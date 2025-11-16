Good afternoon.

Before we get into this report, we want to talk about something important.

When we launched Centered America, we spent a long time trying to understand when the MAGA movement would finally begin to crack. The conclusion we came to was simple but uncomfortable. It was never going to break because of Democrats calling it out or fact checks or editorials. It was only going to break when people inside that movement finally felt the consequences of Trump’s actions in their own lives and saw the damage with their own eyes.

It’s a lot like addiction. Recovery doesn’t happen just because an addict is pushed into it or told what they should do. Typically, no amount of facts about the damage of a drug will make someone see they need to quit. Recovery only happens when they hit their own version of rock bottom, when they finally see the hurt and consequences up close. It’s the same kind of awakening you see in stories like Beautiful Boy, where the turning point only comes once the person truly faces the reality of the damage.

With MAGA, it’s a similar situation. If you think that’s a selfish way to go about the world, it is. But now we have to navigate a complicated balance. MAGA is breaking rapidly, and we have to decide how open our arms should be. Do we shut them out and risk them getting pulled back in, or do we commend them and acknowledge that they finally see the truth while still holding their past accountable? That choice is ours. We can recognize when someone steps away without ignoring the harm, without dropping accountability, and without rushing to trust.

We ask you to take moments like this and try to open your arms just a tiny bit. Not with full trust. Not with forgetting. But with the understanding that these individuals are finally seeing what we have seen for so long, and maybe there is a spark of hope in that. You don’t have to like them or what they have done, but we can still open our arms to the possibility of a future where more of us stand together and bring an end to MAGA’s hold on this country.

After all, Trump created a propaganda machine that shaped the way millions understood the world around them. He promised a better America. He promised grocery prices would go down. He promised better healthcare. People in the Fox News sphere believed him. Some of these people truly are victims to propaganda, and that propaganda has hurt millions of marginalized people.

Figures like Marjorie Taylor Greene helped keep that machine running, and we get to decide if we want her to join us in the fight against MAGA. This is the start of what we were preparing for. We understand your concerns, and they are valid, but us at Centered America encourage all of you to remember that resistance is nothing without a vision for what comes after.

Welcome to Centered America, my friends. The fight is here, and we are so glad you’re with us. If you support our work, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber today!

Now, back to the news:

Marjorie Taylor Greene offered a rare public apology on CNN’s State of the Union, acknowledging that she had contributed to what she called “toxic politics” and saying she was sorry for her role in escalating divisions in Washington. Her comments arrived during a moment of open conflict with President Trump, who recently accused her of having “lost her way.”

In the interview, Greene said, “I would like to say, humbly, I am sorry for taking part in the toxic politics. It is very bad for our country and it is something I have thought about a lot.” She urged Americans and political leaders to “put down the knives” and “be kind to one another,” framing her remarks as an appeal for a new direction focused on the needs of ordinary people. According to The Guardian, she said she never intended to cause harm and believed the atmosphere in U.S. politics has become damaging.

Greene also described Trump’s recent attacks as “hurtful” and “extremely wrong.” She highlighted the danger of the president labeling her a “traitor,” telling CNN that such language can radicalize people against her and put her safety at risk. She added that she hopes the two can reconcile at some point, citing her Christian belief in forgiveness.

According to The Independent, Greene also criticized the administration’s priorities. She argued that Air Force One should “stay home” more often and said she wants a stronger focus on domestic issues rather than overseas travel. She also reiterated her call to release government documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, a position that contributed to the public tension between her and Trump.

The apology marks a notable shift in tone for Greene, who has built much of her national profile on confrontational rhetoric. Whether her remarks signal a lasting change in her political approach is still unclear, but the interview underscores the widening divide within the America First faction and the increasing public strain in her relationship with Trump.

