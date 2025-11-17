Good afternoon!

We have a packed slate of developments today and wanted to get this update to you right away. Another brief will be posted later tonight.

We just got news of another leaked email to Jeffrey Epstein that has been circulating. In a leaked 2019 email to Jeffrey Epstein, author Michael Wolff claimed that Trump told friends he was “banging” his then 28-year-old aide Madeleine Westerhout during the 2018 shutdown. The claim appears in a draft for Wolff’s book that was later edited to remove her name.

The fight is here, and we are so glad you’re with us. If you support Centered America, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber today!

Get 5% off forever

Here’s your update:

Federal judge issued a blistering warning that the Comey prosecution may be thrown out.

A magistrate judge sharply criticized the Justice Department for a pattern of investigative errors and possible misconduct serious enough to undermine the entire case against former FBI director James Comey. The judge ordered DOJ to hand over all grand jury materials to the defense and signaled that dismissal is on the table if the failures are confirmed.

A leaked 2019 Wolff email to Jeffrey Epstein claims Trump bragged he was “banging” a young aide during the 2018 shutdown.

The email shows Michael Wolff wrote that Trump told friends he was sleeping with his then 28 year old assistant Madeleine Westerhout. A draft for one of Wolff’s books included her name, but it was later edited out before publication. Both Trump’s team and Westerhout have forcefully denied the claim.

Charlotte churchgoers describe a frightening ICE operation that left families in tears.

Masked agents with no clear identification stormed a churchyard, chased people including teenagers into the woods, detained a man in front of families, and threatened protesters. Witnesses say women and children were left sobbing and that the raid reflected an increasingly aggressive enforcement approach.

Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it’s the support from free and paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. Paid subscriptions make it possible for us to organize and fight hands-on against the Trump administration. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain freely accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Get 5% off forever

Trump has sharply reversed course and now says he will sign the Epstein files bill.

After early deflection and an insistence that he had “nothing to do with Epstein,” Trump is now publicly embracing the bill and telling Republicans to vote for it, saying “sure I would” when asked if he will sign it. His shift comes as bipartisan pressure grows and the House moves toward a vote he can no longer block.

Rep. Robert Garcia says Trump is “panicking” as he fails to stop the push to release the Epstein files.

Garcia accuses Trump of running interference to block disclosure, claiming Trump has tried “everything” to derail the investigation while refusing to release materials he could release immediately. Garcia says the committee will secure full transparency despite Trump’s efforts.

Trump continues to deny any meaningful relationship with Epstein as scrutiny intensifies.

He again claimed he had no association with Epstein and insisted “they were with Epstein all the time, I wasn’t,” even though his own public record contradicts that claim. He tried to shift focus by naming Democrats he said had ties to Epstein before redirecting to talk about economic topics instead of answering questions.

Speaker Mike Johnson stands by Trump and says he has “nothing to hide.”

Johnson defended Trump’s stance during the fight over the files and downplayed Trump’s recent attacks on Marjorie Taylor Greene, framing it as a reaction to her criticism rather than a sign of deeper conflict. He urged Republicans to focus on unity.

Trump escalates pressure inside Indiana’s GOP by threatening primary challengers.

Trump warned he will endorse opponents against any state lawmakers who resist his redistricting plan. His threats followed a series of attacks against several Indiana Republicans, one of whom was later swatted, as he demanded that the party “keep the Majority at all costs.”

Trump will not rule out sending U.S. troops to Venezuela.

Responding to rising tensions, he said he is open to all options and repeated claims that Venezuela has released large numbers of prisoners into the United States while causing widespread drug related harm.

Trump says he plans to move forward with selling F 35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia.

He signaled support for expanding advanced weapons sales to Riyadh in a shift toward closer defense ties.

Trump’s hoarse voice came from what he described as “shouting at people” over a trade dispute.

He admitted he “blew” his stack and then abruptly shut down a follow up question he misheard as mentioning a “polyp,” saying he did not want to hear it.

Former DNC chair Jaime Harrison is preparing a major rural outreach push.

Harrison is launching a significant “Dirt Road Dems” effort to boost Democratic competitiveness in rural and Republican leaning areas ahead of the 2026 cycle.

New York City Council member Chi Ossé has filed to run against House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Ossé is moving forward with a primary challenge in Brooklyn’s 8th District, creating a rare intra party contest against one of the most powerful Democrats in Congress.

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America