Pentagon IG: Hegseth Shared Yemen Strike Plans, Put Troops at Risk

A Pentagon inspector general inquiry has concluded that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared highly sensitive details of planned Yemen airstrikes in a Signal chat, including aircraft types and bomb timing, and that doing so risked exposing classified information in ways that could have endangered U.S. forces.

The watchdog found no evidence that Hegseth formally declassified the material before posting it, undercutting administration spin that the plans were not classified by the time he sent them. A classified version of the report has already gone to Congress, while an unclassified summary is slated for public release this week. ABC News

Trump Admin Threatens SNAP Cutoff to 21 States

The administration is threatening to suspend federal food assistance to 21 Democratic led states that refused to turn over SNAP recipients’ names and immigration status to the Agriculture Department.

Brooke Rollins: “21 states, including California, New York, and Minnesota, blue states, continue to say no. So as of next week, we have begun and will begin to stop moving federal funds into those states until they comply.”

The standoff comes even after a federal judge barred the government from cutting off the funds while the legal fight plays out, raising the stakes for millions of low income households that rely on the benefit as leverage in a broader battle over immigration enforcement. Axios

Leaked VA Memo Points to National Non Citizen Worker Database

A leaked Veterans Affairs memo obtained by the Guardian describes a sweeping proposal to assemble a nationwide database of every non citizen worker in the United States, ostensibly using employment records to flag people for possible immigration enforcement.

Immigrant rights advocates and civil liberties groups say the plan would quietly repurpose existing workforce data into a mass surveillance tool aimed at non citizens. The Guardian

DHS Floods New Orleans with Agents in New Operation

The Department of Homeland Security has rolled out “Operation Catahoula Crunch” in New Orleans, sending large numbers of federal agents into the city to arrest people it labels “criminal illegal aliens,” a show of force that has shuttered some local businesses and fueled fear in immigrant neighborhoods.

At the same time, officials and community leaders in Minneapolis have warned Somali residents to prepare for expected ICE raids after President Trump used racist language to describe Somali immigrants and Rep. Ilhan Omar, comments that drew condemnation while signaling a harder line on enforcement. The Guardian

New Epstein Island Photos Released as Records Deadline Nears

House Oversight Democrats released never before seen photos and videos from Jeffrey Epstein’s private island, Little St. James, including images of bedrooms, bizarre décor, and a room outfitted with a dentist chair and masks, all taken during law enforcement searches. The committee says it has also received new banking and media records from JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank tied to Epstein’s finances, which it plans to release after review.

Those disclosures are unfolding alongside a new law that forces the Justice Department to release Epstein related federal records by roughly December 19, and Attorney General Pam Bondi is under pressure from lawmakers to meet both the deadline and new transparency requirements in the statute. The Guardian

Missouri Age Verification Rule for Pornographic Sites

Missouri now requires age verification for commercial sites where at least one third of content is pornographic or sexually explicit.

The rule is enforced under the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act by the Attorney General’s office.

Websites must use a “reasonable age verification method” such as digital ID or government ID checks, according to Tom’s Guide.

Sites that fail to comply can face civil enforcement actions under the MMPA, according to Missourinet.

The rule is intended to block minors from accessing explicit material rather than restrict adult access. STLPR Missouri Independent

Trump Pardons Rep. Henry Cuellar and Wipes Out Restitution for Financier David Gentile

President Trump has granted clemency to Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas and his wife Imelda, who faced federal bribery and conspiracy charges, framing the prosecution as politically motivated.

In a separate move, Trump’s clemency for energy investment executive David Gentile not only reduced his sentence in a one point six billion dollar fraud case but also erased roughly fifteen and a half million dollars in restitution that a court had ordered him to pay, drawing criticism that the pardon rewarded a major financial offender at the expense of victims. Politico AP News

Vaccine Panel Weighs Rolling Back Newborn Hep B Shot

A CDC advisory committee, newly reshaped under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is expected to vote this week on whether to delay or drop the longstanding recommendation that all newborns receive a hepatitis B shot within 24 hours of birth, despite decades of data showing the birth dose has driven childhood Hep B infections down by more than 95 percent.

Major medical groups warn that weakening the guideline would expose infants to preventable liver disease, while even vaccine makers caution that changes could disrupt supplies. At the same time, documents obtained by watchdogs show the NIH has approved more than 1.7 million dollars in new or extended cat experiments since pledging to phase out cat and dog testing, including invasive neurological studies that end with euthanasia, prompting accusations that the agency has broken its word. Reuters

Administration Freezes Immigration and Citizenship Applications from 19 Countries

Following a recent attack, the Trump administration has ordered a halt to all immigration and naturalization applications from people in 19 non European countries, according to reporting on the new policy. Critics describe the measure as a sweeping nationality based freeze that revives and expands earlier travel ban style restrictions and could leave families, students, and workers in limbo for months or longer. Reuters

Tennessee GOP Seat Turns into Nine Point Warning Sign

Republicans narrowly held a heavily conservative Tennessee House district in a special election, but the GOP margin shrank to about nine points, down from Trump’s roughly twenty two point win there in 2024.

