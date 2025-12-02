Good evening,

I thought I would do this news report a little differently. We have been adding links next to most story summaries, but this time we will keep things cleaner and place all sources at the end of the report, along with a section of unfiltered Centered America thoughts.

We have been reporting the news a lot and it feels like we have left out a big part of what our reporting is meant to be. Mainstream outlets tell the story but without context, without the added clarity of when something is misleading or when a narrative is not fully accurate.

We want to fact check. We want to give you an honest and unfiltered view of what is happening, and the “Centered America thoughts” section will be where we share that. Not just the news itself, but our thoughts on what it means, what could be coming next, and how these stories fit into the bigger picture of our fight for democracy and for a better, more centered America. Join us today!

Here's your evening report:

Democratic leaders condemn second strike in Caribbean

Hakeem Jeffries accused the White House of giving a false explanation for the reported second hit on survivors of a drug boat strike.

He said, “The White House is lying… they lie for a living and the American people know it.”

Senator Mark Kelly also pushed back on Trump and Pete Hegseth, recounting his own experience as a pilot, astronaut, and husband of a shooting survivor to highlight what he sees as a stark contrast in service and responsibility.

Growing fallout from FBI leadership controversy

A detailed account from current and former FBI personnel describes serious unease under Kash Patel’s direction.

One episode highlighted in the report describes Patel refusing to step off a plane in Provo following the Kirk assassination until he received a raid jacket fitted with the exact patches he wanted, ultimately taking one from a female agent. The broader document portrays a bureau struggling with morale and uncertainty.

Trump administration faces new pressure over Venezuela operations

Trump met senior national security officials to discuss ongoing pressure on Venezuela while U.S. forces have conducted at least 21 strikes on alleged drug boats since September, which have killed at least 83 people. Trump said the airspace above and around Venezuela should be considered “closed in its entirety”, which led to confusion in Caracas.

Chuck Schumer said that if Trump continues actions against Venezuela, Senate Democrats will immediately introduce a War Powers Resolution to block further deployment without congressional approval.

Kushner and Witkoff heading to Moscow while Rubio remains sidelined

President Trump’s team says talks with Ukraine were “very productive”, and that the next step will take U.S. envoys to Moscow for discussions with Vladimir Putin. The delegation includes Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Former ambassador Michael McFaul questioned publicly why the secretary of state, Marco Rubio, is not leading the talks, especially as Kushner holds no government role. Rubio cannot enter Russia due to a ban issued last year.

Indiana sees wave of threats and swatting after redistricting fight

11 Republican lawmakers in Indiana have been the targets of threats and swatting attempts. This comes after Trump pressured the lawmakers to adopt new congressional maps favoring the GOP.

In a separate event, a large protest against the maps broke out in Indiana, with video showing crowds challenging police and denouncing the redistricting plan.

Bomb threats target Senator Schumer’s New York offices

Senator Chuck Schumer said several of his offices received bomb threats in an email labeled “MAGA” that repeated false claims about the 2020 election. He thanked law enforcement for fast action and condemned politically motivated threats.

GLP 1 drugs receive long term use endorsement from WHO

The World Health Organization has issued new guidance recommending that newer GLP 1 drugs be used as part of long term treatment plans for adults with obesity, alongside diet and exercise counseling and other lifestyle support, instead of short term “quick fix” prescriptions. The recommendations reflect growing evidence that medications such as semaglutide can help sustain weight loss and reduce obesity related health risks if used under medical supervision.

WHO experts stress that long term safety still needs closer study and warn that high prices and unequal access risk deepening global health inequalities, since many people in low and middle income countries cannot afford GLP 1 therapies even as wealthier patients turn to them in unprecedented numbers.

TSA to charge travelers a new 45 dollar fee for flying without REAL ID

Starting February 1, travelers lacking REAL ID compliant identification can still board flights if they use the TSA identity verification option, which will cost 45 dollars and remain valid for 10 days of travel. The fee is nonrefundable.

Costco sues Trump administration over tariff authority

Costco has sued the Trump administration to claw back tariffs paid under the president’s “reciprocal” trade orders issued under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, arguing that the statute does not authorize him to impose those duties and looking ahead to a looming Supreme Court test of similar challenges.

El Chapo’s son pleads guilty in U.S. drug trafficking case

Joaquín Guzmán López, one of the sons of “El Chapo,” pleaded guilty in U.S. court to major drug trafficking charges, admitting a role in overseeing large scale production and shipment of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine for the Sinaloa cartel.

