Centered America

Centered America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brandy Lockhart's avatar
Brandy Lockhart
5hEdited

I hate to imagine what will have developed by July during what should be a celebration of all America stands for. It’s all a lie under the melon felon. My 14 year old said last night, “the next president will have a lot to fix”. The fact is that Tump is causing irreparable harm, much will never fully be brought to light. If you don’t think the Trump administration would drop people out the back of a cargo plane over the ocean, you aren’t awake yet.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Tree Lady's avatar
Tree Lady
4h

How many lives will be lost because that ICU nurse is no longer alive? How many patients will not get the care they need because that man will no longer be there to help? How many of the staff he worked with will suffer loss, despair, and overwhelming stress because that man is no longer alive? How will that man's family feel? How will his friends feel? Even in his last moments in life he was helping others. Protecting others from evil and angry.

How many more people will die?

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Centered America · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture