As expected, Speaker Mike Johnson refuses to commit to a House vote on ACA subsidies. So why are Democrats siding with Republicans to reopen the government when they’re getting nothing in return? It’s not compromise, it’s capitulation. They’re protecting their donors, padding their wallets, and enabling authoritarianism.

Here’s the news for tonight:

Speaker Johnson Blocks ACA Vote Commitment

House Speaker Mike Johnson refused to promise a House vote on ACA subsidies even if the Senate passes one, saying it will go through a “deliberative process” to build consensus. He argued Republicans have until the end of December to fix the health care plan and prevent “sticker shock” in January. (Axios)

Justice Department Crisis

Two prosecutors in the Southern District of Florida resigned after refusing to join a Trump-driven “conspiracy” probe targeting former intelligence and law enforcement officials. More than 30 subpoenas were issued, including to John Brennan, Peter Strzok, and Lisa Page, through irregular channels that alarmed career attorneys. The U.S. attorney reportedly called an all-hands meeting as ethics concerns spread. (MSNBC, Bloomberg Law)

Democratic Revolt Over Shutdown Deal

Anger within the Democratic Party is growing after eight Senate Democrats helped advance a GOP-backed funding bill. The deal extends government funding into late January but includes no guaranteed vote on ACA subsidies. Several progressives are now calling for Chuck Schumer’s removal as minority leader, while activists across the country denounce the agreement as a “betrayal.” (Axios, AP, party statements)

Ghislaine Maxwell Whistleblower Allegations

A federal whistleblower claims Maxwell has received unusual privileges in a Texas prison, including access to a service puppy, custom meals, and late-night visitation space. Rep. Jamie Raskin demanded answers from the Justice Department, calling it preferential treatment as she seeks a sentence commutation. DOJ says the matter is under review. (Congressional inquiry reports)

Trump Threatens $1B Lawsuit Against BBC

Trump is threatening to sue the BBC over a Panorama documentary accused of misleading edits to his January 6 speech. A leaked internal report called the segment “completely misleading,” leading to the resignation of the BBC’s director general and head of news. Trump’s team claims defamation and media bias. (BBC internal memo, Trump legal notice)

ICE Crackdown and Pepper-Spray Controversy

A Chicago father says federal agents pepper-sprayed him and his toddler in a Sam’s Club parking lot during immigration raids. DHS denies any use of spray at the site. The alleged assault came amid a court ruling limiting ICE’s use of force and requiring agents to wear identification during operations. (Local media, DHS statements)

Italian Pasta Makers Halt U.S. Exports

Italian pasta producers say new U.S. trade measures under Trump—combining tariffs and antidumping duties totaling 107 percent—make exporting to America financially impossible. Major brands plan to suspend shipments in January, warning that premium imported pasta could vanish from store shelves. (Italian industry associations)

Army Doctor Filmed Patients

At Fort Hood, Dr. Blaine McGraw is accused of secretly recording patients during intimate exams. Army CID investigators found thousands of photos and videos on his devices and are contacting potential victims. Several lawsuits claim prior misconduct warnings were ignored. (Army CID reports, court filings)

Apple, WhatsApp to Continue Spyware Warnings

Apple and WhatsApp confirmed they will keep alerting users of state-backed spyware attacks even as Israeli firms Paragon and NSO Group expand ties to the Trump administration. Paragon secured an ICE contract for its Graphite spyware, while NSO appointed former Trump ambassador David Friedman as chairman. (Company statements)

Jonathan Braun Returned to Prison

Braun, a convicted drug trafficker whose sentence was commuted by Trump, was re-sentenced to 27 months for violating his release. Accusations include threatening a nurse, groping his nanny, and evading tolls. (Federal court filings)

Sami Hamdi Released from ICE Custody

British political commentator Sami Hamdi, detained after his visa was revoked, will be released and leave the U.S. voluntarily. No criminal or security charges were filed. Advocates say his detention stemmed from misrepresented remarks, not any threat. (Immigration court documents)

Trump vs. Marjorie Taylor Greene

After Rep. Greene accused Trump of ignoring domestic issues and failing to lower grocery prices, Trump responded: “I don’t know what happened to Marjorie. She’s lost her way I think.” The clash highlights growing rifts inside Trump’s GOP coalition. (Press pool Q&A)

Delhi Car Explosion

A car exploded near Delhi’s Red Fort, killing at least eight and injuring around 20. Authorities increased security across several Indian states while investigating the cause. (Indian authorities reports)

Arctic Blast Freezes Eastern U.S.

A rare early-November Arctic front brought snow and record cold to the eastern U.S. Florida officials warned residents to watch for iguanas immobilized by cold temperatures falling from trees. (National Weather Service)

NFL Linebacker Battles Cancer

Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton revealed he underwent surgery for testicular cancer after playing a primetime game. Doctors caught it early, and he expects to return within weeks. (Team statement)

