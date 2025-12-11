NEWS: Judge Orders Kilmar Garcia Released, Kristi Noem Caught Lying Under Oath
Dec 11 | Afternoon Update
Good afternoon,
Before we get into today’s brief, I want to flag what you are about to read. A federal judge ordered Kilmar Garcia’s release after DHS violated court protections. Kristi Noem was confronted with evidence that she lied under oath about a deported Army veteran.
The administration is escalating actions abroad and at home, from the Venezuela tanker seizure to new deportation flights and a residency program for millionaires. There is also movement inside DHS, new reporting on Barron Trump and Andrew Tate, and a major censorship wave hitting reproductive and queer groups.
If you follow this work and want us to keep tracking these stories with accuracy and independence, becoming a paid subscriber helps sustain everything we do and keeps Centered America able to challenge authoritarian power.
Here’s your afternoon update:
Noem And DHS Face Credibility Crisis
At a contentious House Homeland Security hearing, Representative Seth Magaziner confronted Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem with documents showing that a wounded Army veterans had in fact been deported, despite her earlier denials on national television and under oath.
The same hearing highlighted broader questions about DHS extremism designations. Counterterrorism official Michael Glasheen said Antifa was the top domestic threat but then struggled to answer basic questions about arrests and fatalities, drawing sharp criticism. The New Republic
Glasheen also appeared to sidestep a direct question about whether the Proud Boys are still considered an extremist group, saying the FBI was “in the process of changing categories” and promising to come back with more information. The Washington Post
Noem abruptly left the hearing claiming she had to attend a FEMA meeting, only for lawmakers to note that FEMA said the meeting had been canceled, further intensifying accusations that she has misled Congress.
Kilmar Garcia Beats ICE In Court
A federal judge in Maryland has ordered the immediate release of Kilmar Abrego Garcia from ICE custody, calling his re detention unlawful after he was previously deported to El Salvador in defiance of court protections. AP News
Garcia’s case, involving a wrongful deportation, forced return to the United States, and renewed detention despite ongoing asylum and criminal proceedings, has become a symbol of Trump era due process violations. AP News
The court sharply criticized government misrepresentations and rejected Homeland Security’s attempts to send Garcia to multiple African countries despite having no valid removal order against him. AP News
Barron Trump Linked To Andrew Tate
Multiple outlets report that Barron Trump has developed a relationship with influencer Andrew Tate, who faces rape and human trafficking allegations involving more than 30 women in Romania and the U.K. The Daily Beast
A Tate associate, Justin Waller, told reporters that Barron spoke with Tate over Zoom, admires him, and views him as a “big brother,” while receiving dating advice from Waller. The New Republic
Commentators note the disconnect between these ties and Melania Trump’s past messaging on protecting women from abuse, as well as the administration’s broader alignment with Tate and efforts to ease his travel restrictions. The Daily Beast
Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it’s the support from free and paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain freely accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Seized Tanker Risks War With Venezuela
U.S. forces seized a large, sanctioned oil tanker called the Skipper off the Venezuelan coast, carrying roughly 1.8 million barrels of crude, in the first direct seizure of Venezuelan oil cargo under Trump era sanctions. Reuters
Caracas has denounced the operation as “international piracy” and “blatant theft,” warning that the move sharply escalates tensions and vowing to challenge it in international forums. The Guardian
Lawmakers and analysts are publicly asking whether this is the opening phase of a wider confrontation, with Senator Rand Paul saying the seizure “sounds a lot like the beginning of a war.” The Guardian
Trump Sells U.S. Residency To Millionaires
The Trump administration has officially launched the new “Gold Card” investor visa that offers wealthy foreigners U.S. residency and a potential path to citizenship in exchange for a one million dollar investment. Boundless
A proposed “Platinum Card” tier would require five million dollars and allow up to 270 days a year in the United States without triggering U.S. tax on foreign income, pending congressional approval. Boundless
The program sits alongside existing immigrant investor schemes worldwide and has already drawn interest from global elites, raising fresh concerns about effectively selling residency to the highest bidders.
Pentagon Shrugs Off Hegseth Leak
A Defense Department inspector general report found that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth violated Pentagon rules by sharing sensitive Yemen strike details in a Signal group chat from his personal phone, using information drawn from a classified message. The Guardian
A separate report, citing CNN sources, says the Pentagon never carried out the usual damage assessment to determine whether Hegseth’s disclosure compromised operations, because Hegseth did not authorize such a review. Telegrafi
Lawmakers from both parties are pressing for his resignation and warning that the combination of classified leaks, “double tap” strikes, and pressure on Pentagon reporters shows a deeper breakdown in national security oversight. The Guardian
Trump Border Crackdown Ramps Up
Homeland Security has signed a deal to purchase six additional planes for deportation flights, expanding the capacity of Immigration and Customs Enforcement to carry out Trump’s mass removal agenda. UPI
The move follows a steady buildup of deportation operations by ICE and the Coast Guard, including controversial maritime raids that have already raised legal questions after deadly incidents at sea. Reuters
Critics say the administration is pouring money into removals while courts repeatedly rebuke it for violating due process in individual cases. AP News
GOP Health Care Chaos In Congress
The Senate has now voted on dueling health care measures, one Republican bill from Senators Mike Crapo and Bill Cassidy that would push money into government funded health savings accounts instead of renewing subsidies, and a Democratic bill to extend enhanced Affordable Care Act tax credits for three years.
Both measures fell short of the 60 votes needed. NPR Illinois
Republicans remain fractured, with competing conservative alternatives circulating and some House Republicans attempting a discharge petition to force a vote on a straight extension of subsidies. Punchbowl News
As open enrollment continues, premiums are rising and millions face sharp cost increases if subsidies expire, while leadership in both parties has yet to agree on a fallback plan. NPR Illinois
Trump Rages Over Stalled Nominees
Trump has lashed out at the Senate’s “blue slip” tradition, which lets home state senators block judicial and U.S. attorney nominees, blaming the custom for hundreds of his picks remaining unconfirmed. Courthouse News
A hot mic captured Trump privately fuming that Republicans were letting his nominees “rot” because of blue slips, shortly after a court ruled that one of his interim U.S. attorneys had been serving illegally. International Business Times UK
Senate Republicans have so far resisted fully abolishing the practice, exposing open rifts inside the party over Trump’s pressure campaign. Courthouse News
Meta Cracks Down On Abortion And Queer Groups
Meta has removed or restricted more than 50 accounts of reproductive health providers, abortion access hotlines, and LGBTQ or queer community organizations across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp since October, in what campaigners describe as one of the biggest waves of censorship on its platforms in years. The Guardian
Many affected groups serve people in Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East, including organizations like Women Help Women and Colombia based Jacarandas, which say takedowns have cut off critical health information. The Guardian
Meta insists its underlying rules have not changed and attributes many removals to policy violations or mistakes, even as digital rights advocates argue that recent Trump era pressure and new content policies are chilling reproductive and queer speech online. The Guardian
Fed Cuts Rates Amid Deep Split
The Federal Reserve has cut interest rates by a quarter point for the third meeting in a row, bringing its benchmark range down to about 3.5 to 3.75 percent, the lowest level in three years. Financial Times
The decision exposed rare and sharp internal divisions, with three Federal Open Market Committee members dissenting and policymakers split over whether inflation or a weakening labor market is the bigger danger. Financial Times
Trump has publicly attacked the Fed for not cutting faster, while markets rallied on expectations that this may be the last cut for a while unless growth stalls again. Financial Times
House Passes 900 Billion War Budget
The House has approved a sweeping National Defense Authorization Act authorizing about 900 to 901 billion dollars in military programs for the coming fiscal year, the largest Pentagon topline ever. Reuters
The bill, passed 312 to 112, funds new weapons programs, a 4 percent pay raise for service members, and long term military aid to Ukraine, while cutting diversity and inclusion programs and excluding some fertility benefits opposed by conservatives. Reuters
Despite friction between Congress and the Trump administration over military management, the bill is expected to clear the Senate and be signed, locking in a record defense build up. Reuters
ICE Raids Terrify Immigrant Students
A new national survey of more than 600 public high school principals reports widespread fear among students from immigrant families, with over 70 percent of schools saying students are worried about themselves or relatives because of ICE crackdowns and anti immigrant rhetoric. UCLA
About two thirds of principals said students from immigrant families are missing school due to immigration enforcement and political climate, and more than one third reported increased bullying of those students. UCLA
Researchers at UCLA and UC Riverside, along with education outlets, warn that immigration policy is now a leading driver of absenteeism, anxiety, and academic decline in many communities. UCLA
Tom Homan Allies Smell Blood At DHS
As controversies around Kristi Noem mount, reports indicate that allies of former ICE director Tom Homan are encouraging a push to oust her and install a harder line immigration chief at the Department of Homeland Security. The Daily Beast
Coverage describes internal jockeying among Trump loyalists who see Noem as politically damaged and are floating Homan and other figures as possible replacements. The Daily Beast
The maneuvering underscores the broader power struggle inside Trump’s security team over how aggressive immigration enforcement should be and who controls it. Elizabeth Warren
Epstein Files Fight Heats Up
Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse, joined by several Senate Democrats, are urging the Justice Department to subject the Epstein case files to an independent review or audit before any public release, citing fears that evidence could be altered, selectively released, or misused.
The unprecedented public interest in the documents, the history of powerful figures linked to Epstein, and past handling of the case require a neutral reviewer rather than leaving everything entirely to DOJ.
The department has not yet committed to such an audit, and negotiations over timing, redactions, and process are ongoing.
Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!
OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA
Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.
We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.
To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.
Contact Us
Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.
⸻
Thank you for fighting.
Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America
Let's talk about that impeachment vote today!
We didn't get what we wanted but it was a win! The number of people for impeachment doubled from the last vote.
https://www.youtube.com/live/UPrPgT9k7Jw
Thank you for the report💔🇺🇸