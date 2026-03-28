by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Good evening.

Over NINE MILLION people are in the streets right now. Every single state. Over 3,300 events. Bruce Springsteen is performing in Minneapolis, Robert De Niro and Letitia James are marching in New York, half a million people showed up in London, and the White House’s best response is to call it “Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions.”

And while the country marches, the Houthis just entered the Iran war by firing missiles at Israel, the FBI director’s Gmail got hacked by an Iranian group that posted his photos and resume for the world to see, and Wall Street just had its worst day since the war started. The Nasdaq is officially in correction territory. Meanwhile, Congress left for a TWO-WEEK RECESS with DHS still unfunded and TSA workers sleeping in their cars.

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Now here is your Saturday afternoon briefing.

Millions Take to the Streets as “No Kings” Protests Erupt Nationwide

Over 3,300 protest events are taking place across all 50 states today, marking the third “No Kings” demonstration and what organizers say could be the single largest day of domestic protest in U.S. history.

Organizers expect more than 9 million people to turn out nationwide. The first protest last June drew approximately 5 million people, with the second round in October bringing out an estimated 7 million.

The flagship event is in Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota, the site of federal immigration raids that led to the killings of U.S. citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents. Bruce Springsteen is performing alongside appearances from Joan Baez, Jane Fonda, Maggie Rogers, and Senator Bernie Sanders.

In major cities, huge marches wound through streets while crowds gathered to sing, dance, and wave signs in suburbs and small towns across both red and blue states. Robert De Niro, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and Reverend Al Sharpton attended the New York City protest.

Roughly two-thirds of the more than 3,000 events are taking place outside major urban centers. Nearly half are in red or battleground states. According to Leah Greenberg, co-Executive Director of the Indivisible Project: “Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, Utah, are all showing up with events in the double digits. We are seeing in Republican leaders’ own backyards powerful pushback.”

Protests have also gone international, with demonstrations taking place in Paris, Berlin, Madrid, and other cities worldwide.

Indivisible co-executive director Ezra Levin said in a statement: “With every ICE raid, every escalation abroad, and every abuse of power at home, Americans are rising up in opposition to Trump’s attempt to rule through fear and force.”

The White House dismissed the movement, with spokesperson Abigail Jackson calling the protests “Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions.”

Houthi Rebels Fire Missiles at Israel, Enter the Iran War

Yemen’s Houthi rebels fired a barrage of ballistic missiles at Israel on Saturday, their first direct attack since the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran began one month ago.

Houthi military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the rebels targeted “sensitive Israeli military sites” in southern Israel. The Israeli military confirmed it intercepted one missile. Sirens went off around Beersheba and near Israel’s main nuclear research center.

The Houthis launched a second missile toward Israel hours after the first, according to an Israeli security source.

Analysts warn the Houthis could significantly disrupt global trade by targeting Red Sea shipping routes, through which roughly $1 trillion in goods passes annually. Houthi spokesperson Saree said Friday: “Our fingers are on the trigger.”

The Houthi entry into the war could complicate the deployment of the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, which sailed to Crete for repairs.

More than two dozen U.S. troops have been wounded in Iranian attacks on Saudi Arabia’s Prince Sultan Air Base in the past week.

Read more Iran analysis from Shane Yirak, a brilliant and trusted source. The Firebrand Project Iran - Middle East War Update| Iran's War Is Just Getting Started | Day 29 | My 7 Critical Takeaways Read more

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Iran-Linked Hackers Breach FBI Director Kash Patel’s Personal Email

Pro-Iranian hacking group Handala Hack Team published more than 300 emails and photos from what appears to be FBI Director Kash Patel’s personal Gmail account.

An FBI spokesman confirmed the breach, stating: “The FBI is aware of malicious actors targeting Director Patel’s personal email information, and we have taken all necessary steps to mitigate potential risks associated with this activity. The information in question is historical in nature and involves no government information.”

