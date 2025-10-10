Good evening.

After months of devastating conflict, Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire agreement, marking the first concrete step toward ending the violence in Gaza. The deal, brokered with support from Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, comes as Washington prepares to deploy roughly 200 U.S. troops to assist in monitoring and coordination efforts.

We have to remind you that this agreement comes after Israel’s military campaign brutally killed more than 60,000 Palestinians, leaving Gaza in ruins. President Trump is calling the ceasefire a victory, but the war did not end through U.S. diplomacy. It ended because there was almost nothing left to destroy. Entire neighborhoods have been wiped out, and men, women, and children were killed in their homes, buried under the rubble of what once was their city.

Don’t let Trump claim he ended this war. He’s taking credit for something that is ending because Israel has nothing left to decimate.

Ceasefire Agreement

Both Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a ceasefire , which includes the release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners . (The Guardian)

The agreement outlines a partial withdrawal of Israeli forces from designated zones in Gaza, along with expanded humanitarian access for civilians trapped in the conflict. (Reuters)

International mediators will oversee compliance, while talks continue over longer-term governance and reconstruction plans for Gaza.

U.S. Deployment

The United States will deploy around 200 troops to Israel to help coordinate humanitarian operations and establish a civil–military coordination center , according to the Pentagon. (Reuters)

Officials emphasized that no U.S. forces will enter Gaza , and the mission is non-combat , focused on logistics, planning, and aid facilitation. (AP News)

The troops, drawn from U.S. Central Command, will assist in coordinating humanitarian deliveries and border operations, ensuring that food, medical supplies, and other aid reach civilians safely.

Sharad Swaney | Director, Centered America

