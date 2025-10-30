The state of New Mexico has allocated $30 million in emergency food assistance after the federal government’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) was suspended nationwide. Governor’s Office – Oct. 29, 2025

Roughly 460,000 residents—about 21% of the state’s population—were set to lose food benefits beginning November 1, prompting the governor to declare a statewide emergency and sign 40 executive orders, each authorizing up to $750,000 for food assistance.

(Source: KOAT Albuquerque, LA Daily Post)

The emergency funds will be distributed through existing EBT cards to all current SNAP recipients, providing roughly 30% of their normal monthly benefit. Elderly and disabled residents will receive at least $100 each.

The aid will cover the first 10 days of November as a stopgap while federal benefits remain frozen.

Governor Lujan Grisham said the state “cannot afford to bridge this massive funding gap indefinitely,” urging Congress and the White House to act immediately to restore federal SNAP funding.

New Mexico ranks among the top five states for food insecurity, with more than one in five residents relying on SNAP benefits. The sudden federal suspension threatens food access for hundreds of thousands of low-income families, elderly residents, and children statewide.

The emergency measure mirrors actions under discussion in several other states but represents one of the largest state-funded hunger responses since the COVID-19 pandemic.

