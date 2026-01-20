by Sharad Swaney, Director of Centered America

Today marks one year of the second Trump administration. It has been a devastating year, but we are grateful you are here with us. I will not spend much time on this moment. This administration is not an accomplishment and does not deserve more writing time than necessary.

We have some huge news about the possible invasion of Greenland. Please read further for crucial information.

Here’s your afternoon update:

Trump Escalates Greenland Standoff

President Donald Trump said there is “no going back” on his push to control Greenland and did not rule out taking it by force, according to Reuters.

Reuters reports Trump posted AI-generated images, including one with him holding a U.S. flag in Greenland, plus a mock-up map showing Canada and Greenland as part of the United States.

Trump also posted screenshots of private messages from foreign leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron questioning what Trump was “doing on Greenland,” and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urged calm at Davos, calling the reaction “hysteria” and saying, “Take a deep breath,” according to Reuters.

Trump’s “Board Of Peace” Goes Global

The White House is pushing Trump’s “Board of Peace” beyond Gaza, with Trump as chair, and a structure where countries can pay $1 billion for permanent membership.

Reuters also reports Trump threatened a 200% tariff on French wines and champagnes, framing it as pressure on Macron connected to the “Board of Peace.”

Senate Democrats Cut A Deal On ICE Funding

Senate Democrats agreed to a full-year DHS package that, per Sen. Patty Murray, adds constraints on ICE and includes $20 million for body-worn cameras, along with other oversight provisions.

Democrats argued ICE can otherwise draw from a large enforcement fund even during a continuing resolution or shutdown, and the deal aimed to narrow that flexibility with new rules and reporting.

ICE Detention In Minnesota Sparks Outrage

Reuters reports an elderly Hmong U.S. citizen in St. Paul said he was detained outside his home in underwear and a blanket during an ICE encounter.

DOJ Moves Against Don Lemon Coverage

The Justice Department, under Assistant AG Harmeet Dhillon, warned Don Lemon about possible legal consequences after he filmed and questioned people during a Minnesota church service disrupted by anti-ICE protesters, as the administration signaled aggressive prosecution.

Third Detainee Death Reported At Fort Bliss “Camp East Montana”

ICE disclosed a third detainee death in 44 days at Camp East Montana, a tent-style detention facility at Fort Bliss in El Paso, after a 36-year-old Nicaraguan man was found unresponsive and pronounced dead.

Bishop Warns Of A “New Era Of Martyrdom”

Associated Press reports a New Hampshire Episcopal bishop urged clergy to prepare for a “new era of martyrdom” after the killing of Renée Nicole Good, drawing national attention and sparking backlash.

Russia Pounds Ukraine’s Power Grid Overnight

Russia launched a major overnight drone and missile assault on Ukraine’s power grid, cutting heat to thousands of buildings in Kyiv during extreme cold.

100+ Vehicle Pileup Shuts Down I-196 In Michigan

Associated Press reports more than 100 vehicles crashed or slid off I-196 in western Michigan amid severe winter weather, injuring multiple people but with no deaths reported.

CENTERED AMERICA UPDATE:

