Good afternoon.

Here’s your afternoon update:

• Federal Judge Slams Trump’s DOJ

A federal judge sharply criticized the Trump Justice Department in the Comey case, saying there were serious irregularities in how prosecutors secured the indictment and ordering DOJ to hand over full grand jury materials to the defense after what he called a troubling pattern of investigative missteps.

• FBI Director Kash Patel’s escalating scandal

Patel is under intense criticism after reports that an FBI SWAT style security team has been assigned to protect his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins. The protection detail is unusual for someone with no government role and has raised concerns about the misuse of elite FBI resources. Patel is also facing questions about trips on an FBI jet to accompany Wilkins to events and about politically driven personnel actions under his leadership.

• Trump pressures House GOP to release Epstein files

Trump is now publicly telling House Republicans to vote to release the Epstein files and is defending past document disclosures while acknowledging his own connection to Epstein. His shift has drawn attention because he could order releases himself, yet he is instead leaning on Congress in a way that could allow delays in the Senate or at the Justice Department. The Justice Department has opened an active investigation that could be used to limit or delay the release of the files.

• Concerns about DOJ blocking disclosures

Senator Chris Coons has indicated that Attorney General Pam Bondi is likely to rely on an ongoing investigation to limit which Epstein related files are released. That possibility aligns with the pattern of the White House backing the idea of transparency in public statements while leaving the practical decisions to DOJ, which could narrow what the public eventually sees.

• Trump continues to call the controversy a political “hoax”

Even after reopening the investigation and pushing for a House vote, Trump continues to describe the political attention on his role in the case as a hoax. Critics note the contradiction between calling for more investigations and dismissing the surrounding scrutiny.

• Murkowski backs full release of Epstein files

Senator Lisa Murkowski says it is “about time” for the entire record to be released. She criticized Speaker Mike Johnson for adjourning during the shutdown instead of advancing action on the files. Murkowski supports the upcoming House vote and says the files should be disclosed with redactions to protect victims.

• Trump refuses to answer whether the renewed probe is a smokescreen

When asked if the investigation he ordered was meant to stall the release of more Epstein records, Trump avoided the question and attacked the reporter. He called the coverage an attempt to distract from what he described as his administration’s achievements.

• Trump weighs talks with Maduro while escalating pressure

The administration has carried out new strikes on alleged drug smuggling boats linked to Venezuelan networks. A U.S. carrier group has moved into position and officials say a terrorist designation for the Cartel de los Soles is under review. At the same time, Trump has signaled he may be open to discussions with Venezuela’s president Nicolás Maduro, prompting confusion in Congress over the mix of outreach and heightened military activity.

• Trump comments on Carlson and Fuentes

Asked about Tucker Carlson’s recent friendly interview with white nationalist Nick Fuentes, Trump said Carlson has been good to him and has spoken positively about him. He then criticized the reporter and their outlet when pressed on the issue.

• Charlotte immigrant communities shaken by mass sweep

A weekend immigration operation known as Operation Charlotte’s Web resulted in at least 81 arrests. Businesses closed, residents avoided leaving their homes, and local officials condemned the use of aggressive border style tactics far from the border. Advocacy groups say families are frightened and are scrambling to respond.

• FAA ends emergency flight restrictions

The FAA lifted its shutdown related flight reduction order at 6 a.m. Monday after staffing stabilized. Normal flight levels are set to resume ahead of holiday travel. The agency is still reviewing claims that some airlines did not follow earlier restrictions.

• Neo-Nazi network providing military style training

A transnational network known as the Observations Group is offering online military and drone training. The group is linked to The Base and its leader Rinaldo Nazzaro and uses cryptocurrency and encrypted channels. Experts warn that the training increases the threat posed by far right accelerationist groups by giving them skills with real world applications.

• Deaths of Palestinians in Israeli custody continue to rise

Data reviewed by Physicians for Human Rights Israel shows at least 98 Palestinians have died in custody since October 2023. Many Gaza detainees remain unaccounted for. Reports document medical neglect, torture, forced disappearance, and a lack of accountability within the detention system, with families often unable to learn whether relatives are alive.

• Deadly atmospheric river storm strikes California

A severe storm brought flooding, mudslide risks, and multiple deaths across California. A young girl and her father were swept into the ocean, a driver died when a vehicle washed off a flooded crossing, and a migrant boat capsized in rough conditions. More heavy rain is expected as increasingly warm ocean waters fuel stronger storms.

• Bangladesh tribunal sentences Sheikh Hasina to death in absentia

Bangladesh’s deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina was sentenced to death by the country’s international crimes tribunal for crimes tied to last year’s student uprising. Judges said she ordered or allowed the use of drones, helicopters, and lethal force against civilians. She denies wrongdoing and says the process is politically motivated.

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America