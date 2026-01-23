by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

There was have been lots of escalations with ICE these past two days and I want to make sure all of you are aware, while giving you the facts as easily digestible as possible.

Minnesota “ICE Out!” Shutdown Spreads Statewide

A statewide “ICE Out! Statewide Shutdown” is underway in Minnesota, framed by organizers as an economic blackout urging people to skip work, school, and shopping.

The action follows protests after an ICE officer killed Renee Good in Minneapolis on January 7.

Hundreds of businesses are participating through closures or donations, aiming to show solidarity with immigrant communities.

This is a statewide general strike. WP

5-Year-Old Child Detained In ICE Operation Sparks Outrage In Minnesota

A 5-year-old Columbia Heights student, Liam Conejo Ramos, was detained with a parent after returning home, according to the school district and the family’s attorney.

School officials and the family lawyer say agents used the child to approach a door and check for other people inside, describing it as “bait.” Federal officials confirmed the child and parent are together at an immigration processing center in Dilley, Texas.

The district said multiple students have been detained in separate incidents, contributing to fear and absenteeism.

Trump’s One Year Press Briefing Collides With ICE Backlash

Trump held a lengthy White House press briefing marking the first anniversary of his second term, taking wide-ranging questions and making a series of claims that prompted real-time fact checks.

A transcript of the briefing shows Trump promoting the “Board of Peace” and criticizing the United Nations while describing his own approach to global conflicts.

“Operation Catch Of The Day” In Maine: Sheriff Calls ICE Tactics “Bush League”

Maine Gov. Janet Mills demanded transparency about ICE’s “Catch of the Day” operation after reports of widespread fear and unclear arrest details.

Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce publicly condemned ICE after agents detained a county corrections recruit who the sheriff said had valid work authorization and no criminal record.

Philly Lawsuit After Slavery Exhibit Removed From President’s House Site

Philadelphia filed suit against the Interior Department and the National Park Service after slavery-related exhibits were removed from the President’s House site at Independence National Historical Park.

The removal followed a Trump administration directive tied to an executive order reshaping how U.S. history is presented at federal sites.

Trump’s Bruising

The White House now says this bruise came from Trump striking the back of his hand against a table.

TikTok US Deal Finalized, ByteDance Stake Cut

Reuters reported TikTok reached a deal to form a new US joint venture, reducing ByteDance’s stake to under 20% and aiming to address long running US national security concerns.

AP also reported TikTok finalized a deal to create a new American entity to avoid a ban that has been debated for years.

Oracle is positioned to play a major role in US data and security arrangements tied to the new structure.

Trump Finalized World Health Organization Withdrawal

Reuters reports the Trump administration completed the United States’ exit from the World Health Organization, ending all funding and formal participation through the Department of Health and Human Services, even though the U.S. still owes about $260 million.

The move, long backed by Donald Trump, has drawn criticism from global health experts who say it undermines pandemic preparedness, while administration officials argue the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will instead rely on direct, bilateral partnerships.

Trump Floats NATO Article 5 For U.S. Mexico Border

Trump suggested “testing” NATO by invoking Article 5 to deploy allied troops at the southern border, a proposal widely described as outside Article 5’s traditional purpose.

Trump Pulls Canada’s Invite To His “Board Of Peace”

President Donald Trump withdrew Canada’s invitation to join his new “Board of Peace” after a public clash with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, according to The Guardian.

Reuters reported the initiative includes a proposed $1 billion contribution for member nations, and that major allies have not joined.

The dispute escalated after criticism from Carney and that Canada signaled it would not pay the proposed fee.

UK Fires Back: Starmer Says Trump’s NATO Claims Are “Appalling”

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned Trump’s remarks downplaying NATO allies’ role in Afghanistan, emphasizing the UK’s combat role and the death toll of British service members.

Russia, Ukraine, U.S. Open Rare Trilateral Talks In Abu Dhabi

Russia, Ukraine, and the U.S. began trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi, described as a rare format since Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion, with territorial demands still the central obstacle.

Texas Braces For Ice Storm While Officials Say Grid Is Stronger Than 2021

Texas faces a major winter weather threat with ice and extreme cold expected, and reporting notes weatherization, inspections, and expanded resources since the 2021 disaster that collapsed parts of the system.

Democrats Warn White Collar Crime Enforcement Is Being Drained Into ICE Surge

Democratic lawmakers led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren argue the administration has shifted major investigative capacity away from fraud, tax, and corruption enforcement toward immigration operations, and they are urging watchdog reviews of the impact.

Markets Slide After Greenland And Tariff Threats Rattle Investors

Reuters reported global equities fell and U.S. Treasury yields rose after Trump threatened tariffs tied to demands involving Greenland, spooking investors and fueling fear of escalation with Europe.

Reuters also reported that Trump later announced a pause on some planned tariffs after talks involving NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Greenland-related discussions, easing some immediate market pressure.

Trump Claims Greenland Framework, But Details Remain Unclear

Reuters reported Trump and Mark Rutte reached a verbal, undocumented framework touching the 1951 defense agreement and Greenland-related cooperation, but the lack of a written deal left allies uncertain about what was actually agreed.

Reuters reported Trump declined to spell out how far he would go on Greenland when pressed by reporters.

Jack Smith Testifies On Capitol Hill As Trump Responds With Threats

Former special counsel Jack Smith defended his Trump investigations in a public House Judiciary Committee hearing and rejected claims he acted for political reasons.

Capitol Police officer Michael Fanone was heard muttering “go fuck yourself” toward Rep. Trey Nehls after Nehls blamed Capitol Police leadership for the January 6 attack.

Trump publicly called for Smith’s prosecution after the testimony.

Trump Says A U.S. “Armada” Is Heading To The Middle East

Reuters reported Trump said a U.S. “armada,” including the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, is heading to the Middle East as the U.S. monitors Iran, while the administration signaled readiness and said it still hopes to avoid direct conflict.

