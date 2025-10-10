The Office of Management and Budget has confirmed that mass terminations of federal employees have officially begun across multiple agencies. OMB Director Russ Vought announced the move on social media, writing, “The RIFs have begun,” referring to “reduction in force” actions, the bureaucratic term for mass layoffs. (Politico)

According to Politico, the cuts mark the first large-scale dismissals of federal workers during a government shutdown in modern history.

The layoffs are affecting employees in agencies including Education, Health and Human Services, Treasury, and Homeland Security, with more departments expected to follow. Officials stated that the firings are targeting divisions that are “not aligned with the President’s priorities” or that have lost funding due to the ongoing government shutdown, according to the Washington Post. (Washington Post)

The American Federation of Government Employees has accused the administration of using the shutdown to purge career civil servants. The move could violate the Antideficiency Act, which limits federal employment and spending during lapses in appropriations. The Associated Press reports that the White House is pressing forward despite growing legal and political backlash.

The decision reflects a broader ideological campaign by Trump-aligned officials, led by Vought, to remake the federal bureaucracy. That goal is rooted in Project 2025, a plan designed to replace large parts of the career civil service with political loyalists and consolidate executive power.

Sharad Swaney | Director, Centered America

