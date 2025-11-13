The past several hours have exposed a level of rot that should never have taken this long to reach the public. 23,000 pages of Epstein related files were released by the House Oversight Committee today, and the material is deeply disturbing.

What stands out is not only the behavior inside Epstein’s circle, but the number of people who benefitted from proximity, protected their own interests, or looked away. This story is larger than Epstein and Maxwell, and it touches the people who enabled them, ignored warning signs, or profited from the damage left behind. Silence is the only thing that protects a system like this. We are not going silent.

I. The Email Connecting Epstein to the London Meeting Between Trump and Prince Andrew

Among the most concerning items in the newly released material is a short internal message dated June 3, 2019. Epstein wrote that “Prince Andrew and Trump today. Tooo funny. Recall Prince Andrew’s accuser came out of Mar-a-Lago.” The timing matches the day Trump met with Andrew during his state visit to the United Kingdom. The tone reads like Epstein observing a moment that carried risk, with Trump and Andrew appearing publicly while Virginia Giuffre, who has said she was recruited at Mar-a-Lago, remained central to the Andrew allegations. The email comes across as Epstein flagging the sensitivity of two figures whose names often surfaced around him.

II. Epstein Positioned Himself as an Adviser on Trump for Russian Officials

Another group of emails show Epstein describing himself as someone who had been instructing Russian contacts on how to handle Trump. Whether he was exaggerating his influence or describing real communication is unclear, but the content reflects a pattern. He consistently presented himself as a person with access, offering insight on Trump’s thinking and behavior. The messages reveal his habit of inserting himself into foreign political conversations and attempting to present his proximity to powerful figures as currency.

III. The Victim Message About Avoiding Trump in Epstein’s Home

The documents also include a line from a victim that stands out in its simplicity and fear. The message said, “i dont want to come early to find trump in your house.” The wording is unpunctuated and anxious. On its own, it is not a full explanation. Taken with the broader context of testimony and evidence that surrounds this entire network, it becomes a line that investigators must pursue. The date, the devices used, and the circumstances that led to this warning all matter and should be examined directly with sworn statements.

Another email tied to this section includes a message from someone identified as “Paul Krassner” with the subject line “Trump,” which referenced a “pedophile party.” The documents do not currently provide more detail, but the phrasing alone warrants further examination.

IV. A Journalist’s Warning That Reached Epstein Before Another Reporter Could Publish

One of the emails shows then New York Times reporter Landon Thomas alerting Epstein that journalist John Connolly was preparing follow-up reporting on him. Reporters regularly speak with difficult sources, but what matters here is the direction of the information. The email functioned as a warning to Epstein that Connolly was pursuing new material. It raises questions about the line between routine sourcing and giving an individual under scrutiny advance notice about impending investigative work. More clarity is needed from the institutions involved.

V. The Message Epstein Sent to Larry Summers About Trump’s Inner Circle

Another notable piece is a message Epstein sent to former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers in May 2017. The tone is dismissive, describing Trump as lacking intellect and predicting that he would blame those around him for failures. Epstein wrote that Gary Cohn and Jared Kushner were positioned safely, while suggesting that almost everyone else in Trump’s orbit would not last long. Given the rapid turnover in Trump’s early administration, the message reads as a blunt and condescending assessment from someone who saw himself as an observer of power.

Republicans Begin to Split From Trump as the Epstein Files Move Forward

As the files circulate, the political reaction is shifting. Three Republicans have publicly said they will back the Epstein Files discharge petition once it reaches the House floor. Representative Warren Davidson and Representative Eli Crane have stated they will vote in favor. Representative Don Bacon has said he will support the release as well. These lawmakers come from different parts of the Republican spectrum, which signals that the push for transparency is cutting through internal divisions inside the party.

The Scale of the Material and What Must Happen Next

The 23,000 pages released by the House Oversight Committee contain far more threads than have yet been discussed publicly. These documents show potential connections across politics, media, foreign interests, and private influence. The next step is to secure the native files, obtain complete technical metadata, and require testimony from the individuals who sent or received the most sensitive messages. Victims’ identities must remain protected, but the underlying records should be authenticated and released so the public can see what is real and what is not. The choice is whether the truth is brought forward or lost to delay and silence.

