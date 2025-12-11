Good afternoon,

Before we get into today’s brief, I want to flag what you are about to read. A federal judge ordered Kilmar Garcia’s release after DHS violated court protections. Kristi Noem was confronted with evidence that she lied under oath about a deported Army veteran.

The administration is escalating actions abroad and at home, from the Venezuela tanker seizure to new deportation flights and a residency program for millionaires. There is also movement inside DHS, new reporting on Barron Trump and Andrew Tate, and a major censorship wave hitting reproductive and queer groups.

If you follow this work and want us to keep tracking these stories with accuracy and independence, becoming a paid subscriber helps sustain everything we do and keeps Centered America able to challenge authoritarian power.

Get 5% off forever

Here’s your afternoon update:

Noem And DHS Face Credibility Crisis

At a contentious House Homeland Security hearing, Representative Seth Magaziner confronted Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem with documents showing that a wounded Army veterans had in fact been deported, despite her earlier denials on national television and under oath.

The same hearing highlighted broader questions about DHS extremism designations. Counterterrorism official Michael Glasheen said Antifa was the top domestic threat but then struggled to answer basic questions about arrests and fatalities, drawing sharp criticism. The New Republic

Glasheen also appeared to sidestep a direct question about whether the Proud Boys are still considered an extremist group, saying the FBI was “in the process of changing categories” and promising to come back with more information. The Washington Post

Noem abruptly left the hearing claiming she had to attend a FEMA meeting, only for lawmakers to note that FEMA said the meeting had been canceled, further intensifying accusations that she has misled Congress.

Kilmar Garcia Beats ICE In Court

A federal judge in Maryland has ordered the immediate release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia from ICE custody, calling his re detention unlawful after he was previously deported to El Salvador in defiance of court protections. AP News

Garcia’s case, involving a wrongful deportation, forced return to the United States, and renewed detention despite ongoing asylum and criminal proceedings, has become a symbol of Trump era due process violations. AP News

The court sharply criticized government misrepresentations and rejected Homeland Security’s attempts to send Garcia to multiple African countries despite having no valid removal order against him. AP News

Barron Trump Linked To Andrew Tate

Multiple outlets report that Barron Trump has developed a relationship with influencer Andrew Tate, who faces rape and human trafficking allegations involving more than 30 women in Romania and the U.K. The Daily Beast

A Tate associate, Justin Waller, told reporters that Barron spoke with Tate over Zoom, admires him, and views him as a “big brother,” while receiving dating advice from Waller. The New Republic

Commentators note the disconnect between these ties and Melania Trump’s past messaging on protecting women from abuse, as well as the administration’s broader alignment with Tate and efforts to ease his travel restrictions. The Daily Beast

Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it’s the support from free and paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain freely accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Get 5% off forever

Seized Tanker Risks War With Venezuela

U.S. forces seized a large, sanctioned oil tanker called the Skipper off the Venezuelan coast, carrying roughly 1.8 million barrels of crude, in the first direct seizure of Venezuelan oil cargo under Trump era sanctions. Reuters

Caracas has denounced the operation as “international piracy” and “blatant theft,” warning that the move sharply escalates tensions and vowing to challenge it in international forums. The Guardian

Lawmakers and analysts are publicly asking whether this is the opening phase of a wider confrontation, with Senator Rand Paul saying the seizure “sounds a lot like the beginning of a war.” The Guardian

Trump Sells U.S. Residency To Millionaires

The Trump administration has officially launched the new “Gold Card” investor visa that offers wealthy foreigners U.S. residency and a potential path to citizenship in exchange for a one million dollar investment. Boundless

A proposed “Platinum Card” tier would require five million dollars and allow up to 270 days a year in the United States without triggering U.S. tax on foreign income, pending congressional approval. Boundless

The program sits alongside existing immigrant investor schemes worldwide and has already drawn interest from global elites, raising fresh concerns about effectively selling residency to the highest bidders.

Pentagon Shrugs Off Hegseth Leak

A Defense Department inspector general report found that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth violated Pentagon rules by sharing sensitive Yemen strike details in a Signal group chat from his personal phone, using information drawn from a classified message. The Guardian

A separate report, citing CNN sources, says the Pentagon never carried out the usual damage assessment to determine whether Hegseth’s disclosure compromised operations, because Hegseth did not authorize such a review. Telegrafi

Lawmakers from both parties are pressing for his resignation and warning that the combination of classified leaks, “double tap” strikes, and pressure on Pentagon reporters shows a deeper breakdown in national security oversight. The Guardian

Trump Border Crackdown Ramps Up

Homeland Security has signed a deal to purchase six additional planes for deportation flights, expanding the capacity of Immigration and Customs Enforcement to carry out Trump’s mass removal agenda. UPI

The move follows a steady buildup of deportation operations by ICE and the Coast Guard, including controversial maritime raids that have already raised legal questions after deadly incidents at sea. Reuters

Critics say the administration is pouring money into removals while courts repeatedly rebuke it for violating due process in individual cases. AP News

GOP Health Care Chaos In Congress

The Senate has now voted on dueling health care measures, one Republican bill from Senators Mike Crapo and Bill Cassidy that would push money into government funded health savings accounts instead of renewing subsidies, and a Democratic bill to extend enhanced Affordable Care Act tax credits for three years.

