One point from our discussion this morning continues to shape the larger debate around political realignment and accountability. America is trapped in the cycle created by its election system, a structure that forces voters into two major parties even when most voters prefer alternatives. This has produced a political environment where reformers believe they must either revive the Republican Party as it once was or build something entirely new.

The problem is that the old Republican Party led us to the current moment. Returning to a pre Trump model is not progress. It is a reset that ultimately brings the pendulum back to the same point. Some individuals who broke from the MAGA movement still believe that moving forward requires restoring the party that created the conditions for MAGA in the first place. Real progress requires letting that party die and building something new that reflects the actual will of voters.

Redemption and recovery are real. People change. But strategy matters. If we want long term stability instead of a cycle that repeatedly swings toward extremism, we must confront the limits of our election system and call for reforms that allow new parties to emerge and survive. Countries with mixed member systems demonstrate that a diverse party structure is possible. But adopting that in the U.S. would require structural changes that cannot happen overnight.

While we work toward that future, we have a responsibility to fight for what is attainable right now and reduce the number of people who are harmed by the system as it is. Progress requires honesty about what brought us here, clarity about the structural barriers we face, and courage to imagine something better than the two party trap that has defined American politics for generations.

Here’s your afternoon update:

Trump and Mike Johnson Split With Senate Over Epstein Files Bill

Mike Johnson said he is deeply disappointed that the Senate passed the Epstein records bill without making any changes and said both he and President Trump have concerns about the legislation.

Despite Johnson’s comments, White House officials say Trump intends to sign the bill once it reaches his desk.

Under federal procedure, Trump has ten legislative days to act. He can sign the bill, veto it, or let it become law if Congress remains in session.

Larry Summers Resigns From OpenAI Board After Epstein Email Revelations

Larry Summers stepped down from OpenAI’s board after House committee emails revealed years of personal correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein that included sexist remarks and Summers seeking Epstein’s romantic advice.

Summers said he is stepping back from all public commitments after the release of the emails.

OpenAI thanked him for his contributions as the organization faces heightened external scrutiny over his past ties to Epstein.

Whistleblower Says Ghislaine Maxwell Received Special Treatment Inside Federal Prison

Noella Turnage, a former staffer at Federal Prison Camp Bryan, spoke publicly after being fired, stating she raised concerns to House Democrats about special treatment for inmate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Turnage said Maxwell had unusual access to the warden, received perks not given to other inmates, and that staff faced retaliation for questioning these decisions.

Another fired employee echoed her claims, saying both acted out of concern for fairness and institutional integrity.

What the Epstein Records Bill Would Release

The bill orders Attorney General Pam Bondi to publish all unclassified Justice Department records related to Jeffrey Epstein within thirty days of the law taking effect.

Required releases include documents, communications, investigative materials, and federal records tied to Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and individuals linked to criminal activity, civil settlements, immunity agreements, plea deals, or investigative proceedings.

The Attorney General cannot withhold information simply because it may embarrass individuals or expose government failures.

Certain redactions are allowed for national security, ongoing investigations, sensitive law enforcement methods, and victim privacy.

If Bondi uses a national security redaction, she must provide a public summary explaining why.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Attacks Trump Over Epstein Files Fight

Greene said his handling of the Esptein issue has become destructive to the MAGA movement and claimed the dispute has split Trump’s base.

This marks one of her most direct public breaks with Trump to date.

Immigration Raids in Chicago Targeted Mostly Non Criminals, Court Records Show

New federal court data show that more than 97 percent of immigrants detained under Trump’s “Operation Midway Blitz” in Chicago had no criminal convictions.

This contradicts administration claims that the raids were focused on dangerous offenders.

Judges have ordered large numbers of detainees released amid concerns about unlawful arrests.

ACA Premium Subsidies Set to Expire Without Action From Trump or GOP Leaders

Enhanced Affordable Care Act premium subsidies are likely to expire at year’s end after Trump rejected renewing them.

