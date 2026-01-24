BREAKING: Man Shot Identified as Alex Jeffrey Pretti
Jan 24: Minnesota Shooting Update
by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America
We are putting out this update on the Minneapolis shooting as we now have some new information.
Here’s your update:
Update on the Fatal Federal Shooting in Minneapolis
Federal officers shot and killed Alex Jeffrey Pretti, 37, in Minneapolis. Local reporting identified him as a South Minneapolis resident. The Star Tribune
The Minneapolis protester killed by a federal officer has been identified as Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse, according to his parents. AP
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara confirmed the identity and said Pretti had no serious criminal history, and said he was a lawful gun owner with a permit to carry.
Officials and witnesses are contesting what the circulating videos show versus the initial federal narrative. Reporting describes video showing agents wrestling Pretti to the ground before shots.
Federal officers attempted to get local police to leave the scene, and O’Hara refused, directing officers to stay and preserve the scene.
Minnesota authorities are treating this as an active, developing investigation; additional official details are expected as investigators review video, witness accounts, and evidence.
The National Border Patrol Council issued a public defense of the agents, arguing that if a “peaceful” protester brings a weapon and brandishes it, “there are going to be severe consequences,” and saying it expects agents to be shown to have used justifiable force when more facts are public.
President Donald Trump publicly accused Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey of “inciting insurrection” tied to their criticism of federal immigration enforcement, according to published reporting.
CENTERED AMERICA UPDATE:
I hate to imagine what will have developed by July during what should be a celebration of all America stands for. It’s all a lie under the melon felon. My 14 year old said last night, “the next president will have a lot to fix”. The fact is that Tump is causing irreparable harm, much will never fully be brought to light. If you don’t think the Trump administration would drop people out the back of a cargo plane over the ocean, you aren’t awake yet.
How many lives will be lost because that ICU nurse is no longer alive? How many patients will not get the care they need because that man will no longer be there to help? How many of the staff he worked with will suffer loss, despair, and overwhelming stress because that man is no longer alive? How will that man's family feel? How will his friends feel? Even in his last moments in life he was helping others. Protecting others from evil and angry.
How many more people will die?