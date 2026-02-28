Centered America

Centered America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stop the BS247's avatar
Stop the BS247
7h

Last week, it was announced that Khamenei had gone into hiding. I don't believe Netanyahu or Trump. This has been a planned attack. It began a few months before the Epstein Files were being redacted and quite possibly before then.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Sunny's avatar
Sunny
7h

Ty Center America for the News.

And yes, we’ll keep on fighting. ✊

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Centered America · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture