Good afternoon, everyone.

The news cycle is moving fast today. Letitia James has been indicted in Virginia on mortgage fraud charges, the government shutdown enters its ninth day with no resolution, and the Trump administration is drawing sharp criticism for perceived politicization of the Justice Department.

If you believe in what we’re doing, please become a paid subscriber and stand with us. Here’s 5% off:

Get 5% off forever

Here’s the news for today as of 5:38 p.m. EST:

Letitia James Indicted; DOJ Faces Accusations of Politicization

A federal grand jury in Virginia indicted New York Attorney General Letitia James on one count of bank fraud. The indictment alleges she misrepresented a Norfolk, Virginia home as her primary residence to obtain better mortgage terms.

The case was personally presented by Lindsey Halligan , the new U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. Halligan’s direct involvement was highly unusual, as U.S. Attorneys rarely present cases to grand juries themselves. She was appointed just last month after President Donald Trump reportedly expressed frustration over a lack of progress against his political adversaries.

This indictment follows the case against former FBI Director James Comey , who pleaded not guilty earlier this week after Halligan brought charges despite warnings from career prosecutors.

Several prosecutors in the Eastern District of Virginia questioned whether there was sufficient evidence to indict James, and senior official Erik Siebert resigned after raising concerns.

The case shows deep politicization of the Department of Justice. Her defense team plans to move for dismissal and challenge the evidence.

Democrats Gain Ground in Shutdown Fight

Democrats are holding firm as the shutdown reaches day nine. Early polls show most voters blaming Trump and Republicans for the impasse. According to Politico, GOP aides admit they wrongly believed Democrats like Sen. Mark Warner would fold within days.

Democrats remain united in demanding that any government funding bill extend Affordable Care Act tax credits before reopening the government. Republicans have refused, saying Democrats must first accept a short-term spending plan.

The Senate again failed to pass a stopgap bill with a 54–45 vote. IRS officials announced nearly half of the agency’s workforce will be furloughed.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that air traffic controllers skipping shifts in protest could face firing. Staffing shortages are already delaying flights nationwide.

C-SPAN Callers Blast Speaker Mike Johnson

On-air callers criticized Speaker Mike Johnson for not recalling the House to address the shutdown.

Trump’s Truth Social Blunder Sparks Outrage

President Donald Trump accidentally posted a private message to Attorney General Pam Bondi urging her to indict James Comey , sharing it publicly to millions before deleting it. Bondi was reportedly furious.

Days later, Comey was indicted. Trump downplayed the incident, praising Bondi as “doing great work.”

Trump and “Habeas Corpus”

When asked if he had considered suspending habeas corpus, Trump appeared confused, asking, “Suspending who?” and adding, “I’ll leave that to Kristi,” referencing DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

Bipartisan Push Builds to Release Epstein Files

Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) says over 100 Republicans are prepared to support a discharge petition forcing the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files. The effort is led by Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Ro Khanna (D-CA) .

Speaker Mike Johnson faces backlash for delaying a vote, allegedly waiting for a new Democrat’s swearing-in that could tip the balance.

National Guard Deployment Sparks Legal Fights and Protests

Hundreds of National Guard troops remain near Chicago as courts in Chicago and San Francisco weigh lawsuits challenging Trump’s use of federal forces in Democratic-led cities.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson call the deployment unconstitutional and authoritarian. Protesters marched peacefully down Michigan Avenue against the move, opposing Trump’s immigration policies and ICE operations.

Illinois officials also accused the White House of using footage from Florida ICE raids—identifiable by palm trees—in a video claiming to show “chaos” in Chicago. Pritzker’s team said it was an intentional deception.

Israel–Hamas Ceasefire Announcement Draws Doubts

Trump announced an Israel–Hamas ceasefire deal with a 20-point peace framework. While welcomed internationally, the plan faces skepticism.

Homeland Security Expands Urban Presence

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said her department has purchased new buildings in Chicago and Portland to expand ICE and law enforcement operations.

Cultural Clash: Noem vs. Zach Bryan

Kristi Noem criticized country singer Zach Bryan’s song “Bad News,” calling it “completely disrespectful.” Bryan defended the song.

Florida Lawmaker Pushes College Road Renaming for Charlie Kirk

A Florida Republican lawmaker proposed a bill cutting state funding from public colleges that refuse to rename campus roads after conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated last month. Institutions would have 90 days to comply or risk losing funds.

Nobel Prize in Literature Awarded to László Krasznahorkai

Hungarian novelist László Krasznahorkai won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature for his writing affirming the power of art amid chaos. He is Hungary’s first laureate since 2002.

Norway Braces for Trump Reaction to Peace Prize Decision

Norwegian officials warn Trump may retaliate with tariffs or NATO demands if denied the Nobel Peace Prize, despite the committee’s independence. Finnish Prime Minister Alexander Stubb said the decision rests entirely with the Nobel Committee.

Dominion Voting Systems Acquired by Missouri Firm

Dominion Voting Systems, the U.S. election equipment provider used in 27 states, has been sold to a Missouri-based company led by a former Republican election official. The sale marks a new chapter for the firm, which was targeted by Trump allies after the 2020 election.

U.S. Divorce Rate Falls, But South Still Leads

According to new Census Bureau data, the U.S. divorce rate dropped 28 percent between 2012 and 2022. Southern states, especially Arkansas, Wyoming, and Kentucky, continue to report the highest divorce rates nationwide.

Academic and Cultural Censorship Lawsuit Victory

Former Wyoming library director Terri Lesley won a $700,000 settlement after being fired for defending LGBTQ+ and sex-education books. She called it a victory for free expression and said she feels vindicated.

China Tightens Rare Earth Export Controls

China imposed new restrictions on rare-earth exports and related technologies critical to high-tech and defense industries. The move precedes Trump’s meeting with Xi Jinping and is expected to escalate trade tensions as the U.S. seeks supply-chain independence.

International Dispute Over Caribbean Strike

The White House dismissed Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s claim that a U.S. military strike off Venezuela hit a Colombian vessel. U.S. officials said the strike targeted a narco-trafficking boat and reaffirmed support for Colombia.

Rutgers Scholar Blocked from Travel After Threats

Rutgers professor and anti-fascism author Mark Bray was prevented from flying to Spain after death threats and online harassment labeling him a “domestic terrorist.” His flight was canceled without explanation.

Alex Jones Appeals to Supreme Court

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones asked the U.S. Supreme Court to halt enforcement of the $1.5 billion defamation judgment over his Sandy Hook lies.

Thanks for reading! Please subscribe to stay with us!

Sharad Swaney | Director, Centered America

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney | Director, Centered America