration across the country. And major developments in AI, Ukraine, and inside Congress.

Here’s your afternoon update:

Iran May Get New Anti-Ship Missiles As U.S. Build-Up Intensifies

Iran is nearing a deal to buy Chinese-made CM-302 supersonic anti-ship cruise missiles, which would increase the threat to U.S. naval forces in the region.

The development comes amid a significant U.S. military buildup near Iran and rising concern that diplomacy may be failing.

U.S. officials have prepared for the possibility of sustained operations against Iran, not just a one-off strike.

Trump Weighs Iran Decision As Rubio Briefs Congressional Leaders

The White House says Trump’s first option on Iran is diplomacy, but that he is prepared to use force if needed.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to brief congressional leaders, including members of the Gang of Eight, as strike discussions continue.

Diplomatic efforts have involved envoys including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Geneva talks tied to nuclear negotiations.

Trump Heads Into State Of The Union Under Heavy Political Pressure

Trump is set to address Congress at a tense moment, with political headwinds at home and abroad.

The speech comes amid economic slowdown concerns, inflation anxiety, tariff fallout after a Supreme Court ruling, and rising Iran tensions.

The address is viewed as a chance to reset ahead of the midterms, while facing skepticism and unrest.

Trump Polling Slide Deepens Before The Speech

A Reuters/Ipsos poll found 61 percent of Americans say Trump has become erratic with age, including 30 percent of Republicans.

The same polling showed Trump’s approval around 40 percent, with perceptions of him being mentally sharp declining from earlier years.

Separate polling coverage has found that many Americans disapprove of Trump’s job performance as president.

Affordability Messaging Takes Center Stage

The White House is expected to emphasize affordability during the State of the Union.

Karoline Leavitt previewed affordability-focused messaging, even as critics argue the administration is deflecting blame.

A YouGov/MarketWatch poll found more than 80 percent say affordability has not improved under Trump.

Tariff Confusion Grows After Supreme Court Ruling

Trump announced a temporary global tariff increase to 15 percent after the Supreme Court struck down a large part of his tariff program.

The administration is relying on Section 122 as a different legal route for temporary tariffs.

The legal shift has created uncertainty among markets and trading partners.

Jeffries And Democrats Turn State Of The Union Guests Into A Message

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries announced he is bringing members of Rev. Jesse Jackson’s family to the State of the Union.

Other lawmakers plan to bring Epstein survivors as guests to spotlight sexual violence and accountability issues.

Democrats are using the event for symbolic contrast, not just rebuttal speeches.

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger Delivers Democratic Response

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger is delivering the Democratic response to Trump’s address.

Coverage frames her as a pragmatic messenger focused on affordability and stability heading into the midterms.

France Freezes Charles Kushner’s Access After Diplomatic Clash

France barred U.S. Ambassador Charles Kushner from meeting French government officials after he failed to attend a foreign ministry summons.

The dispute centers on U.S. comments about alleged left-wing extremism after the killing of a far-right activist in France.

Kushner later contacted French officials in an effort to ease tensions.

ICE Training Cuts Trigger Whistleblower Alarm

A former ICE training official alleged deportation officer training was heavily cut amid a rapid hiring push.

Allegations include reduced hours, fewer practical exams, and weaker standards.

DHS and ICE deny that standards or training hours were lowered.

USS Gerald R. Ford Plumbing Failures Raise Readiness Questions

The USS Gerald R. Ford has faced persistent sewage and plumbing failures tied to its vacuum waste system.

Reports describe repeated breakdowns and clogs on the $13 billion carrier, which carries more than 4,000 crew members.

The issues have raised questions about operational readiness as the carrier deploys toward West Asia.

Tony Gonzales Faces Escalating Pressure Inside The GOP

Rep. Tony Gonzales is facing growing pressure over allegations tied to a former staffer who later died by suicide.

Speaker Mike Johnson has called the allegations serious but said more facts are needed before calls for resignation.

Investigations and ethics scrutiny remain ongoing.

Nicki Minaj Bot Amplification Claims Spark Political Fight

An analysis by Cyabra found more than 18,000 fake accounts amplified Nicki Minaj’s pro-Trump and conservative content on X.

The accounts represented roughly one-third of the profiles examined and engaged in coordinated activity.

Allies of Trump and Minaj have rejected the findings, while Cyabra has defended its methodology.

Ukraine Talks Stall As Zelensky Shows Frustration

Peace talks in Geneva ended without a breakthrough as Ukraine and Russia remain divided over core territorial issues.

Zelensky has expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of progress.

Russian positions remain firm, with no clear compromise in sight.

Meta’s Massive AMD Deal Signals New AI Arms Race

Meta struck a major AI chip supply deal with Advanced Micro Devices worth up to $60 billion over five years.

The agreement includes six gigawatts of AI hardware and a warrant that could allow Meta to acquire up to 160 million AMD shares.

The move deepens Meta’s investment in AI infrastructure beyond Nvidia.

Nancy Guthrie Investigation Continues

Authorities released footage of a masked person tampering with Nancy Guthrie’s doorbell camera near the time of her disappearance.

Investigators continue reviewing extensive video and forensic evidence.

Officials have said there is no confirmed evidence the suspect visited her home on an earlier day.

Michelle Hundley Smith Found Alive After 24 Years

Michelle Hundley Smith, who disappeared in North Carolina in 2001, has been found alive and well.

She was located at an undisclosed location and requested privacy.

Authorities have effectively closed the long-running missing person investigation.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