The leaked materials include photos of Patel standing beside an antique sports car, posing with a cigar, and personal documents including travel receipts and an old resume. All of the emails predate Patel’s work with the Trump administration.

Handala stated in a post: “Kash Patel, the current head of the FBI, who once saw his name displayed with pride on the agency’s headquarters, will now find his name among the list of successfully hacked victims.”

Social media speculation has gone viral linking a username from Patel’s leaked email to an adult website account, though cybersecurity experts caution the link is speculative and unproven.

The Trump administration is offering a $10 million reward for information leading to the identification of Handala members.

Congressman Thomas Massie has been in an ongoing feud with Patel over the Epstein files, previously accusing Patel of misleading Congress. Massie wrote on X: “I told Director Kash Patel that the FBI has names of 20 men to whom Jeffrey Epstein trafficked women and girls. This basic fact seemed to surprise him.”

DHS Shutdown Drags On as House Rejects Senate Deal, Trump Orders TSA Pay

House Republicans voted 213-203 Friday night to pass a short-term DHS funding bill through May 22, after Speaker Mike Johnson rejected a bipartisan Senate bill passed hours earlier by unanimous consent.

Johnson called the Senate measure “a joke,” placing full blame on Democrats even though the Senate bill passed with bipartisan support. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called the House bill “dead on arrival.”

DHS has gone unfunded since mid-February, leaving tens of thousands of employees working without pay. TSA acting administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill told Congress that absences reached as high as 40% at some airports and over 480 TSA officers have quit during the shutdown.

Trump signed an order directing DHS to pay TSA workers, with checks expected as soon as Monday. DHS said TSA “has immediately begun the process of paying its workforce.”

Both chambers have now left for a two-week recess with no resolution in sight.

Wall Street Plunges to Worst Drop Since Iran War Began

The S&P 500 slumped 1.7% for its worst day since the war started and is on track for a fifth straight losing week. The Nasdaq composite fell 2.4%, dropping more than 10% below its all-time high, officially entering “correction” territory.

Brent crude jumped roughly 5.7% on March 27 to trade between $108 and $114 per barrel. The Dow Jones plummeted nearly 800 points.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has disrupted approximately 20% of global oil supplies. The head of the International Energy Agency described the situation as the “greatest global energy security challenge in history.”

The 10-year Treasury yield jumped to 4.43%, up from 3.97% before the war started, pushing mortgage rates higher and slowing the economy.

A Financial Times investigation found $580 million in bets against oil prices placed just 15 minutes before Trump published a statement on postponing attacks on Iran, sparking speculation about insider trading.

Half a Million March in London Against the Far Right

An estimated half a million people gathered in London for what organizers called “the biggest demonstration ever against the far-right.” Police gave a figure of around 50,000.

The Together Alliance march was backed by about 500 groups including trade unions, antiracism campaigners, and Muslim representative bodies.

Sabby Dhalu, joint secretary of the Together Alliance, said the size of the march had “intimidated the far right” away from a counter-protest. She stated: “We believe that the majority of British people stand against the hatred and division and racism.”

Singer Billy Bragg performed and said concerns about migration may be justified, but “their solutions are not justifiable in any way or sort.”

A separate pro-Palestinian march joined the main rally route. Police made 25 arrests overall.

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Israel Expands Ground Invasion in Lebanon, Over 1.2 Million Displaced

The Israeli military is sending additional troops into southern Lebanon to expand a so-called “buffer zone,” deploying a third army division alongside two already operating in the south.

Over 1.2 million people have been forced from their homes since early March, according to the United Nations, nearly one in five people in Lebanon.

Israeli attacks have killed at least 1,116 people and wounded 3,229 others, according to Lebanon’s Ministry of Health.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered the military to demolish homes in border villages “in accordance with the Beit Hanoun and Rafah models in Gaza,” and stated that displaced residents would not be allowed to return “until the safety of Israel’s northern residents is guaranteed.”

Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich urged annexation of southern Lebanon, saying: “The new Israeli border must be the Litani.”

Human Rights Watch warned: “The Israeli military has already extensively destroyed and devastated civilian life in southern Lebanon. The world must not stand by.”

Google Maps Glitch Labels White House Phone Number “Epstein Island”

Washington Post reporters calling the White House switchboard from Google Pixel phones saw the caller ID display “Epstein Island” instead of the White House name.

Google spokesperson Matthew Flegal confirmed the issue stemmed from a “fake edit” in Google Maps that was “briefly” incorporated into its call-screening feature. He told the Post the change violated policy, had been reversed, and the responsible user was blocked.

The glitch only affected Android users. iPhones displayed no name at all. Google Maps business listing expert Mike Blumenthal told the Post: “Nobody really knows how long that ‘Epstein Island’ name was tied to the White House number, or how many people saw it.”

“Epstein Island” refers to Little Saint James, Jeffrey Epstein’s private Caribbean island where prosecutors said much of the convicted sex offender’s abuse took place.

White House App Demands Access to Location, Fingerprints, and Your Files

The new White House app, released on March 27, requests access to precise GPS location, biometric fingerprint hardware, and the ability to modify stored files on users’ devices.

A detailed analysis found the app, version 47.0.1, also requests permissions to run at startup, draw over other apps, and scan Wi-Fi connections. It ships with three embedded trackers including Huawei Mobile Services Core.

The app includes a “Text the President” button that auto-fills with “Greatest President Ever!” and collects the user’s name and phone number, as well as an ICE tip line button that redirects to the agency’s reporting page.

Viral posts are urging users to delete the app and factory reset their devices, with one circulating warning stating: “These permissions give the app full control of your devices.”

Trump: “I Hang Around With Losers Because It Makes Me Feel Better”

Speaking Friday at the Future Investment Initiative summit in Miami, Trump told the crowd: “I always like to hang around with losers, actually, because it makes me feel better.”

He continued: “I hate guys that are very, very successful, and you have to listen to their success stories. I like people that like to listen to my success.”

He then added, “I’m only kidding, I wanna say that,” before seemingly thinking better and adding, “Eh, sort of.”

At the same event, Trump invited audience members to ask him anything, saying: “You can talk sex, whatever the hell you want.”

Trump also called killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani “a great leader” and “a mad genius.”

Two Students Killed in Tennessee School Bus Crash During Field Trip

A school bus crash in west Tennessee on Friday killed two students and injured at least seven other people. The crash on Highway 70 in Carroll County involved a Tennessee Department of Transportation dump truck, a Chevrolet Trailblazer, and the school bus.

The bus was carrying 25 students and five adults from Kenwood Middle School in Clarksville on a field trip to Jackson, Tennessee.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Major Travis Plotzer called the incident “a parent’s worst nightmare.” It appeared the TDOT dump truck did not contribute to the crash itself, and the cause remains under investigation.

Four pediatric patients were flown to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville. Baptist Memorial Hospital in Carroll County treated and discharged 19 patients.

The school’s principal, Karen Miller, wrote to families: “Please continue to pray with us for our students, families, faculty, and staff.”

Raw Milk Cheese From California Farm Sickens Nine, Mostly Children

An E. coli O157:H7 outbreak linked to raw cheddar cheese from Raw Farm, a Fresno, California dairy, has expanded to nine confirmed cases across California, Florida, and Texas.

More than half of those sickened are children under age 5. Three people were hospitalized, and one developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a condition that can cause kidney failure.

The FDA advised Raw Farm to voluntarily recall its products, but the company refused. Raw Farm disputed the FDA’s findings, posting: “We disagree 100% with the allegations made by the FDA and CDC. All of our products have been CONFIRMED to be negative for all harmful bacteria.”

Members of the Congressional Food Safety Caucus have urged the FDA to use its mandatory recall authority.

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Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to rebuild the United States of America into a country that truly represents the people.

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To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

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