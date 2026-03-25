by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good afternoon.

I spent the morning going through every story I could find and I want to walk you through all of it. There is a LOT happening.

Iran just rejected Trump’s 15-point ceasefire proposal and laid out five conditions of its own. Iran’s military spokesperson openly MOCKED the United States, asking whether Washington’s “internal conflicts reached the point where you’re negotiating with yourselves.” The war is approaching one month. Oil prices are surging. The 82nd Airborne is deploying. And Trump is receiving a daily two-minute video montage of “stuff blowing up” instead of a real intelligence briefing. He didn’t even know five U.S. Air Force refueling planes got hit in a strike until he saw it on the NEWS.

Meanwhile, a jury just found Meta and YouTube liable in a landmark social media addiction trial. Democrats flipped Trump’s OWN district in Florida, the one with Mar-a-Lago in it, for the first time this century. The Pentagon bombed a dairy farm in Ecuador and called it a narco camp. And Epstein’s accountant just told Congress that the feds never even TALKED to him. What a day.

If you want to help us keep doing this work, reporting the news, investigating what matters, and pushing back against what is happening to this country, consider becoming a paid subscriber. It goes directly into keeping this organization alive and independent. Here’s 5% off:

Get 5% off forever

Now here is your Wednesday afternoon briefing.

Iran Rejects U.S. Ceasefire and Demands Surrender Terms

Iran formally rejected President Trump’s 15-point ceasefire proposal on Wednesday, delivered via Pakistan, and laid out five conditions of its own for ending the war. Iran’s state media outlet Press TV published the conditions, which were confirmed by NPR, CNBC, and Axios.

Karoline Leavitt denied that Iran rejected the 15-point proposal.

Iran’s five conditions are: a complete halt to all attacks and assassinations, concrete mechanisms guaranteeing the war will not be reimposed on Iran, payment of war damages and reparations, an end to hostilities across all fronts including for allied resistance groups throughout the region, and full recognition of Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

A senior Iranian official told Press TV that Iran “will not allow U.S. President Donald Trump to dictate the timing of the war’s end,” and that Iran’s defensive operations would continue until its conditions are met.

Iranian officials called the U.S. proposal “excessive” and described it as a “list of impossible wishes.” Tehran referenced previous rounds of negotiations in 2025 as deceptive and accused Washington of pairing diplomacy with military escalation.

Iran’s military spokesperson openly mocked the U.S., asking whether Washington’s “internal conflicts reached the point where you’re negotiating with yourselves.”

Although the rejection is a blow, it does signal the opening of some form of negotiation between the two countries as the war approaches the one-month mark. CNN is reporting the Trump administration is working to arrange a meeting in Pakistan this weekend to seek an offramp. A senior Pakistani security official confirmed follow-up with Iran’s foreign minister is ongoing.

Oil prices have surged globally since Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and continuous attacks on energy infrastructure in the Gulf, with senior officials warning of the biggest global energy security crisis in decades.

Israel’s military continued to pound Beirut and its southern suburbs. Lebanon’s health ministry said at least 33 people were killed in overnight strikes, including a 3-year-old child. Israel’s operations in Lebanon have killed more than 1,000 people this month and displaced more than 1 million.

Trump Receives Daily Propaganda Reels While Iran Burns

U.S. military officials have been compiling a daily two-minute video montage for President Trump since the war began, showing only the biggest and most successful strikes on Iranian targets over the previous 48 hours. One official described each daily video as a series of clips of “stuff blowing up.”

The video briefing is fueling concerns among some of Trump’s allies that he may not be receiving or absorbing the complete picture of the war. According to officials, the information Trump gets about the war tends to emphasize U.S. successes, with comparatively little detail about Iranian actions.

When five U.S. Air Force refueling planes were hit in an Iranian strike at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia this month, Trump was not briefed about it. He learned what happened from media reports. When he asked, he was told the planes were not badly damaged. He reacted angrily behind the scenes and posted on Truth Social accusing the media of wanting the U.S. “to lose the War.”

Trump said at a Kennedy Center board members’ lunch that he called a top military general after seeing video of the USS Abraham Lincoln in flames. He said the general told him Iran fabricated the video using artificial intelligence. Officials said the Abraham Lincoln has been targeted multiple times since the war began but that strikes have either failed to reach the ship or been intercepted.

Joe Kent, who until recently led the National Counterterrorism Center, said “a good deal of key decision-makers were not allowed to come express their opinion to the president” and that “there wasn’t a robust debate.”

