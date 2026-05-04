by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good evening, everyone.

The ceasefire is OVER. Not “fraying.” Not “under strain.” OVER. This morning, the U.S. launched “Project Freedom” to force merchant ships through the Strait of Hormuz under military escort. Iran responded by firing cruise missiles at U.S. Navy ships, launching drones at a UAE oil tanker, and setting a Fujairah petroleum zone on fire. The U.S. destroyed six Iranian boats. A South Korean cargo vessel exploded. And Iran drew a NEW MAP claiming UAE ports as Iranian territory.

Then Trump went on Fox News and said Iran would be “blown off the face of the earth.”

CNN sources say joint U.S.-Israeli strikes inside Iran could resume within 24 hours.

This is no longer a blockade or a standoff. This is an active, expanding, SHOOTING WAR, and it got dramatically worse today. Gas is already at $4.45 and climbing. Twenty-three people were shot at a lake party in Oklahoma. Giuliani is in critical condition. And Trump is demanding Hakeem Jeffries be impeached, which is not a thing you can do to a member of Congress.

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Now here is your Monday evening briefing.

Ceasefire Collapses as Iran Strikes U.S. Vessels and UAE Oil Infrastructure

The fragile U.S.-Iran ceasefire reached on April 8 is unraveling in real time as both sides exchanged direct fire in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, the most serious confrontation since the truce began.

U.S. Central Command commander Adm. Brad Cooper said Iranian forces launched “multiple cruise missiles, drones, and small boats at ships” the U.S. Navy was protecting, and that U.S. forces returned fire and destroyed six Iranian small boats using Apache and MH-60 Seahawk helicopters.

Iran’s IRGC, through Fars News Agency, claimed it struck a U.S. warship near the port of Jask with two missiles. CENTCOM categorically rejected the claim, with spokesperson Capt. Tim Hawkins calling it “false propaganda” and stating “No U.S. Navy ships have been struck.”

CENTCOM announced two U.S.-flagged merchant vessels had successfully transited the strait under the new escort framework. The IRGC dismissed the claim as “baseless” and “outright lies.”

Sources tell CNN that a resumption of U.S.-Israeli strikes on targets inside Iran could come within 24 hours.

15,000 service members, more than 100 aircraft, warships and drones are involved in Project Freedom.

Trump Threatens Iran Will Be “Blown Off the Face of the Earth”

In a 20-minute phone interview with Fox News on Monday, Trump issued his most direct threat since the ceasefire began, warning Iran would be “blown off the face of the earth” if it targets any U.S. vessel involved in Project Freedom.

Trump said Iran has become “much more malleable” in negotiations, citing the pressure from the ongoing naval blockade, which he called the “greatest military maneuver in history.”

Trump told Fox: “We have more weapons and ammunition at a much higher grade than we had before. We have the best equipment. We have stuff all over the world. We have these bases all over the world. They’re all stocked up with equipment. We can use all of that stuff, and we will, if we need it.”

On Truth Social, Trump claimed U.S. forces had “shot down seven small boats, or, as they like to call them, ‘fast’ boats” and added that Iran had hit a South Korean cargo ship.

UAE Oil Tanker Struck by Iranian Drones in Strait of Hormuz

Two Iranian drones struck the MV Barakah, a crude oil tanker operated by ADNOC’s Logistics and Services unit, off the coast of Oman as it attempted to transit the Strait on Monday. The tanker was empty at the time and no injuries were reported.

The UAE Foreign Ministry called it a “terrorist attack” and a “flagrant violation” of UN Security Council Resolution 2817 on freedom of maritime navigation, stating: “Targeting commercial shipping and using the Strait of Hormuz as a tool of economic coercion or blackmail represents acts of piracy by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps.”

Brent crude jumped 3.4 percent to roughly $112 a barrel on the news.

UAE Industry Minister and ADNOC CEO Sultan Al Jaber said the strait “must never be held hostage or used as a tool of economic coercion and extortion” and warned any change to its legal status would be “a dangerous and unacceptable precedent.”

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Fujairah Petroleum Zone Burns After Iranian Drone Strike

A fire broke out at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone in the UAE on Monday after a drone strike originating from Iran. Three Indian nationals sustained moderate injuries and were hospitalized.

Bloomberg reported the strike hit the VTTI facility, a fuel storage terminal jointly owned by IFM Global Infrastructure Fund, Vitol Group, and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company.

The UAE Defense Ministry said it intercepted three cruise missiles fired from Iran toward UAE territory, with a fourth crashing into the sea. The total injured in the UAE since Iran’s attacks began stands at 227, with three killed.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Navy issued a map asserting expanded Iranian control near the Strait, including the UAE ports of Fujairah and Khorfakkan.

These were the first missile alerts in the UAE since the April ceasefire took effect.

Supreme Court Restores Mifepristone Access by Mail

Justice Samuel Alito issued an administrative stay Monday morning blocking the Fifth Circuit’s Friday ruling that had reinstated an in-person dispensing requirement for mifepristone, the medication used in roughly two-thirds of U.S. abortions.

The stay restores telehealth and mail-order access nationwide and remains in effect until 5 p.m. Monday, May 11. Alito ordered all parties to file responses by 5 p.m. Thursday, May 7.

ACLU senior staff attorney Julia Kaye: “While this is a positive short-term development, no one can rest easy when our ability to get this safe, effective medication for abortion and miscarriage care still hangs in the balance.”

Arizona AG Kris Mayes, part of a coalition of 22 attorneys general, called the order “a critical, if temporary, victory.”

The case stems from a Louisiana lawsuit arguing the FDA’s 2023 telehealth rules undermined the state’s near-total abortion ban.

Oklahoma Lake Party Shooting Injures 23

Edmond police are searching for two masked gunmen after a shooting at an unsanctioned “Sunday Funday” party near Arcadia Lake left at least 23 people injured. Initial reports of 13 grew Monday as more victims arrived at emergency rooms on their own.

The shooting broke out around 9 p.m. Sunday at the Scissortail Campground. Victims ranged in age from 16 to 30. Three are in critical condition and four in serious condition.

Police spokesperson Emily Ward: “This is obviously a very terrifying situation. We are working extremely hard to find these suspects and help these victims.”

The party was “advertised across multiple social media platforms” and drew young adults from across the region. Two men in ski masks reportedly opened fire on the crowd.

This is the 131st mass shooting in the U.S. in 2026. Gunfire has killed at least 278 youths ages 12 to 17 this year, with another 796 injured.

Giuliani Hospitalized in Critical Condition

Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani, 81, is in critical but stable condition after being hospitalized in Florida with pneumonia. He required mechanical ventilation but is now breathing on his own.

Spokesman Ted Goodman said Giuliani’s “restrictive airway disease,” diagnosed after his exposure on 9/11, “adds complications to any respiratory illness.” He said “the virus quickly overwhelmed his body.”

Trump posted on Truth Social: “Our fabulous Rudy Giuliani, a True Warrior, and the Best Mayor in the History of New York City, BY FAR, has been hospitalized, and is in critical condition. What a tragedy that he was treated so badly by the Radical Left Lunatics, Democrats ALL, AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!”

Giuliani had hosted his online show Friday from Palm Beach with a notably raspy voice.

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Trump Demands Jeffries Be Impeached

Trump posted on Truth Social calling Hakeem Jeffries a “Low IQ individual” and asking: “Isn’t he subject to Impeachment? I got impeached for A PERFECT PHONE CALL. Where are you Republicans? Why not get it started?”

Members of Congress cannot be impeached under the Constitution. They can only be expelled by a two-thirds vote of their chamber, a process used only six times in U.S. history.

Jeffries responded on X with “Jeffries Derangement Syndrome.”

Jeffries had called the Supreme Court’s conservative majority “illegitimate” after its 6-3 ruling in Louisiana v. Callais struck down the state’s second majority-Black district. Justice Elena Kagan, in dissent, called it the “latest chapter in the majority’s now-completed demolition” of the Voting Rights Act.