Trump acknowledges time left in office and praises National Guard victims

At a White House Christmas party, Trump told guests “we have a little more than three years left,” an acknowledgment that even if he wins no further terms, his current time in office is finite.

He also praised the two National Guard members shot in Washington, D.C., saying one had died and the other was “fighting for his life,” and claimed that the Guard deployment he ordered has made the capital “a safe city again,” despite ongoing concerns about political violence and security.

White House releases details on Trump’s MRI results

The administration said Trump underwent an MRI of his heart and abdomen during his October physical. His physician reported all findings as “perfectly normal” and said the imaging was preventive and appropriate for his age.

Immigration raid in Manhattan halted after mass protest

Around 200 protesters blocked ICE, CBP, and DHS vehicles during a planned immigration operation in Manhattan. The blockade led to confrontations and arrests, and the raid was eventually abandoned. New York officials criticized both the raid and the NYPD’s assistance, pointing to city sanctuary policies.

New details emerge in the killing of a National Guard soldier

Emails show Rahmanullah Lakanwal, accused of killing a National Guard member near the White House, had experienced severe mental health decline for years after resettling in the United States. Advocates said he had become increasingly isolated and unable to work, but was not previously seen as violent.

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey said the surviving Guardsman, Andrew Wolfe, has shown early signs of improvement, including giving a thumbs up and moving his toes.

Centered America’s Thoughts

We have been getting a whirlwind of news flying at our faces. It’s too much. They are flooding the zone with nonsense and noise. We still haven’t received the un-redacted Epstein files. We are sitting in a room full of lies trying to figure out where the truth seat is. It’s god awful.

Today Karoline Leavitt read out Trump’s MRI results and it just felt fake. No scans. No independent doctors. Nothing. And we are all supposed to nod along like that settles it. It doesn’t. Anyone with eyes can look at him and see something is off. His face, the way he holds his right arm and leg, the stiffness when he moves. His hands are covered in makeup. He doesn’t know what body part was scanned during the MRI. None of it matches what they are trying to sell. They expect us to stop thinking. We deserve the real report, the real images, and real transparency.

I think it is great that Democrats in Congress are condemning the administration and calling out the lies, but people are fed up with their inability to fight. We are still furious about the shutdown fight that we were winning, and Democrats caved for what? A promise of a vote on ACA subsidies being extended, which is not happening at all? It is disturbing and way too corporatist.

We need to take money out of politics. During a government shutdown, members of Congress should not get paid until they strike a deal to reopen the government. They should not be allowed to go on vacation. It is a load of crap.

I am glad that Chuck Schumer is promising a War Powers Resolution if the Trump administration continues operations against Venezuela.

The U.S. is legitimately committing war crimes. They are committing war crimes with our tax dollars. Killing people who are not a danger and are incapacitated. Why aren’t we screaming from the rooftops?

The FBI has become a fake bureau. They are not focusing on work. They are focusing on photo ops. The FBI stuff is honestly unbelievable at this point. It is embarrassing. It feels like we are watching a government agency cosplay as a government agency. They are not chasing criminals or protecting the country. They are arguing over jackets and patches and who gets to look important on camera.

And then we see Kushner hopping on a plane to Moscow. The secretary of state is not even allowed in the country because Russia banned him, so Trump sends his son in law, who holds no official position, to negotiate with Putin. We are watching foreign policy get run by people who should not even have clearance to attend a briefing. Congress is barely reacting. This should be the kind of thing that triggers an emergency hearing or a subpoena.

The threats in Indiana show exactly where we are headed. Republicans getting swatted and bomb threats because Trump wants new maps that benefit him. It is political violence fueled by Trump’s obsession with power.

The same kind of intimidation is hitting Schumer’s offices. It is spreading. It is becoming normal. And people are shrugging because we have been living in this fever dream for so long that we barely notice it anymore.

Trump saying he has three years left in office was the only honest sentence he has spoken in months. He knows the clock is ticking. He knows people are watching him more closely now. And the more he tries to claim the city is safe again because he deployed the National Guard, the more obvious it becomes that he is trying to cover up something bigger.

Trump failed failed those soldiers. This corporatist, capitalist system is failing the public. Everything is failing and the administration acts like everything is fine.

Centered America exists because nothing about this is fine. They want us to accept war crimes, lies, propaganda, fake medical reports, shadow diplomacy, political violence, collapsing institutions, manipulated maps, and a government that is no longer accountable to the people. We are not accepting it. We are not pretending this is normal. We see what is happening and we are going to keep calling it out until the people running this country stop treating us like we are too stupid or too exhausted to notice. If you support our work, subscribe today.