Intelligence chiefs Tulsi Gabbard and John Ratcliffe testified that the White House received assessments before the war that Iran would likely retaliate with attacks on energy sites and threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. But Trump suggested last week that Iran’s response came as a surprise and that “no expert” predicted it.

Consider becoming a paid subscriber. It goes directly into keeping this organization alive and independent. Here’s 5% off: Get 5% off forever

59% of Americans Say the Iran War Has Gone Too Far

An AP-NORC survey of 1,150 adults conducted March 19 through 23 found that 59% say U.S. military action against Iran has gone too far, even as roughly two-thirds still prioritize preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Opinion is sharply divided along party lines. 90% of Democrats view the military action as excessive. Republicans are split. About 6 in 10 Americans oppose deploying U.S. ground troops, including roughly half of Republicans.

Gas prices have risen to $3.93 per gallon amid Operation Epic Fury, the U.S.-Israel air campaign launched February 28 that has triggered Iranian retaliation and disrupted oil flows. Economic concerns now affect 45% of respondents.

The conflict could be swiftly turning into a major political liability for Trump’s Republican administration. Just under half of Americans oppose airstrikes targeting Iranian leaders and airstrikes against military targets in Iran, while about 3 in 10 are in favor and about 3 in 10 don’t have an opinion.

Pentagon Deploys 82nd Airborne as Buildup Intensifies

The Pentagon ordered about 2,000 paratroopers from the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division to deploy to the Middle East on Tuesday. Elements of the 82nd Airborne Division headquarters, division enablers, and the 1st Brigade Combat Team will deploy to the CENTCOM area of responsibility. Reuters has previously reported the number could reach 3,000 to 4,000, expanding a major U.S. military buildup that already includes roughly 50,000 troops in the region.

The deployment could increase options for escalation, including potential operations inside Iran or securing the Strait of Hormuz, though no final decision on ground operations has been made. Possible missions under consideration include an operation to seize Kharg Island, Iran’s critical oil hub that handles 90% of Iran’s crude oil exports.

The troops are expected to come from the division’s Immediate Response Force, which can mobilize worldwide within 18 hours. The Pentagon stated it had nothing additional to provide due to operational security.

According to Bloomberg, Turkey is carrying out intensive diplomatic efforts to discourage Gulf Arab states from joining the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, aiming to prevent further regional escalation.

Pentagon Inks Wartime Munitions Deals

The Pentagon has reached agreements with Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems, and Honeywell to significantly ramp up production of munitions and missile systems, shifting to what officials are calling a “wartime footing” amid the ongoing conflict with Iran.

The deals include major investments to expand output of THAAD interceptors and precision strike missiles.

Meta and YouTube Found Liable in Landmark Social Media Addiction Trial

A California jury on Wednesday found that Meta and Google were to blame for the depression and anxiety of a woman who compulsively used social media as a small child, awarding her $3 million in a rare verdict holding Silicon Valley accountable for fueling a youth mental health crisis. Meta was found liable for 70% of the damages and YouTube for the remaining 30%.

The jury voted to award the damages to the lead plaintiff, a 20-year-old woman named Kaley, who alleged that using YouTube and Instagram from a young age led to addictive use of the platforms and contributed to depression, body dysmorphia, and suicidal thoughts. She first started using YouTube at age 6 and Instagram at age 11.

The trial featured testimony from several high-level executives including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Instagram head Adam Mosseri, and YouTube vice president Cristos Goodrow.

The plaintiff’s attorneys said in a statement: “Today’s verdict is a historic moment. She showed extraordinary courage bringing this case and telling her story in open court. A jury of Kaley’s peers heard the evidence, heard what Meta and YouTube knew and when they knew it, and held them accountable for their conduct.”

A Meta spokesperson said: “We respectfully disagree with the verdict and are evaluating our legal options.”

The jury decided the companies acted with malice or highly egregious conduct, meaning they will hear new evidence shortly and head back into the deliberation room to decide on punitive damages. Experts have characterized this and similar trials as the social media industry’s “Big Tobacco” moment, and there are roughly 2,000 other pending lawsuits.

Just yesterday, a New Mexico jury ordered Meta to pay $375 million in a separate but similar case.

Consider becoming a paid subscriber. It goes directly into keeping this organization alive and independent. Here’s 5% off: Get 5% off forever Get 5% off forever

Democrats Flip Trump’s Own District in Stunning Florida Upset

Democrat Emily Gregory won a special state House election in a Palm Beach district that includes President Donald Trump’s Florida home of Mar-a-Lago, defeating Trump-endorsed Republican Jon Maples by 2.4 percentage points, or 797 votes.

Gregory’s victory marks the first time a Democrat has won in the district this century. The previous Republican holder won by 19 points in 2024, and Trump carried the district by 11 points. Gregory, a business owner and military spouse running for office for the first time, told supporters: “When we started this, nobody thought it was possible. They thought we were crazy. I knew my community.”

Democrats also secured a narrow victory in a Tampa-area state Senate seat where Democrat Brian Nathan won despite being heavily outspent.

Since Trump returned to the White House, 29 seats in state legislatures around the country have been flipped from Republican control by Democratic candidates. Republicans have not flipped any Democratic seats during this period.

DLCC President Heather Williams said: “Mar-a-Lago’s state House district just flipped from red to blue, which should have Republicans worried about their chances this November. A Trump +11 district in his own backyard shouldn’t be in play for Democrats, but tonight proves Republicans are vulnerable everywhere.”

Jack Smith Memo Reveals Trump Kept Classified Docs for Business

Newly released documents from special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation reveal that Trump retained classified documents directly tied to his business interests, with prosecutors identifying this as a likely motive for keeping them after leaving office. The January 2023 FBI memorandum stated: “Trump possessed classified documents pertinent to his business interests, establishing a motive for retaining them.”

Some classified materials retained by Trump “were commingled with documents created after” he left office, and investigators found that Trump possessed documents so sensitive that only six people in the entire U.S. government had access to them.

The memo also indicates that Trump showed a classified map to passengers while on a flight to his Bedminster golf club, an event witnessed by now-chief of staff Susie Wiles.

Rep. Jamie Raskin wrote in a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi: “This glimpse into the trove of evidence behind the coverup reveals a President of the United States who may have sold out our national security to enrich himself.” Raskin asked Bondi to tell lawmakers in a classified setting who was on the plane, what the map showed, and which of Trump’s business interests were relevant, demanding the DOJ produce all remaining investigative files by April 14.

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson responded: “It’s pathetic that Democrats with zero credibility like Jamie Raskin are still clinging to deranged Jack Smith and his lies in 2026. President Trump did nothing wrong.”

DOJ spokesperson Chad Gilmartin called Raskin “blinded by hatred of President Trump” and claimed the Smith memo contains “salacious and untrue claims.”

U.S. Said It Bombed a Narco Camp. It Was a Dairy Farm.

A New York Times investigation found that a U.S.-backed military strike in Ecuador that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth celebrated as destroying a drug trafficking camp actually destroyed a cattle and dairy farm in the remote village of San Martin.

Hegseth boasted on social media that the U.S. was “bombing Narco Terrorists on land” and his spokesman Sean Parnell called it a “successful operation against a narco-terrorist supply complex.”

Workers on the farm told the Times that Ecuadorian soldiers arrived by helicopter on March 3, doused several shelters and sheds with gasoline and ignited them after interrogating workers and beating four of them with the butts of their guns. Three workers said they were later choked and subjected to electrical shocks before being released.

Village residents said Ecuadorian helicopters returned three days later, on March 6, and appeared to drop explosives on the farm’s smoldering remains. That was the footage used in the Pentagon’s promotional video.

Four people with knowledge of the operation told the Times that U.S. troops had no direct involvement in the strike.

The farm owner, Miguel, told the Times he paid $9,000 for the 350-acre property six years ago and built it into an operation with more than 50 cows. “It’s an outrage,” he said. “It’s a lie that 50 people trained here. Where are they going to train? Out here in the open? There’s no logic.”

Vicente Garrido, the vice president of the San Martin village board, said: “All we want is for the truth to come out. They say it was some training camp, but it’s becoming clear that they were just homes.”

AFP visited the bombed site and reportedly found “no sign of drug production or trafficking,” instead reporting dead animals, a charred lemon tree, and an avocado tree.

A New York Times reporting team working in the border zone was informed by local farmers that they had discovered a large unexploded bomb on a nearby farm. Specialists determined it was a Mark-82 bomb of U.S. origin, weighing approximately 227 kilograms.

The Alliance for Human Rights in Ecuador filed a 13-page complaint with authorities and the U.N., claiming the military’s actions were attacks on a civilian population. Human rights lawyer Maria Espinosa said: “There isn’t a single public official who has come to verify what happened.”

