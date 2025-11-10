Good afternoon!

Before we get into the news, we know many of you are upset after last night’s vote, when several Democrats broke ranks and joined Republicans to reopen the government, doing so with little more than a “pinky promise” to protect ACA subsidies.

We’ve read your comments, and a few stand out. While there’s plenty of anger, some of you have said that real concessions from Republicans were never likely, not with the current Republican majority. We want to make sure your voices are heard because we understand what you’re saying, and Centered America can’t thrive without everyone throwing their hat in the ring.

It’s easy to criticize the eight Democrats who voted with the GOP. Their decision gave no guarantees on healthcare or economic relief, but it’s also important to recognize how hard that choice was. Government shutdowns don’t hurt politicians — they hurt everyday people. Each day means missed paychecks, furloughed workers, and growing uncertainty. The Democrats chose to reopen the government when Republicans would’ve kept it shut down indefinitely. Democrats want the government to work; Republicans do not. That’s a difficult moral battle. Democrats don’t want to become the GOP.

At Centered America, we believe it’s important to face every issue with honesty and depth. We can recognize the difficult choices at play while still holding accountable those Democrats who sided with Republicans. Their votes may have ended the shutdown, but they offered the American people no real assurance of affordable healthcare or meaningful economic relief.

On the bright side and on a different note, the Supreme Court has rejected a bid to overturn same-sex marriage!

Here’s all the news you missed today:

Senate Approves Deal to Reopen Government as Democratic Rift Widens

Eight Democrats—Angus King, Tim Kaine, John Fetterman, Maggie Hassan, Jeanne Shaheen, Catherine Cortez Masto, Jacky Rosen, and Dick Durbin—joined Republicans to advance a funding bill that reopens the federal government. The package runs through January 30 and includes back pay for federal workers, restored SNAP funding, and a promise of a December vote on Affordable Care Act subsidies. House Democrats and Leader Hakeem Jeffries condemned the deal, arguing it offers no binding guarantees on health care or economic relief.

House Democrats Demand Answers Over Maxwell’s Preferential Treatment

Lawmakers are calling out reports of special accommodations for Ghislaine Maxwell at a Texas federal prison camp, including custom meals, private recreation, a service puppy, and computer access. Whistleblowers say staff are being forced to comply with her requests. Rep. Jamie Raskin urged President Trump to reject any clemency bid and disclose whether Maxwell has offered information in return. Officials confirm she recently met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, Trump’s former personal attorney, before being transferred to a lower-security facility normally closed to sex offenders.

Trump Issues Sweeping Pardon Covering Giuliani, Meadows, and Election Lawyers

President Trump signed a broad pardon covering 77 individuals tied to efforts to overturn the 2020 election, including Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, Sidney Powell, John Eastman, and Kenneth Chesebro. The proclamation, drafted by Trump’s pardon attorney Ed Martin, applies to any conduct related to alternate elector schemes or attempts to expose alleged election fraud. Trump himself was not included.

Senate Democrats Seek GAO Probe into Shutdown Propaganda on Federal Websites

Senators are urging the Government Accountability Office to investigate whether the Trump administration broke federal law by using agency sites and automated emails to blame Democrats for the shutdown. Examples cited include HUD, USDA, DOJ, Treasury, and even TSA airport screens showing partisan messages.

Speaker Johnson Swears In Adelita Grijalva, Pushing Epstein Petition Over the Top

Speaker Mike Johnson plans to swear in Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva before the funding vote, a move that gives Democrats enough signatures to trigger a discharge petition forcing a vote on Epstein-related legislation. The move adds to rising tension as Johnson continues to refuse a House vote on extending ACA subsidies.

Supreme Court Declines to Hear Case Challenging Gay Marriage Ruling

The nation’s highest court rejected a petition seeking to overturn marriage equality, leaving Obergefell v. Hodges intact and ensuring same-sex marriage remains protected under federal law.

Republican Bill to Strip ACA Coverage from Legal Immigrants Advances

Provisions in the GOP’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” will eliminate Affordable Care Act subsidies for hundreds of thousands of lawfully present low-income immigrants. The Congressional Budget Office estimates up to a million could lose coverage by 2034, raising premiums across the marketplace.

WHO Chief Warns Trump Against U.S. Withdrawal

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged President Trump to reverse the decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization, warning it endangers global health security and pandemic readiness. The WHO has since downsized and enacted reforms aimed at addressing U.S. concerns.

Syria’s Interim President Welcomed at the White House

Ahmad al-Sharaa, a former jihadist turned transitional leader, met President Trump after the U.S. lifted sanctions and terrorism designations on Syria. The meeting signals new alignment in counter-ISIS strategy despite deep internal divisions within Syria and regional unease.

Netherlands Moves to Ban Imports from Illegal Israeli Settlements

The Dutch government is advancing legislation to block imports from Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, citing increased settler violence and the collapse of the two-state solution. Foreign Minister David van Weel said the move aligns with growing European momentum for stricter trade enforcement.

U.S. Strikes on ‘Drug Boats’ Kill Six, Critics Call Actions Illegal

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed U.S. forces carried out two more lethal strikes on suspected narcotics vessels in international waters off South America. Six were killed. Critics say the administration has provided no evidence the boats carried drugs or posed any immediate threat.

Climate Summit in Brazil Warns of Falling Momentum

COP30 president André Corrêa do Lago opened the Belém climate summit with a warning that wealthy nations are backsliding on climate promises while China accelerates clean energy expansion. Negotiators face gridlock on emissions targets, methane limits, and the survival of the Paris 1.5°C goal.

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America