A lot of news today. Allegations of “End Times” rhetoric inside parts of the U.S. military. A drone strike near the U.S. consulate in Dubai. Escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. Bipartisan anger in the Senate over DHS leadership and contracts. The Justice Department reversing course on executive orders targeting major law firms. A federal judge blocking the administration’s attempt to end New York City’s congestion pricing. A Georgia jury convicting a parent in a mass shooting case.

Allegations Of “End Times” Command Messaging To Troops

Coverage from HuffPost and The New Republic describes complaints relayed through the Military Religious Freedom Foundation alleging some commanders framed the Iran war as part of “God’s divine plan,” including an allegation that a commander said President Trump was “anointed by Jesus” to spark Armageddon.

The Military Religious Freedom Foundation says it has received more than 110 complaints describing what it calls commanders’ “unrestricted euphoria” over a “biblically-sanctioned” war and rhetoric focused on violence as fulfillment of End Times prophecy.

Rubio Denies “Israel Pulled Us In” Narrative After Blowback

Secretary of State Marco Rubio faced questions after remarks were widely interpreted as suggesting the U.S. acted to blunt an anticipated Israeli strike. He denied that characterization and argued the United States acted preemptively based on Iran’s threat.

His comments intensified an ongoing domestic dispute about the rationale for U.S. entry into the conflict.

Trump Signals Navy Escorts For Tankers Through The Strait Of Hormuz

President Trump said the United States may begin escorting oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, alongside other steps aimed at stabilizing maritime trade and managing shipping risk costs amid escalating tensions.

Drone Strike Hits Vicinity Of U.S. Consulate In Dubai

Authorities in Dubai said a drone strike caused a limited fire near the U.S. consulate. The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

Trump Threatens Trade Cutoff With Spain, Escalates Criticism Of UK’s Starmer

President Trump threatened to cut off U.S. trade with Spain after Spain declined to allow use of joint bases for strikes on Iran without U.N. backing.

He also publicly criticized UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, saying of him, “This is not Winston Churchill we’re dealing with.”

When asked why there was no evacuation plan as travel disruptions left Americans stranded in the Middle East, Trump said: “Because it happened all very quickly.”

Noem Draws Bipartisan Heat In Senate, Contract Questions Resurface

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem faced bipartisan criticism in a Senate hearing over DHS leadership and rhetoric, including her refusal to retract or apologize for labeling two Americans killed by federal agents as “domestic terrorists.”

Senators questioned DHS spending on a public messaging campaign that includes ads featuring Noem, with Sen. John Kennedy pressing her on taxpayer-funded promotion.

During questioning, Sen. Peter Welch confirmed with Noem that her former spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin and McLaughlin’s husband, Mr. Yoho, received a $143 million no-bid DHS contract. Noem acknowledged that fact without disputing it.

Sen. Chris Murphy accused Republicans of using the Iran war to justify DHS funding, saying they “went to war with Iran… so they could conjure an excuse to allow ICE to keep murdering Americans… with impunity.”

DOJ Reverses Course On Trump Law Firm Executive Orders

After initially moving away from defending executive orders targeting major law firms, the Justice Department reversed course and signaled it would continue defending the orders.

A federal judge previously labeled the action “an unprecedented attack” on the judicial system, while a civil liberties attorney described it as an “indefensible vendetta” and “a shocking abuse of power.”

Commerce Secretary Lutnick Agrees To Oversight Interview On Epstein Ties

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick agreed to a closed-door interview with the House Oversight Committee regarding past ties to Jeffrey Epstein. He told Axios he did nothing wrong and wants to set the record straight.

Federal Judge Blocks Effort To End NYC Congestion Pricing

A federal judge ruled that the Trump administration cannot halt New York City’s congestion pricing program, rejecting the Department of Transportation’s attempt to revoke federal approval.

The decision allows the MTA’s tolling program to continue. State officials have cited hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue, double-digit reductions in vehicle entries, faster travel speeds, and emissions cuts since implementation.

Georgia Jury Convicts Father In Apalachee High School Shooting Case

A Georgia jury convicted Colin Gray, father of the accused Apalachee High School shooter, on 27 counts including second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors argued the case centered on criminal negligence tied to firearm access despite warning signs.

