A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to suspend food assistance for millions of Americans, ordering the government to continue distributing SNAP benefits using contingency funds during the shutdown. The ruling comes after 25 states and Washington, D.C. sued the administration, arguing that halting the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program would violate federal law and cause irreparable harm to low-income families.

If you support our work at Centered America, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber today!

Get 5% off forever

The judge’s order applies starting November 1, when the next round of SNAP payments was scheduled and the shutdown funding lapse would have stopped them. The ruling effectively forces the Trump administration to release November benefits using contingency funds.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture had claimed it couldn’t legally issue payments without congressional appropriations, but Judge Indira Talwani rejected that argument, saying the government must find a way to sustain the program using available emergency reserves. The decision marks the first time in U.S. history a president has tried to stop SNAP payments during a funding lapse—a move that could have cut off aid to over 42 million Americans.

The order requires the USDA to take immediate action to ensure benefits continue, even if at reduced levels, while the broader legal battle unfolds. For now, the court has forced the administration to keep America’s food assistance lifeline open.

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America