DOJ Pushes Voter Roll Purges Right Up to Election Day

The Justice Department has launched what CNN describes as a “sprawling effort” to obtain nearly every state’s voter registration file and review them for suspected noncitizens using the SAVE database, which has produced significant false positives.

Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane told CNN that of those flagged by SAVE, only about three dozen were ultimately referred to law enforcement out of roughly 1.1 million voters, illustrating the false-positive problem.

Brent Ferguson of Campaign Legal Center: “It sets up a situation where the federal government itself is the actor trying to purge voters from the rolls in the days before the election, which is clearly illegal.”

The Brennan Center reports at least 12 states have already provided their full voter registration files, including driver’s license and partial Social Security numbers.

The DOJ and Republicans are arguing the NVRA’s 90-day quiet period does not apply to noncitizen purges. The RNC is asking the Supreme Court to take up the question in an Arizona case.

Gas Prices at $4.45, Highest in Four Years, Hormuz Still Closed

The national average climbed to $4.446 on Sunday, up from $4.099 a week earlier. Two days before the war began on February 28, gas was $2.98. A year ago it was $3.17.

Kevin Book of ClearView Energy Partners told NPR: “When inventories are low and you can’t get oil out of the ground or out of the strait, you should expect prices to keep rising at least until demand capitulates and starts to contract.”

Treasury Secretary Bessent told Fox Monday morning that “help is on the way as of today” as Project Freedom launched, but Iran’s strikes hours later complicated that timeline.

California leads at $6.01, Hawaii at $5.64, Washington at $5.57. The U.S. dollar has depreciated roughly 10 percent since January 2025, compounding the squeeze on consumers.

Trump Renews Push to Kill the Filibuster

Trump posted Saturday: “Republicans must TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, and approve all of the necessary Safeguards we need for Elections to protect the American Public during the upcoming Midterms.”

The post followed Schumer’s announcement of a new midterm protection task force including former AG Eric Holder. Trump called them “SLEAZEBAGS.”

Senate Majority Leader Thune continues to oppose elimination. Sens. Rick Scott, Mike Lee, Ron Johnson, and John Cornyn have publicly supported it. Sen. Susan Collins has said it remains “an important protection for the rights of the minority party.”

Trump Seizes DC’s Busiest Public Golf Course

The Trump administration is taking over East Potomac Golf Links, the busiest public course in DC, to redesign it into a “championship” course with a “National Garden of American Heroes” featuring life-sized statues.

The National Links Trust, the leaseholder, said: “This news was a complete surprise to us.”

Top Trump fundraiser Meredith O’Rourke is soliciting donations through a newly created foundation. Approximately 250 names have been pitched for the garden, which alone could exceed $40 million.

The DC Preservation League filed an emergency motion. They previously sued after roughly 30,000 cubic yards of debris from the East Wing demolition were dumped on the grounds, alleging the materials may contain lead and asbestos.

The course sits on land Congress designated in 1897 as parkland for “recreation and pleasure of the people.”

United Boeing 767 Hits Light Pole Near Newark Airport

United Flight 169, a Boeing 767-400 arriving from Venice with 221 passengers, struck a light pole on the New Jersey Turnpike during its final approach to Newark on Sunday. The plane landed safely with no injuries on board.

Debris struck a delivery truck and a Jeep on the Turnpike. The truck driver was hospitalized with cuts and released.

The NTSB classified the event as an accident and directed United to provide the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder.

The 767 was vectored to Runway 29, Newark’s shortest at 6,725 feet. Former NTSB Chair Robert Sumwalt: “As a former airline pilot, I would consider this runway to be relatively short, and so I suspect that the pilots wanted to make sure that they were not landing long.”

Epstein Hearing Scheduled in Palm Beach

House Oversight Democrats will hold a “shadow” field hearing in Palm Beach featuring testimony from Epstein survivors and witnesses.

