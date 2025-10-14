Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it’s the support from paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. Paid subscriptions make it possible for us to organize and fight hands-on against the Trump administration. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain freely accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a paid subscriber.

Good afternoon!

We thought we wouldn’t be able to put out a news brief today because we’ve been hard at work getting the Centered America Shop ready for you all. The site should be up and running this week, and you’ll be able to pre-order our official shirts soon!

These shirts mean a lot to us. Every purchase will help fund care packages for veterans and marginalized communities who need support the most. We want every one of you to know that when you wear one, you’re standing with a movement. It’s about unity, purpose, and being part of something bigger.

We’re honestly so happy and grateful for how much this community has grown. Seeing everyone come together, sharing our message, and building this from the ground up has been incredible.

When we all show up at protests or events wearing these shirts, it’s going to feel like we’re finally visible, like we belong to something real and powerful together.

Thank you all for supporting us every step of the way!

Here’s the news for today as of 4:00 p.m. EST:

Young Republicans’ Leaked Chats Cause Outrage Newly leaked Telegram messages show Young Republican leaders making racist and violent remarks, drawing condemnation from party officials. Leaked Telegram logs reveal Young Republican leaders praising Adolf Hitler , mocking people with disabilities, bragging about racial harassment, fantasizing about violence, and using antisemitic tropes, fueling demands for accountability within the GOP youth apparatus.

Names of the young Republicans Politico’s investigation identified several figures— Peter Giunta , Bobby Walker , Anne KayKaty , Joe Maligno , Rachel Hope , Alex Dwyer , and Luke Mosiman —as participants in or reactors to messages praising Hitler, mocking minorities, and using violent and antisemitic language. Many hold leadership positions in state Young Republican chapters, deepening concerns about extremist ideology within the GOP’s youth ranks.

Media Access Crisis at the Pentagon The Pentagon has restricted access to journalists after major U.S. outlets (including The New York Times, Associated Press, Reuters, The Washington Post, The Atlantic, and even Newsmax) refused to sign new press rules introduced under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The policy forces reporters to agree to vague restrictions that could result in their expulsion from the building. As of 5 PM, only One America News Network (OAN), a far-right outlet known for spreading conspiracy theories, remains credentialed to enter.

Fox News Condemns Hegseth’s Pentagon Policy Even Fox News publicly rebuked Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over the press restrictions, calling them an attack on free speech.

Civil Liberties Under Fire A new report from the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) warns that the right to protest is being eroded across Western democracies. The study cites the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Germany for using counterterrorism and antisemitism laws to suppress pro-Palestinian demonstrations and censor political dissent.

Mass Mobilization Expected for “No Kings Day 2.0” Organizers expect massive turnout for this weekend’s protests despite Trump administration claims that participants are “Antifa” or “paid agitators.” The demonstrations, sparked by opposition to government overreach and attacks on democracy, could become some of the largest since 2020.

U.S. - Venezuela Conflict The U.S. struck another vessel off the coast of Venezuela today , killing six people aboard. President Trump says the boat was trafficking drugs and that no U.S. forces were harmed in the operation.

Trump’s Morning Rage at TIME Magazine President Trump publicly lashed out after TIME Magazine published an unflattering cover photo of him, reportedly spending the morning venting to aides about the editorial choice.

Hot Mic Raises Ethical Questions Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was overheard at the Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt asking Donald Trump if he could arrange a meeting with his son Eric. The exchange drew scrutiny amid reports that the Trump Organization is expanding business ventures in Indonesia, raising concerns about conflicts of interest.

Letitia James Defiant After Indictment New York Attorney General Letitia James appeared in public for the first time since her federal fraud indictment, vowing to keep fighting “powerful voices” trying to “weaponize justice” against her. She urged Americans to defend democracy and the rule of law.

Mass Shootings Continue to Devastate the U.S. Following deadly shootings at high school events in South Carolina and Mississippi that left 12 dead and 40 injured, the Gun Violence Archive reports 337 mass shootings so far in 2025. Experts describe mass shootings as a uniquely American crisis that demands urgent policy reform.

Airports Refuse DHS Political Messaging Airports in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Seattle, Charlotte, Portland, and Buffalo declined to air Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s shutdown message blaming Democrats, citing bans on partisan content under federal and local laws.

Coast Guard Will Receive Pay During Shutdown Secretary Noem confirmed that Coast Guard members will still be paid during the government shutdown, crediting an internal Department of Homeland Security “workaround.” Trump has also ordered military pay to continue, though most civilian federal employees remain unpaid.

U.S.–China Trade War Escalates China responded to new 100% U.S. tariffs by threatening to “fight to the end.” Both countries have since introduced new trade barriers on rare earth elements, timber, and other goods, worsening economic tensions and casting doubt on any upcoming Trump–Xi meeting.

Senate Gridlock Continues The shutdown enters its second week as Senators Lindsey Graham and Mark Kelly remain locked in debate over restoring Obama-era healthcare subsidies demanded by Democrats.

Argentina’s Milei Praises Trump Argentine President Javier Milei called Trump a “dear friend” and “example of leadership” before their upcoming White House meeting, signaling a growing bond between the two right-wing leaders.

Trump Plans Medal of Freedom for Charlie Kirk The White House confirmed that conservative activist Charlie Kirk will be posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom today following his death during a speaking event in Utah last month.

Gaza Ceasefire Holds, but Uncertainty Looms Aid workers reentered Gaza following the ceasefire, though major disputes remain over Hamas disarmament and reconstruction. Four deceased hostages were returned to Israel as families continue to grieve and seek accountability.

Study Finds Private Equity Hospitals Have Higher Death Rates A new Annals of Internal Medicine study found hospitals owned by private equity firms have significantly higher mortality rates among Medicare patients, largely due to cost-cutting measures and reduced staffing.

Maine Governor Enters 2026 Senate Race Gov. Janet Mills announced she will challenge Republican Senator Susan Collins in 2026, pledging to serve only one term. Progressives are backing rival Graham Platner, setting up a fierce Democratic primary.

SpaceX Marks Major Starship Milestone SpaceX completed its 11th Starship test flight, which landed in the Indian Ocean after a successful engine relight and heat-shield test. The mission moves the company closer to NASA’s Artemis program goals for a 2027 Moon landing.

Instagram Tightens Teen Protections Meta announced new “PG-13” settings for teen users, including stricter content filters and search limits after facing backlash for promoting harmful material to minors.

Trump Threatens to Pull World Cup from Democratic States President Trump threatened to remove 2026 World Cup matches from Democratic-led states, though FIFA controls venues and has given no indication of complying.

ICE Detains U.S. Citizen During Raid Outrage grew after an American woman was detained by ICE agents who allegedly mistook her for undocumented due to her appearance. Civil rights groups are demanding accountability.

Supreme Court Rejects Alex Jones Appeal The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Alex Jones’ appeal, leaving in place the $1.4 billion defamation judgment against him over the Sandy Hook conspiracy lies.