Kristi Noem Faces Criminal Referral Over $220 Million Ad Campaign

Congressional Democrats have referred former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem to the DOJ for a potential criminal investigation over alleged perjury tied to her $220 million taxpayer-funded advertising campaign.

Sen. Dick Durbin and Rep. Jamie Raskin said Noem made false claims about the bidding process for the DHS contract, about the detention of U.S. citizens, and about detention conditions.

Noem was removed from her role by Donald Trump on March 5, 2026, after testifying under oath that she had Trump’s approval to move forward with the advertisements, a claim Trump later denied. Trump said in a phone interview with Reuters the next day that he “never knew anything about it.”

Sen. John Kennedy pressed Noem on whether there was a competitive bid process. Noem told the panel the contract did go through a competitive process “and career officials at the Department chose who would do those advertising commercials.” Democrats say this is demonstrably false, as the $143 million contract went to Safe America Media as a no-bid deal.

The DHS Inspector General has been investigating the contracting process for more than a month. A source accused Noem of retaliating by not allowing the IG to “work real cases” because she and top adviser Corey Lewandowski could be implicated.

Newly released invoices show expenses including a $60,000 signing bonus to the Strategy Group, $20,000 on horse rentals, and thousands on hair and makeup. Sen. Peter Welch called it “waste, fraud, and abuse.”

Senior DHS officials have challenged the White House to launch a “full audit,” with two sources telling the Daily Beast that Trump “knew about the campaign and wanted it to happen,” directly contradicting the president’s claim.

Epstein’s Accountant and Lawyer Say the Feds Never Talked to Them

Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime accountant Richard Kahn and attorney Darren Indyke told the House Oversight Committee that government investigators never interviewed them about the late sex offender and the work they did for him. Their testimony raises questions about the depth of the Justice Department’s review of Epstein, which the DOJ and FBI had called “exhaustive.”

Kahn said he has “never been questioned by any government authority.” When asked if any law enforcement agency had contacted him about Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell, Indyke told the panel: “I don’t think I was.”

Asked whether they considered leaving Epstein’s employment after his 2008 guilty plea to soliciting a minor, Kahn said he did consider it “without a doubt” but stayed because “we were in the middle of a financial crisis, and I had a family to support.” He said he believed Epstein when Epstein told him “this would never happen again.”

Indyke said he did not consider quitting, adding that he “drank the Kool-Aid at the time.”

Both men now control Epstein’s remaining estate, valued at approximately $127 million, including his emails, bank records, flight logs, and photographs. Kahn identified Epstein’s five biggest paying clients as Les Wexner, Glenn Dubin, Steven Sinofsky, the Rothschilds, and Leon Black.

Rep. Thomas Massie said the release of Epstein files should not require a special prosecutor, arguing that Attorney General Pam Bondi must simply follow the law and warning that failure to do so could expose her to legal consequences from a future successor.

Rothschild Bank Raided in Epstein Corruption Probe

French investigators raided the Paris offices of Swiss bank Edmond de Rothschild as part of a corruption investigation into diplomat Fabrice Aidan, who was named in more than 200 documents released by the U.S. Justice Department.

Aidan, a French diplomat seconded to the United Nations from 2006 to 2013 and later employed at the bank, is alleged to have sent Epstein emails between 2010 and 2016 from his personal and U.N. accounts. Reuters confirmed that some of the emails show the transfer of U.N. Security Council briefings and other confidential documents to Epstein.

The search was carried out in the presence of Ariane de Rothschild, the bank’s chief executive. She also appeared in the Epstein files, maintaining a years-long personal correspondence with him before his 2019 arrest.

Aidan has denied wrongdoing. The French financial prosecutor’s office said it was investigating accusations of passive corruption of a foreign public official. Aidan worked at the bank from 2014 to 2016. He was questioned voluntarily in late February.

DOJ Closes In on Former CIA Director John Brennan

The House Intelligence Committee voted Tuesday in a closed-door, party-line vote to give federal prosecutors classified records related to former CIA Director John Brennan, signaling the Justice Department’s investigation may be heading toward possible charges.

Federal prosecutors have been building a case against Brennan for months over allegations that he lied to Congress about an intelligence assessment on Russian meddling in the 2016 election. One of the records is a transcript of an interview with Brennan himself.

An attorney for Brennan declined to comment, and he has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. Brennan’s lawyers have been bracing for a possible indictment for months.

Earlier this month, federal prosecutors in Miami issued a subpoena to former FBI Director James Comey seeking years of records related to the intelligence community assessment of Russian meddling.

Career prosecutors in Miami have signaled they don’t believe the case against Brennan is a strong one but have continued working toward possibly bringing charges in D.C. federal court.

According to Axios, the broader probe has issued more than 130 subpoenas since it ramped up last year and is focused on senior officials who served under Presidents Obama and Biden.

House Democrats Push to Refocus DHS on Counterterrorism

A group of House Democrats led by Rep. Jason Crow is pushing to require, through a DHS funding bill, that federal agents refocus on core missions like counterterrorism and drug trafficking rather than immigration enforcement.

The effort comes amid ongoing outrage over recent killings by DHS agents and concerns that thousands of DHS personnel have been diverted to support Trump’s mass deportation agenda.

Jesse Ventura Calls on Barron Trump to Enlist

Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura called on Barron Trump to enlist in the military, arguing that leaders should not send other people’s children to war if they are unwilling to have their own family serve.

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sources

Iran War / Ceasefire Rejection

NPR - Iran rejects Trump’s 15-point proposal and lays out five conditions to end the war

CNBC - Iran rejects U.S. ceasefire offer, demands sovereignty over Strait of Hormuz

Axios - Iran rejects Trump’s 15-point plan to end the war

KPBS - Full breakdown of Iran’s five conditions and Lebanon strikes

Time - What to know about Trump’s 15-point peace plan after Iran’s rejection

Trump Daily Video Briefings

NBC News - Inside Trump’s daily video montage briefing on the Iran war

Common Dreams - U.S. military feeds Trump daily propaganda reel of “stuff blowing up”

NBC New York - Joe Kent on decision-makers excluded from briefing the president

AP-NORC Poll / Public Opinion on Iran War

AP-NORC via Chicago Tribune - 59% of Americans say U.S. military action against Iran has gone too far

US News - Full poll results and partisan breakdown

82nd Airborne Deployment / Military Buildup

The Hill - Pentagon set to deploy 2,000 troops from 82nd Airborne to Middle East

Military Times - Pentagon confirms 82nd Airborne deployment

CBS News - U.S. expected to deploy 82nd Airborne troops for Iran war

Meta / YouTube Social Media Addiction Trial

NPR - Jury orders Meta and Google to pay $3 million in social media addiction trial

CNBC - Jury finds Meta and YouTube negligent in landmark trial

CBS News - Meta and YouTube found liable, punitive damages phase to follow

Democrats Flip Florida / Special Elections

CNN - Democrat Emily Gregory flips deep-red Florida House district including Mar-a-Lago

CNBC - Emily Gregory wins special election in Trump’s home district

The Hill - Democrats flip Florida state House district

Florida Politics - First Democratic win in the district this century

Jack Smith Memo / Classified Documents

NBC News - Jack Smith memo contains “damning evidence” about Trump’s handling of classified documents

The Hill - Smith memo reveals Trump had classified docs shared with just 6 people, others tied to business interests

Axios - Raskin says Bondi’s DOJ gave him “damning” memo on Trump classified docs case

House Judiciary Democrats - Full press release on documents obtained

Ecuador Dairy Farm Bombing

New York Times via Spokesman-Review - The U.S. said it helped bomb a drug camp. It was a dairy farm.

Prism News - U.S. military bombed Ecuadorian dairy farm, Mark-82 bomb found

Daily Beast - Pentagon Pete’s drug bombing run gets brutal reality check

GV Wire - Village residents and AFP confirm no sign of drug production

Kristi Noem / Criminal Referral

CNBC - Durbin and Raskin call for perjury investigation into Noem

Fox News - Fired DHS chief faces criminal referral from congressional Democrats

NewsNation - The $220M ad campaign that brought down Kristi Noem

RealClearPolitics - DHS IG investigation and retaliation allegations

Epstein / Rothschild Bank Raid

NBC News - Epstein’s accountant and lawyer told House panel government investigators never interviewed them

CP24 / Reuters - Edmond de Rothschild Paris offices raided in Epstein-linked probe

Bloomberg - Edmond de Rothschild searched over ex-staffer’s Epstein ties

DOJ / Brennan Investigation

CNN - Federal prosecutors to get classified House documents in Brennan probe

Washington Times - House Intel gives classified Brennan records to prosecutors

Punchbowl News - DOJ asks House Intel for Brennan transcript