Garcia: “President Trump is mentioned in the Epstein files thousands of times, but he refuses to answer any questions about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. If he has nothing to hide, he should join us in his hometown of Palm Beach.”

The DOJ has released roughly 3.5 million of the estimated 6 million Epstein-related documents, drawing criticism for failing to redact victim information while shielding powerful men’s names.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is scheduled to testify May 6 and Bill Gates on June 10.

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Sources

Ceasefire Collapse / Hormuz / Project Freedom

Trump “Blown Off the Face of the Earth”

Mediaite - Fox interview: “blown off the face of the earth,” “greatest military maneuver in history”

Newsweek - Trump “more malleable” quote

Daily Beast - Truth Social post on seven boats

Express Tribune - “Fast boats” quote

ADNOC Tanker Struck

Al Arabiya - Two drones hit MV Barakah, UAE calls it “terrorist attack”

The National - UAE Foreign Ministry “acts of piracy” statement

Khaleej Times - ADNOC CEO “must never be held hostage” quote

AGBI - Brent crude jumps 3.4% to $112

Fujairah Oil Zone Fire

Reuters via U.S. News - Three Indians injured, three cruise missiles intercepted

Bloomberg - VTTI facility identified as target

Khaleej Times - First missile alerts since ceasefire, IRGC Navy map claiming UAE ports

Axios - Total 227 injured in UAE since attacks began, three killed

France 24 - South Korean cargo ship explosion

Mifepristone / Supreme Court

NPR - Alito stay, May 11 deadline, FDA and Louisiana must respond by May 7

CNN - Two-thirds of U.S. abortions use medication, Louisiana lawsuit origin

Common Dreams - ACLU Julia Kaye quote

AZFamily - Arizona AG Mayes, coalition of 22 AGs

Oklahoma Shooting

CNN - 23 injured (revised up from 13), ages 16-30, 131st mass shooting of 2026

ABC News - Integris Health treating victims, critical and serious conditions

Fox News - Two masked gunmen, party advertised on social media, 278 youths killed by gunfire in 2026

Giuliani Hospitalized

ABC News - Critical but stable, mechanical ventilation, 9/11 lung disease

NBC News - Trump Truth Social blaming Democrats

CNN - Raspy voice on Friday show

CNBC - Now breathing on his own

Trump vs. Jeffries

Mediaite - Full Trump post, “Low IQ individual,” “A PERFECT PHONE CALL”

The Hill - Jeffries “illegitimate” quote about Louisiana v. Callais

Daily Beast - Kagan dissent: “now-completed demolition” of Voting Rights Act

Benzinga - Jeffries responds “Jeffries Derangement Syndrome”

Voter Roll Purges

CNN - DOJ using SAVE database, Idaho false positives, Idaho SoS McGrane quote, Ferguson “clearly illegal” quote

Brennan Center - 12 states already provided full voter files including SSN data

Gas Prices

NPR - $4.446 Sunday, Kevin Book “demand capitulates” quote

U.S. News - $2.98 before war began, $3.17 a year ago

California Governor - California at $6.01, dollar depreciation 10%

Filibuster

Mediaite - Trump “TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER” post, Schumer task force, “SLEAZEBAGS”

Washington Post - Thune opposes, Republicans used workaround for immigration funding

Time - Scott, Lee, Johnson, Cornyn support; Collins opposes

East Potomac Golf Course

Daily Beast - National Links Trust blindsided, Meredith O’Rourke fundraising, 250 statue names

Washington Examiner - Championship course plans

Daily Beast - Emergency motion filed, East Wing debris dumped on grounds with potential lead/asbestos

Fox 5 DC - 1897 designation, landscaping begins Monday

Newark Plane Incident

CNN - Boeing 767-400 from Venice, 221 passengers, light pole on NJ Turnpike

CBS News New York - Truck driver treated and released, Sumwalt “relatively short runway” quote

The Hill - NTSB investigation launched, Runway 29 at 6,725 feet

Epstein Hearing