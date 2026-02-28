by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Hey everyone,

We have some urgent news.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is Dead

Israeli government sources have announced that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 86, was killed in a coordinated United States-Israel military strike on Iran early Saturday.

Israeli officials, including the country’s ambassador to Washington, say Khamenei’s body was recovered from a destroyed compound in Tehran and that the operation targeted his residence as part of an expansive campaign against Iran’s leadership.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated there were “many signs” that Khamenei was killed, asserting that the strike was aimed at eliminating the central figure of Iran’s Islamic Republic.

Despite these claims, Iranian authorities have not officially confirmed Khamenei’s death. Tehran has denied that its top leader was killed and there have been conflicting reports about his status from Iranian officials.

Sources: