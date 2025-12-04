Good afternoon,

The boat strike scandal keeps getting darker. Lawmakers describe what they saw in the unedited footage as new reporting raises even more questions about orders given on September 2.

The fallout from the Signal leak is spreading fast inside the Pentagon. The FBI pressure campaign on six Democratic lawmakers has escalated into a full blown push for a seditious conspiracy probe. The New York Times is now suing the Pentagon over sweeping press rules that reporters say are designed to shut out critical coverage. And new human rights reporting from Florida detention centers describes abuse that should never happen on American soil.

It is overwhelming, but staying informed is a way to stay grounded. If you want to help support us, you can become a free or paid subscriber any time. We will keep reporting with clarity and honesty.

Boat Strike Video Shows Shipwrecked Men Killed, Lawmakers Disturbed

After viewing unedited footage of the September 2 “double tap” strike in the Caribbean, Rep. Jim Himes said it was “one of the most troubling things” he has seen in public life and described two men in clear distress on a destroyed boat who “were killed by the United States,” adding that any American who sees the video will see the U.S. attacking shipwrecked sailors. CBS

Hegseth’s Alleged Kill Order Faces New Scrutiny

The Washington Post, citing people with direct knowledge of the mission, reported that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth gave a verbal order before the September 2 operation to kill everyone on board a suspected drug boat and that Admiral Frank “Mitch” Bradley later ordered a second strike that killed the two remaining survivors.

Bradley has told lawmakers there was no “kill them all” or “no quarter” directive, and he has defended the second strike by arguing the survivors were still lawful targets because they could summon other traffickers to recover drugs and escape, a rationale legal experts say clashes with long standing protections for shipwrecked people under the laws of war. AP News The Washington Post

Pentagon Rocked by Signalgate Leak and Impeachment Push

A Defense Department inspector general report found that Hegseth shared nonpublic operational details about planned strikes in a Signal chat in violation of Defense Department Instruction 8170.01, confirming that sensitive targeting information was pushed onto an encrypted app outside approved channels.

At the same time, reporting has detailed how Admiral Alvin Holsey repeatedly raised concerns about the legality of lethal strikes on suspected drug boats, and former officials say he was pressured to resign after clashing with Hegseth.

One Democrat, Rep. Shri Thanedar, has said he plans to introduce impeachment articles that link the alleged follow up strike on the September 2 survivors with the Signal leak, even though House leaders have acknowledged such a resolution cannot move while Republicans control the chamber. The Atlantic

Legal Experts and Newsmax Guests Say the Administration’s Boat Strike Is a War Crime

Military law scholars interviewed across outlets have said the administration’s attempt to justify killing shipwrecked survivors by labeling them “narcoterrorists” does not hold up, noting that the Pentagon’s own Law of War Manual lists firing on the shipwrecked as a “clearly illegal” order and that Congress never authorized a war against drug cartels. Newsweek

Former Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano told Newsmax that ordering survivors to be killed instead of rescued is “an act of a war crime” and argued that everyone involved, from Hegseth to the officers who carried out the strike, “should be prosecuted for a war crime” over the deaths of the two men. Newsmax

Hegseth’s Own Past Words on Unlawful Orders Now Haunt the Pentagon

As the administration goes after six Democratic lawmakers for a video reminding troops they must refuse illegal directives, an older clip of Hegseth has resurfaced in which he told a conservative audience that if someone follows an order that is “completely unlawful and ruthless, then there is a consequence for that” and praised the principle that the U.S. military will not obey unlawful orders from a commander in chief. Newsweek

That earlier warning is now being replayed alongside footage of the boat strike and the administration’s shifting legal explanations.

NYT Sues Pentagon Over Crackdown on Critical Press

The New York Times has filed suit against the Defense Department, Defense Secretary Hegseth and Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell over an October press policy that bars reporters from seeking unapproved information and forces them to sign language that can classify them as security risks for asking about sensitive topics. NYT

The Times argues the rules violate the First and Fifth Amendments by conditioning access on content and effectively purging independent outlets from the Pentagon beat, after dozens of reporters refused to sign and were replaced by pro Trump media figures. Reuters

FBI Pushes Seditious Conspiracy Probe of Democratic Lawmakers

Bloomberg Law reports that FBI headquarters has been pressuring domestic terrorism agents to open a seditious conspiracy investigation into six Democratic lawmakers who appeared in a video reminding service members that they must refuse unlawful orders, even as career agents warn there is no legal basis for such a case. Bloomberg Law

The bureau has already sought interviews with the lawmakers, and a separate Reuters report describes an FBI inquiry into the same video, moves that critics say weaponize federal law enforcement against members of Congress for restating long standing principles of military law.

Amnesty Reports Abuse and Neglect at Florida Detention Sites

A new Amnesty International investigation, reported by the Guardian, documents people held at the Arcadia detention facility nicknamed “Alligator Alcatraz” who were shackled for hours, kept in a metal cage outdoors, denied drinking water and left without adequate medical care, alongside similar accounts of prolonged solitary confinement and neglect at Miami’s Krome center. The Guardian

The report accuses U.S. authorities and private contractors of violating international standards on torture and cruel treatment inside immigration detention.

Texas Opens One Hundred Thousand Dollar Lawsuits Over Abortion Pills

A new Texas law, House Bill 7, takes effect in December and allows any private resident to sue anyone who manufactures, mails, prescribes or otherwise provides abortion medication “in or to” Texas, with a minimum of 100,000 dollars in damages per violation and explicit targeting of out of state telehealth providers. The Guardian

Patients themselves cannot be sued, but reproductive rights groups and shield law states warn the measure is designed to intimidate doctors and pill manufacturers nationwide and to punch through protections in places like New York and Massachusetts.

FDA Vaccines Official Spread Unsubstantiated Claim in Internal Memo

The Guardian reports that Vinay Prasad, a senior FDA vaccines official, circulated an internal memo asserting that COVID vaccination had killed “at least 10” children and simultaneously announced policy changes that would sharply tighten pediatric vaccine approvals.

Former CDC and FDA leaders say the memo relied on misused data and that the proposed changes could weaken routine immunization programs while inflaming online conspiracy theories. The Guardian

Credit Rejections Hit Record High in New York Fed Survey

The New York Fed’s latest Survey of Consumer Expectations shows overall rejection rates for credit applications over the past year jumping to 24.8 percent, the highest level in the series.

Denials rose for mortgages, auto loans and refinancing as lenders pulled back in the face of economic uncertainty, while more households reported being discouraged from even applying because they expect to be turned down. Federal Reserve Bank of New York

U.S. Pauses Planned Sanctions on Chinese Intelligence Service

The Financial Times reports that Washington has shelved a planned sanctions package targeting a Chinese intelligence service, a move officials and analysts say reflects concern about provoking Beijing at a moment of fragile economic ties.

The pause has raised questions about how aggressively the administration is willing to confront Chinese security organs while it is simultaneously seeking cooperation on trade and climate. Reuters

Trump Pardons Tim Leiweke and Ends DOJ Corruption Case

President Trump has granted a full pardon to sports and entertainment executive Tim Leiweke, closing a Justice Department corruption case that focused on alleged rigging of a university arena contract. The move adds another politically connected figure to the long list of people who have seen federal investigations wiped away by Trump’s clemency powers. Politico

Virginia Man Arrested in Jan. 5 Pipe Bomb Case

Federal authorities have arrested a Virginia resident accused of placing the two pipe bombs found near the Republican and Democratic national committee headquarters on January 5, 2021, the night before the Capitol attack.

According to ABC News, the suspect faces federal explosives and terrorism related charges connected to devices that forced mass evacuations around party offices in Washington. CBS

Trump Pushes Rebrand of the U.S. Institute of Peace Into Court Battles

The Trump administration has moved to rename the U.S. Institute of Peace after the president himself following what former institute leaders describe as an unlawful political takeover that installed loyalists on the board and sidelined career staff.

Litigation is ongoing over who legally controls the congressionally chartered agency and whether its nonpartisan mandate has been violated. AP News

Centered America Thoughts

I can only imagine what the unedited video shown to lawmakers actually looks like. So horrific and terrifying.

Why are we blowing up drug shipments and killing people to do it? Americans are the ones buying these drugs. Why don’t we address that problem instead of destroying boats and taking lives? If we know where the shipments are coming in, why can’t the military just seize them when they arrive and not kill the people on board?

We do not have a death penalty for drugs in the United States. Why is there a de facto death penalty for the people bringing those drugs into the country?

Americans are using these drugs, selling them, becoming addicted to them. That is the crisis we should be addressing. Addiction. Rehabilitation. Jesus F$%&*@ Christ!