Republican leaders are pushing a replacement program that uses direct payments instead of the current subsidy system.

Millions face large premium increases if Congress does not intervene, and swing district Republicans are growing increasingly anxious about the political backlash.

Members of Congress Release PSA Warning Military About Illegal Orders

A group of lawmakers released a public PSA reminding service members that their oath is to the Constitution and that they must refuse unlawful commands.

The message comes amid rising concerns about rhetoric surrounding the use of the military for domestic operations.

Target Cuts Profit Outlook Again, Will Eliminate 1,000 Corporate Jobs

Target reported another quarterly drop in sales and lowered its full year profit expectations.

The retailer plans to cut 1,000 corporate jobs, about 8 percent of its headquarters workforce.

Analysts say Target has lost ground to Walmart, Amazon, and discount chains while weakening customer trust after reversing certain DEI initiatives.

CEO Brian Cornell will step down in 2025 and be replaced by COO Michael Fiddelke.

State Department Moves to Suspend Elite Universities From Diplomacy Lab Over DEI Issues

The State Department is preparing to suspend 38 universities, including Harvard, Yale, Stanford, Duke, Johns Hopkins, and multiple UC campuses, from its Diplomacy Lab program.

The administration is citing DEI related hiring practices.

Schools such as Liberty University and BYU are being positioned to replace them.

Climate Rollbacks Linked to Projection of Up to 1.3 Million Additional Heat Related Deaths

A ProPublica and Guardian analysis concludes that expanded fossil fuel policies and climate regulatory rollbacks in the Trump administration could lead to up to 1.3 million additional temperature related deaths worldwide over the next century.

The heaviest impact is projected in poor and hot regions that contributed least to global emissions.

Russian Missile Barrage Kills Dozens in Ternopil, Strikes Energy and Housing Infrastructure

Russia launched a large overnight missile and drone attack on Ukraine, killing at least 19 people and injuring dozens more based on initial reporting.

Strikes hit a residential building in Ternopil and damaged power and transport infrastructure.

Emergency power cuts were implemented as temperatures fell below freezing.

The attack coincided with the visit of a United States delegation to Kyiv.

China Reimposes Full Ban on Japanese Seafood After Taiwan Comment Escalates Tensions

China reinstated a total ban on Japanese seafood imports after Japan’s prime minister said the country could intervene militarily if China attacked Taiwan.

The move has triggered travel warnings, canceled flights, cultural suspensions, and new economic strains between the two countries.

United States Admits Unlawful Deportation of Transgender Woman Despite Court Order

The Trump administration acknowledged that immigration authorities unlawfully deported Britania Uriostegui Rios, a transgender woman who a court ruled faced likely torture in Mexico.

Officials are now attempting to bring her back while also exploring the possibility of removing her to a different country.

Fraudster Freed by Trump Sentenced to 37 Years for New 35 Million Dollar Scheme

Eliyahu “Eli” Weinstein, whose previous sentence was commuted by Trump in 2021, received a 37 year sentence for a new fraud scheme he began shortly after release.

This marks his third major federal fraud conviction.

Neo Nazi Leader Pleads Guilty to Soliciting Attacks on Jews and Minorities

Michail Chkhikvishvili, known as “Commander Butcher,” pleaded guilty in New York federal court to soliciting violent attacks on Jewish communities and other minorities.

Prosecutors said his group shared bomb making and ricin instructions and encouraged a plot to dress as Santa Claus and distribute poisoned candy.

Massive Fire in Oita, Japan Burns Nearly 20 Hours and Destroys More Than 170 Homes

A large fire in the Saganoseki district of Oita burned for nearly an entire day, killing one person and forcing more than 170 residents to evacuate.

High winds spread the blaze from a fishing port into a nearby forest and through dense residential areas.

Firefighters and Self Defense Force helicopters were deployed as investigators continue probing the cause.