Both measures fell short of the 60 votes needed. NPR Illinois

Republicans remain fractured, with competing conservative alternatives circulating and some House Republicans attempting a discharge petition to force a vote on a straight extension of subsidies. Punchbowl News

As open enrollment continues, premiums are rising and millions face sharp cost increases if subsidies expire, while leadership in both parties has yet to agree on a fallback plan. NPR Illinois

Trump Rages Over Stalled Nominees

Trump has lashed out at the Senate’s “blue slip” tradition, which lets home state senators block judicial and U.S. attorney nominees, blaming the custom for hundreds of his picks remaining unconfirmed. Courthouse News

A hot mic captured Trump privately fuming that Republicans were letting his nominees “rot” because of blue slips, shortly after a court ruled that one of his interim U.S. attorneys had been serving illegally. International Business Times UK

Senate Republicans have so far resisted fully abolishing the practice, exposing open rifts inside the party over Trump’s pressure campaign. Courthouse News

Meta Cracks Down On Abortion And Queer Groups

Meta has removed or restricted more than 50 accounts of reproductive health providers, abortion access hotlines, and LGBTQ or queer community organizations across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp since October, in what campaigners describe as one of the biggest waves of censorship on its platforms in years. The Guardian

Many affected groups serve people in Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East, including organizations like Women Help Women and Colombia based Jacarandas, which say takedowns have cut off critical health information. The Guardian

Meta insists its underlying rules have not changed and attributes many removals to policy violations or mistakes, even as digital rights advocates argue that recent Trump era pressure and new content policies are chilling reproductive and queer speech online. The Guardian

Fed Cuts Rates Amid Deep Split

The Federal Reserve has cut interest rates by a quarter point for the third meeting in a row, bringing its benchmark range down to about 3.5 to 3.75 percent, the lowest level in three years. Financial Times

The decision exposed rare and sharp internal divisions, with three Federal Open Market Committee members dissenting and policymakers split over whether inflation or a weakening labor market is the bigger danger. Financial Times

Trump has publicly attacked the Fed for not cutting faster, while markets rallied on expectations that this may be the last cut for a while unless growth stalls again. Financial Times

House Passes 900 Billion War Budget

The House has approved a sweeping National Defense Authorization Act authorizing about 900 to 901 billion dollars in military programs for the coming fiscal year, the largest Pentagon topline ever. Reuters

The bill, passed 312 to 112, funds new weapons programs, a 4 percent pay raise for service members, and long term military aid to Ukraine, while cutting diversity and inclusion programs and excluding some fertility benefits opposed by conservatives. Reuters

Despite friction between Congress and the Trump administration over military management, the bill is expected to clear the Senate and be signed, locking in a record defense build up. Reuters

ICE Raids Terrify Immigrant Students

A new national survey of more than 600 public high school principals reports widespread fear among students from immigrant families, with over 70 percent of schools saying students are worried about themselves or relatives because of ICE crackdowns and anti immigrant rhetoric. UCLA

About two thirds of principals said students from immigrant families are missing school due to immigration enforcement and political climate, and more than one third reported increased bullying of those students. UCLA

Researchers at UCLA and UC Riverside, along with education outlets, warn that immigration policy is now a leading driver of absenteeism, anxiety, and academic decline in many communities. UCLA

Tom Homan Allies Smell Blood At DHS

As controversies around Kristi Noem mount, reports indicate that allies of former ICE director Tom Homan are encouraging a push to oust her and install a harder line immigration chief at the Department of Homeland Security. The Daily Beast

Coverage describes internal jockeying among Trump loyalists who see Noem as politically damaged and are floating Homan and other figures as possible replacements. The Daily Beast

The maneuvering underscores the broader power struggle inside Trump’s security team over how aggressive immigration enforcement should be and who controls it. Elizabeth Warren

Epstein Files Fight Heats Up

Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse, joined by several Senate Democrats, are urging the Justice Department to subject the Epstein case files to an independent review or audit before any public release, citing fears that evidence could be altered, selectively released, or misused.

The unprecedented public interest in the documents, the history of powerful figures linked to Epstein, and past handling of the case require a neutral reviewer rather than leaving everything entirely to DOJ.

The department has not yet committed to such an audit, and negotiations over timing, redactions, and process are ongoing.

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America