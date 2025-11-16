Centered America

Centered America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ariana's avatar
Ariana
2h

I believe in change but only time will tell if she sticks to her new guns?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Centered America and others
Hail Skadi's avatar
Hail Skadi
1h

I miss the days when we could have different leanings than our friends, family, and neighbors. Trump and MAGA destroyed that. I miss my dad and I know I could let my anger go if he does the same as MTG and climbs out of the MAGA pit. I may not agree with them on many things, but I’m tired of hating them. I just want my dad back, so MTG, cheers. Someone misses her too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Centered America
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture