I wanted to post another update tonight because the last couple hours have brought major developments. Steve Witkoff, serving as Trump’s special envoy in the Middle East, held a private call with senior Russian officials. In that call, he walked them through how Putin could frame a joint peace proposal in a way that would appeal to Trump.

Here’s your evening update:

Back-channel Ukraine talks via Steve Witkoff and the Kremlin

Bloomberg reports that Trump confidant Steve Witkoff had a private October 14 call with top Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov. Witkoff outlined how Putin should present a joint peace plan to win Trump’s approval. He pushed the idea of a direct Trump-Putin call and suggested using the recent Gaza agreement as a template. This effort ran outside formal U.S. channels and comes alongside quiet U.S. Russia contacts in Abu Dhabi that exclude Kyiv. Bloomberg

This back-channel effort sits alongside a separate track of secret contacts in Abu Dhabi, where U.S. and Russian officials have already met to sketch out possible parameters for ending the war, again with limited involvement from Kyiv and key European allies. Financial Times

“Mass Blackout” boycott of big business and corporate media

A loose coalition of grassroots organizers has launched a “Mass Blackout” from November 25 through December 2, overlapping with Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Participants are urged to avoid online and big-box shopping, restaurants, streaming services, air travel, and other major spending, and to support only small, local businesses where possible, ideally paying with cash. Newsweek

Reports in Newsweek and regional outlets note that similar boycotts historically have only modest impact on overall retail sales. Organizers say their goal is less about collapsing revenue and more about showing that people across movements can coordinate economic pressure, protest corporate political power, and highlight what they describe as a political system captured by large donors and conglomerates. Newsweek

Trump’s Ukraine peace blueprint and pressure on Kyiv

The Trump administration cut the original 28 point proposal down to 19 points after criticism from Kyiv and European governments. The central aim remains to end the conflict quickly with large concessions expected from Ukraine. Republicans and European allies worry the process sidelines Ukraine and rewards Russian aggression.

European diplomats worry the plan rewards Russian aggression and could fracture the transatlantic coalition that has backed Ukraine since 2022. Some Republican hawks have also criticized the White House for what they see as a “deal at any cost” approach, while Ukrainian officials have been trying to insert firmer red lines on sovereignty, territorial integrity, and future security guarantees into the U.S. draft. Financial Times

Trump’s Considers Firing FBI Director Kash Patel

Trump has privately fumed about FBI Director Kash Patel over a series of controversies, even as the White House publicly insists Patel’s job is safe. Newsweek AP News

Key issues:

Allegations that Patel improperly used an FBI Gulfstream jet for trips that appear to have mixed official business with personal and political activity.

A report that his long-term girlfriend, singer Alexis Wilkins, received a security detail that at times included FBI SWAT personnel, after she faced a wave of threats and conspiracies online.

A lawsuit by three former FBI officials who say Patel, under pressure from the White House, fired agents involved in prior Trump investigations, allegedly in violation of protections against political retaliation. WBFF

FBI interview requests for Democrats who told troops to refuse illegal orders

Six Democratic lawmakers who appeared in a video reminding U.S. troops and intelligence personnel that they must refuse unlawful orders say the FBI’s counterterrorism division has contacted them to schedule interviews. AP and the Guardian identify them as a group that includes Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, all veterans of the military or intelligence community. AP News

After Trump publicly labeled them seditious, the FBI requested interviews. The lawmakers say the move is intimidation and part of a broader weakening of guardrails inside the Justice Department. The Pentagon has also opened a review into Sen. Mark Kelly’s role in the video because retired officers can be recalled and disciplined. AP News

Trump EPA seeks to scrap Biden’s tougher soot pollution limits

The Biden EPA finalized a rule in 2024 that lowered the allowable level of fine particulate matter (PM2.5, or soot) from 12 to 9 micrograms per cubic meter, a change projected to prevent thousands of premature deaths and hundreds of thousands of lost workdays by 2032. AP News

Now, the Trump-era EPA has told a federal appeals court it will no longer defend that rule. In a new legal filing, the agency argues that the Biden administration exceeded its authority under the Clean Air Act and that the tighter standard would impose heavy costs on industry and hamper economic growth. The EPA is asking judges to vacate the rule and revert to the older, looser standard. Public health and environmental groups warn that abandoning the stricter limit will mean dirtier air, more heart and lung disease, and disproportionate harm to children, seniors, and people in heavily polluted communities. AP News

Possible cabinet shakeups after one year of Trump’s second term

CNN, as summarized by Reuters, reports that senior Trump officials have been quietly discussing a potential cabinet reshuffle after the one-year mark of his second term. The departments most often mentioned are Homeland Security, led by Kristi Noem, and Energy, led by former fracking executive Chris Wright. Reuters

Trump’s broad Giuliani pardon and the Laiss double-voting case

In Pennsylvania, prosecutors have charged Matthew Alan Laiss with casting ballots for Trump in both Pennsylvania and Florida during the 2020 election. His defense lawyers argue that a sweeping pardon Trump issued for Rudy Giuliani and other fake-elector figures also covers ordinary citizens whose “supporting, voting, or advocating” conduct related to slates of presidential electors.

Reuters reports that several legal scholars say the argument is at least plausible, because the wording of the Giuliani-related pardon is unusually broad and imprecise. If a court accepts that reading, it could limit future prosecutions tied to 2020 election misconduct, although judges are often reluctant to interpret pardons so expansively. The case is seen as an early test of how far Trump’s late-term clemency can reach into lower-level election crimes.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser will not run again after federal takeover of city policing

AP reports that Washington mayor Muriel Bowser announced she will not seek a fourth term and will leave office when her current term ends in January 2027. In a video statement, she called it an “immense privilege” to lead the district but said it is time for “new voices” to shape the city’s future. AP News

Her final term has been dominated by Trump’s federal intervention in D.C. public safety. After declaring an emergency over crime, Trump ordered thousands of federal agents and National Guard troops into the city and briefly took direct control of the Metropolitan Police Department. Bowser has faced criticism from residents who say she did not push back hard enough, while also battling Congress over frozen federal funds and coping with deep cuts to the federal workforce headquartered in the city. The federal footprint in D.C. policing remains unusually large even after the formal emergency period expired. AP News

⸻

