Good evening, everyone!

Most of you asked for an evening update, so we decided to close out the night with one more. If anything significant develops later, we will update you as soon as we get the information.

Here’s your update for this evening:

• ProPublica reports that FBI Director Kash Patel granted unusual polygraph waivers

According to the findings, Patel approved waivers for Deputy Director Dan Bongino and two other senior officials, allowing them to receive top secret and SCI clearances without completing standard screening. This is highly unusual and it could undermine internal trust in clearance protocols.

• U.S. bishops issue nearly unanimous condemnation of Trump’s nationwide immigration crackdown

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops released a rare joint statement describing the enforcement push as violating the inherent dignity of migrants and announced a nationwide program to support immigrant communities while calling for legislative reform.

• Trump’s border adviser Tom Homan rejects the bishops’ position

Homan, describing himself as a lifelong Catholic, criticized Church leaders and said border security protects lives. He suggested Church leadership should address internal issues before denouncing enforcement.

• Trump directs the Justice Department to investigate Epstein ties involving major political and financial figures

Trump instructed Attorney General Pam Bondi to launch an inquiry into Epstein’s connections with powerful individuals, focusing largely on Democrats even though the released House Oversight emails referenced names from both parties, including Trump. Bondi assigned the review to U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton, and those mentioned have denied wrongdoing while repeating earlier regrets about any association with Epstein. The move has drawn attention because in a normal administration it would be extraordinary for a president to call for a criminal probe into political opponents while facing scrutiny related to the same controversy. This has made the wider concerns about a potential cover up even more intense.

• A survivor who remains a Jane Doe sent a statement to Aaron Parnas reacting to the Epstein fallout

A statement from an Epstein survivor identified only as Jane Doe was shared publicly by Aaron Parnas, urging people to read and circulate her words as the political fight around the documents accelerates.

• ProPublica uncovers deeply connected DHS contracting arrangement tied to Kristi Noem

Investigators reported that a politically linked firm with long standing ties to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem benefited from about two hundred and twenty million dollars in Homeland Security advertising contracts issued without competitive bidding under a border emergency declaration. The findings point to concealed subcontractors, personal and political relationships among top aides, and raised alarms about conflicts of interest and federal contracting ethics.

• Nineteen migrants deported to Ghana under Trump era agreements disappear from accessible locations

A lawyer for the migrants said the group was moved from a hotel to undisclosed sites and that families have been unable to reach them. They were sent under third country deportation deals the administration made with several African governments to accept individuals who cannot be safely returned to their home countries. Legal challenges in Ghana argue these deals may violate both domestic law and protections for asylum seekers.

• Marjorie Taylor Greene publicly rebukes Trump over his international travel and focus on foreign affairs

Greene has become more vocal in questioning Trump’s foreign trips, arguing he has shifted away from an America First focus by prioritizing meetings abroad while domestic economic concerns intensify. Trump has responded by defending the outreach as necessary for global stability, creating a visible divide as Republicans debate whether the movement should return to a more isolationist tone.

• Indiana Senate Republicans block Trump’s push for a December special redistricting session

Indiana became the first Republican controlled state to stop Trump’s mid decade redistricting effort after Senate Republicans refused to convene. Supporters of the session included Gov. Braun and several Trump allies, but Senate leaders cited a lack of votes, strong public opposition, and fears of political backlash.

• Trump signs an executive order cutting tariffs on key grocery imports

The White House presented the rollback as a targeted answer to high food costs amid criticism over living expenses, recent Democratic wins, and polling that shows many voters do not believe Trump has improved the economy. The order lifts tariffs on items such as coffee, tea, tropical fruits, cocoa, tomatoes, fruit juice, and beef.

• White House unveils broader trade agreements with Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Argentina, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Ecuador

These arrangements cap U.S. tariff levels on certain imports while prompting partner countries to reduce their own duties on a wide list of American industrial, agricultural, and seafood products. Officials say the deals are structured to shift manufacturing in areas like pharmaceuticals, gold processing, and railway equipment into the United States.

• A tell all memoir by Olivia Nuzzi describes RFK Jr admitting past DMT use during a private relationship

The book claims he revealed his use of the psychedelic DMT during their earlier sexting relationship, despite his public emphasis on sobriety and his prominent government role in promoting therapeutic psychedelic research. The memoir also alleges he professed love, shared poems, and expressed hopes that she would have his child.

• Democrats propose ways to deal with Trump’s new 90,000 square foot White House ballroom

Ideas include removing the structure or transforming it into a museum focused on corruption. Democrats say the building symbolizes rule breaking and excess and insist that a future Democratic president would face pressure to repurpose it. Public polling shows opposition among Democrats and independents.

• Purdue Pharma’s new opioid settlement moves toward approval

A federal bankruptcy judge signaled support for the updated settlement plan that requires the Sackler family to contribute up to seven billion dollars, relinquish ownership, and permit nonparticipants to sue them. The agreement sets aside about eight hundred fifty million dollars for individual victims, including support for children born with opioid withdrawal, and restructures the company under a new name with future profits directed toward combating the epidemic.

