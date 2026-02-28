by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Hey everyone,

We have urgent news!

ISRAEL STRIKES IRAN

Israel has launched what officials describe as a preemptive strike on Iran.

Explosions were reported in the Iranian capital, Tehran.

Three blasts were initially reported in the city.

Early reports indicate the strikes may have involved standoff munitions, though details remain fluid and unconfirmed.

STATE OF EMERGENCY DECLARED

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared an immediate state of emergency across the entirety of Israel.

Israel’s Home Front Command imposed a nationwide ban on: All educational activities Public gatherings Workplace operations



These measures suggest Israeli authorities are preparing for potential retaliation.

REGIONAL WAR RISK

Sirens were reported across parts of Israel as a precautionary alert.

Tehran has acknowledged explosions within the capital.

Military and civilian systems in both countries are now on heightened alert.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

