Centered America

Centered America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy's avatar
Andy
Oct 15

🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶

🔸🚫 No Kings 2.0🔸OCTOBER 18🔸🎃🔸🐁🔸

🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶

This Saturday - in 3 DAYS!

⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪

⚪⚪⚪⚪🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴⚪⚪⚪⚪

⚪⚪🔴🔴🔴⚪⚪⚪🔥🔥⚪⚪⚪🔴🔴⚪⚪

⚪🔴🔴⚪🔴🔴🌑⚪🌑🌑⚪🌑🌑⚪🔴🔴⚪

🔴🔴⚪🌓🌕🔴🔴🌗🌕🌕🌓🌕🌕🌗⚪🔴🔴

🔴🔴⚪🌔🌕🌕🔴🔴🌕🌕🌕🌕🌕🌖⚪🔴🔴

🔴🔴⚪⚪🌔🌕🌕🔴🔴🌕🌕🌕🌖⚪⚪🔴🔴

🔴🔴⚪⚪⚪🌑🌑🌑🌑🔴🔴🌑⚪⚪⚪🔴🔴

🔴🔴⚪⚪⚪🌓❌🌕❌🌕🔴🔴⚪⚪⚪🔴🔴

⚪🔴🔴⚪⚪🌑🌑🌑🌑🌑🌑🔴🔴⚪🔴🔴⚪

⚪⚪🔴🔴⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪🔴🔴🔴⚪⚪

⚪⚪⚪⚪🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴⚪⚪⚪⚪

⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪⚪

No crown survives the lie. No lie outshines the moon.

https://www.nokings.org/

✍️ Elbows UP! 🚢👦🗞️🧓

I’ve seen a lot of liars in my time. Riverboat gamblers, land speculators, newspaper editors.

But none of them had the gall to lie about their lies that cover for each other's lies about past lies.

The trick isn't now to come up with a good lie. It’s to tell so many, that nobody can keep track of them.

The dog ate my homework doesn't seem to cut it anymore.

The dog now has to have a car - with an accident - after driving its way to a dance (which is why I couldn't get the paper out of its mouth) because it had somehow been flown to an out-of-state kennel - somewhere in Florida - for emergency experiments in the name of SCIENCE.

That way, when the truth shows up, it looks suspicious. The dog actually got flown to another country and was left sitting on the runway.

I used to say, “If you tell the truth, you don’t have to remember anything.”

But, these folks in the Trump regime don’t remember anything anyway.

So, they have to turn to lying like it’s a profession.

They lie before breakfast.

They lie during lunch.

They lie after supper.

They lie to each other.

And, they lie in bed.

It's amazing that they even KNOW what is going on with all these lies.

I saw in the National Enquirer, JD Vance got up in the morning and told his wife he was going to work. Somebody told me not to believe it, because THAT rag peddles in fake news!

I personally read the Daily Planet And Mail myself.

The Planet insisted that Vance went on vacation - at least TEN times by my count. And that was since January. Three weeks every month! What does he do with all that time?

And where do all these other people go? Epstein Island!

Is this some fantastic version of a congressional resort where each strong man has beautiful ladies clamoring over him, on an empty three mile long sandy beach? All to himself with a margarita in each hand?

Back in my day, a man would lie to get out of trouble. But, Trump lied to get INTO trouble! And now that he's in, he has to LIE to stay there.

That is, until someone lures him out with a lie of her own.

Trump's lieing shows he doesn't know what he's doing. Or, where the hell he even is. Or, how to leave.

It's certainly not like Camelot.

Yours,

Mark Twain

JOIN THE DEMOCRACY TRAIN.

🚂🇨🇦🇬🇧🇫🇷🇯🇵🇦🇺🇩🇪🇺🇦🇸🇳🇳🇱🇰🇷🇵🇱🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇻🇦

🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶

Joe Black - When I'm Cleaning Windows (George Formby Cover)

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=iLZ1b7YYr7I

🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶🔸🔶

Keep protests peaceful.

Don't kill anyone.

They DO make a difference.

Here are some resistance related guides from around the world:

🇺🇸 Fundamentals of physical surveillance: a guide for uniformed and plainclothes personnel

https://archive.org/details/fundamentalsofph0000silj

The RCMP has its own publications including:

🇨🇦 GCPSG-022 (2025) - Threat and Risk Assessment Guide

GCPSG-010 (2022) - Operational Physical Security Guide

🇨🇦 GCPSG-019 (2023) - Protection, Detection, Response, and Recovery Guide

https://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/physec-secmat/pubs/index-eng.htm

The non-profit Electronic Frontier Foundation also has excellent guides on:

🇺🇸 Street Level Surveillance

https://sls.eff.org

🇺🇸 Surveillance Self-Defense

https://ssd.eff.org/

🇪🇺 🇸🇪⚠️ Resistance Operating Concept

https://jsou.edu/Press/PublicationDashboard/25

🇺🇦 🇺🇲 Radio Free Ukraine Resistance Manual

https://radiofreeukraine.com/3d-flip-book/resistance-manual/

⚠️ Assessing Revolutionary And Insurgent Strategies (ARIS) Studies (now at archive.org)

https://web.archive.org/web/20250310000340/https://www.soc.mil/ARIS/books/arisbooks.html

⚠️ Civilian-Based Defense: A Post-Military Weapons System

https://www.nonviolent-conflict.org/resource/civilian-based-defense-a-post-military-weapons-system/

🏁 Simple Sabotage Field Manual by United States Office of Strategic Services

https://www.gutenberg.org/ebooks/26184?ref=404media.co

⚠️ Library of Congress

Revelations from the Russian archives: documents in English translation

https://www.loc.gov/item/96024752

🏁 Robert Reich/Resistance School

Communicating Across Difference

https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLaT8gjnOmQl3dguy0_E0vVCL5ZYEyCTzu

🏁 Bernie Sanders:

https://m.youtube.com/@BernieSanders

🏁 CPJ Committee to Protect Journalists:

Safety Kit

https://cpj.org/safety-kit/

🏁 Activist Handbook:

https://activisthandbook.org/introduction

(⚠️ These are USA sponsored websites. Some publications may have been removed by the Trump regime)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Daniel Popescu / ