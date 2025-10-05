BREAKING: Judge Blocks National Guard Deployment to Portland
Oct 4 | A federal judge appointed by Trump issued a temporary restraining order halting the administration from deploying National Guard troops to Portland.
A federal judge in Oregon, Karin J. Immergut (a Trump appointee), issued a temporary restraining order halting the administration from deploying 200 Oregon National Guard troops to Portland. The order currently runs through Oct. 18, with a status hearing expected Oct. 17.
Illinois Guard federalization talk: Gov. JB Pritzker says the administration told him it plans to federalize 300 Illinois National Guard members. This is being reported the same day as the Oregon TRO.
Pentagon order and timeline in Oregon: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth signed a memo to call 200 Oregon Guard members into federal service for 60 days. Coverage attributes confirmation to Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell and notes NORTHCOM command and control.
DoDEA extracurriculars paused: DoDEA schools remain open but have paused sports, clubs, theater, dances, and other after-school activities during the shutdown. DoDEA serves about 67,000 students.
DHS Sec. Kristi Noem on Super Bowl: Noem said ICE will have a heavy presence at the 2026 Super Bowl headlined by Bad Bunny and criticized the NFL. The White House later signaled no broad “sweep” plan, emphasizing standard enforcement.
Portland “war-ravaged” narrative pushback: Locals are countering the rhetoric with everyday-life posts and even planning an “Emergency Naked Bike Ride” protest.
Israel–Gaza tonight: Despite Trump urging an end to bombing as part of a U.S. plan tied to a hostages deal, Israel carried out new strikes that killed dozens. Reporting also notes Hamas indicating agreement to release all Israeli hostages under the plan’s terms.
Mark Sanchez stabbing: The former NFL QB and Fox analyst was stabbed in downtown Indianapolis and is in stable condition, police say.
Northport “house of horrors”: Authorities found 200+ animals and a 95-year-old woman living amid debris in a Long Island home. Licensed rehabilitator Samantha Boyd faces animal-cruelty and related charges.
Brooklyn “subway surfing” deaths: Two girls were killed in a suspected subway-surfing incident in Williamsburg. Officials again warned about the trend’s lethality.
Czech election: Andrej Babiš and his ANO movement won the Czech parliamentary election with roughly 35% and will now seek coalition partners.
Virginia AG race texts: Democrat Jay Jones apologized after 2022 texts surfaced saying a GOP colleague “should be shot,” drawing bipartisan condemnation; he says he will stay in the race.
Related legal backdrop in CA: A federal judge in California recently ruled the administration’s military use in Los Angeles violated the Posse Comitatus Act limits on using troops for domestic policing.
