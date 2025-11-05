In one of the nation’s most closely watched elections, Decision Desk HQ has projected Democrat Mikie Sherrill as the winner of New Jersey’s gubernatorial race, defeating Republican Jack Ciattarelli.

Sherrill, a former Navy pilot and federal prosecutor first elected to Congress in 2018, is set to become the next governor of New Jersey. Her victory marks a major win for Democrats, extending the party’s control of the state following Gov. Phil Murphy’s two terms.

If you would like to support our work in the best way possible, please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. It helps us tremendously! Here’s 5% off:

Get 5% off forever

Ciattarelli, who previously came within a few points of unseating Murphy in 2021, ran his third campaign for the office. This time, he aligned more closely with former President Donald Trump, a strategy that appears to have cost him critical support among moderate and suburban voters.

Sherrill’s campaign focused on affordability, infrastructure, and reproductive rights, promising pragmatic leadership and a continuation of Democratic priorities while addressing property taxes and economic concerns.

Her projected victory breaks a decades-long pattern in New Jersey politics: voters have typically alternated between Republican and Democratic governors every eight years. If the projection holds, Sherrill will be the first Democrat in nearly 50 years to succeed another Democrat as governor.

Centered America T-Shirts!

If you’d like to grab a Centered America T-shirt, you can save $5 when you preorder today on our website. Every purchase directly supports our mission. Proceeds support care packages for veterans and marginalized communities, as well as future community initiatives led by Centered America.

It’s more than a shirt, it’s a statement. Wear your values. Stand with us.

Preorder Now!

Thank you for continuing to believe in what we’re building together.

In solidarity,

Gavin & Sharad | The Centered America Team

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America