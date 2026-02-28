BREAKING: Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei is Dead, Israeli Officials Say
Feb 28 | Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei is Dead, According to Israel
by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America
Hey everyone,
We have some urgent news.
If you value our work here at Centered America, consider becoming a paid subscriber today.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is Dead
Israeli government sources have announced that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 86, was killed in a coordinated United States-Israel military strike on Iran early Saturday.
Israeli officials, including the country’s ambassador to Washington, say Khamenei’s body was recovered from a destroyed compound in Tehran and that the operation targeted his residence as part of an expansive campaign against Iran’s leadership.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated there were “many signs” that Khamenei was killed, asserting that the strike was aimed at eliminating the central figure of Iran’s Islamic Republic.
Despite these claims, Iranian authorities have not officially confirmed Khamenei’s death. Tehran has denied that its top leader was killed and there have been conflicting reports about his status from Iranian officials.
Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!
OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA
Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.
We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.
To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.
Contact Us
Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.
⸻
Thank you for fighting.
Sources:
Reuters: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei killed, senior Israeli official says
https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/irans-supreme-leader-ali-khamenei-killed-senior-israeli-official-says-2026-02-28/
Reuters: Israel’s Netanyahu says many signs that Khamenei is ‘no longer’
https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/israels-netanyahu-says-there-are-signs-that-iranian-supreme-leader-khamenei-is-2026-02-28/
Associated Press: Israeli officials say Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei is dead
https://apnews.com/article/c2f11247d8a66e36929266f2c557a54c
Axios: Israel says Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei was killed
https://www.axios.com/2026/02/28/iran-khamenei-killed-israel
The Guardian: US and Israel strike Iran as Netanyahu says there are signs Khamenei is no longer alive
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/feb/28/israel-launches-attack-on-iran-as-explosions-heard-in-tehran
Last week, it was announced that Khamenei had gone into hiding. I don't believe Netanyahu or Trump. This has been a planned attack. It began a few months before the Epstein Files were being redacted and quite possibly before then.
Ty Center America for the News.
And yes, we’ll keep on fighting. ✊