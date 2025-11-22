Marjorie Taylor Greene announced that she will resign from Congress effective January 5, 2026. Her decision follows a deep and public break with President Donald Trump and escalating tensions inside the Republican Party.

Key developments:

• Greene confirmed her resignation in a video message posted on X on Friday, stating she will leave her House seat at the start of next year, according to multiple reports.

• News outlets describe a weeks-long fallout between Greene and President Trump after policy and investigative disagreements, including disputes linked to the Epstein files and other internal GOP battles.

• Coverage notes that Trump labeled her a “traitor” and threatened to support a primary challenger after the split grew public.

• Greene said in her announcement that she has become increasingly isolated in Washington and framed her departure as a matter of voting her conscience rather than following party pressure.

• Her resignation triggers a special election for Georgia’s Fourteenth Congressional District, which will determine who fills the seat once she steps down.

