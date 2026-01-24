by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good afternoon.

We are putting out this update on the Minneapolis shooting as we now have some new information.

Here’s your update:

Update on the Fatal Federal Shooting in Minneapolis

Federal officers shot and killed Alex Jeffrey Pretti, 37 , in Minneapolis. Local reporting identified him as a South Minneapolis resident. The Star Tribune

The Minneapolis protester killed by a federal officer has been identified as Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse, according to his parents. AP

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara confirmed the identity and said Pretti had no serious criminal history , and said he was a lawful gun owner with a permit to carry .

Officials and witnesses are contesting what the circulating videos show versus the initial federal narrative. Reporting describes video showing agents wrestling Pretti to the ground before shots.

Federal officers attempted to get local police to leave the scene, and O’Hara refused, directing officers to stay and preserve the scene .

Minnesota authorities are treating this as an active, developing investigation; additional official details are expected as investigators review video, witness accounts, and evidence.

The National Border Patrol Council issued a public defense of the agents, arguing that if a “peaceful” protester brings a weapon and brandishes it, “there are going to be severe consequences,” and saying it expects agents to be shown to have used justifiable force when more facts are public.

President Donald Trump publicly accused Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey of “inciting insurrection” tied to their criticism of federal immigration enforcement, according to published reporting.