National Republicans poured resources into the race, including a tele rally featuring Trump and a visit from Speaker Mike Johnson, yet the result still reflected a large Democratic overperformance similar to recent gains in Virginia, New Jersey, and other specials. Analysts note that if a Tennessee sized swing were replicated nationally, Democrats would be positioned to win on the order of 250 House seats in 2026. AOL

GOP Still Split as ACA Subsidy Cliff Approaches

Republican lawmakers remain divided over how to handle expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies, with party leaders floating overlapping and sometimes contradictory proposals to replace or roll back the current system.

If Congress fails to extend or replace the subsidies, millions of people could see large premium hikes or lose coverage, even as Republicans continue to campaign on undoing “Obamacare” without rallying around a single unified alternative. Politico

Luna Moves to Force Vote on Banning Congressional Stock Trades

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna has introduced a discharge petition aimed at forcing a floor vote on legislation that would bar members of Congress from trading individual stocks, a proposal with strong public support but little traction in leadership.

If she secures enough signatures, the move would circumvent committee chairs and party leaders, putting direct pressure on lawmakers to go on record over whether they are willing to give up personal trading while overseeing the companies they regulate. CBS

Stefanik Blasts Johnson over Blocked Counterintelligence Plan

In a Wall Street Journal op ed, Rep. Elise Stefanik accused Speaker Mike Johnson of blocking her measure to strengthen congressional oversight of counterintelligence and foreign influence threats.

Stefanik labeled Johnson ineffective for refusing to allow a vote on her proposal, highlighting deep internal GOP tensions over both national security oversight and the speaker’s control of the House floor. Politico

House GOP Subpoenas Jack Smith for December Deposition

House Judiciary Committee Republicans have subpoenaed former special counsel Jack Smith for a closed door interview scheduled for December 17, continuing their broader effort to scrutinize and delegitimize federal investigations that have targeted President Trump and his allies.

The move sets up a confrontation over how much a former prosecutor can be compelled to say about charging decisions and internal Justice Department deliberations. NYP

NY Young Republicans Honor AfD Figure despite Extremist Ties

The New York Young Republican Club is moving ahead with plans to honor Markus Frohnmaier of Germany’s far right Alternative for Germany party at an upcoming gala, despite public criticism and warnings about AfD’s extremist positions and links to Russian influence operations.

The event underscores the deepening ties between some U.S. MAGA aligned groups and European far right movements. Politico

Iran’s Currency Collapses

Iran’s rial has fallen to a record low of roughly 1.2 million to the U.S. dollar amid a renewed round of nuclear related sanctions and mounting fears of regional conflict.

The plunge has driven up prices for basic goods and deepened public anxiety about the country’s economic direction as the Trump administration ramps up its “maximum pressure” campaign on Tehran’s oil exports and financial sector. AP News

Families Sue UPS over Deadly MD 11 Crash

Families of victims from last month’s UPS MD 11 cargo jet crash near Louisville are preparing wrongful death lawsuits that accuse UPS of continuing to fly decades old aircraft despite evidence of structural fatigue.

Investigators say cracks in a pylon support allowed an engine to separate from the wing shortly after takeoff, causing the jet to slam into an industrial area and kill fourteen people, including crew members and people on the ground. Reuters

Shutdown Delays Jobs Report as ADP Shows Payroll Drop

With the official Labor Department employment report postponed due to a prolonged government shutdown, the ADP private payrolls estimate showed a drop of roughly thirty two thousand jobs in November, far weaker than forecasters expected.

Economists warn that if the ADP figures are borne out once federal data resumes, it will point to a cooling job market colliding with policy paralysis in Washington. The Guardian MarketWatch

More than 260,000 Cheese Bags Recalled for Metal Risk

Federal regulators have announced a recall of more than 260,000 bags or cases of shredded cheese sold under various brands at major retailers such as Walmart, Target, Aldi, and others, after tests indicated the products may contain metal fragments.

The recall, covering several mozzarella and Italian blend varieties with early 2026 “best by” dates, is classified as a moderate risk, but officials warn that ingesting metal pieces could cause dental injuries or internal cuts. AP News

MAGA Influencers Push Costco Boycott over Tariff Dispute

Pro Trump influencers have urged supporters to boycott Costco after the retail giant challenged the administration in court over tariff payment policies and declined to scrap its diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

The push reflects a broader pattern of right wing activists targeting corporations that both resist Trump era economic directives and maintain internal diversity initiatives. TheDailyBeast

Democrat Wins Roswell Mayor Race in Suburban Shift

In the Atlanta suburb of Roswell, Democrat Mary Robichaux won the mayoral runoff with roughly fifty eight percent of the vote, flipping a post that had long been held by Republicans.

Her victory adds to a growing list of Democratic gains in once solidly Republican suburban areas that have moved away from Trump era politics. AJC

State Department Warns Europe Over Defense Rules

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau has criticized European governments for structuring new defense and rearmament programs in ways that largely exclude American companies from competing.

In comments reported by Politico, he warned that shutting out U.S. firms could strain transatlantic ties at the very moment Washington is urging Europe to spend more on its own defense and replenish stocks depleted by aid to Ukraine. Courthouse, Politico

Tonight we are angry. Angry that a Pentagon leader leaked strike plans. Angry that the administration is threatening to cut food aid to millions. Angry that federal agencies are planning databases to track non citizen workers. Angry that cities are being flooded with raids. Angry that new Epstein files show how much has been hidden. Angry that Trump is pardoning powerful people while freezing immigration from nineteen countries. Angry that newborn vaccine protections might be rolled back.

It is a lot to take in, but staying here together matters.

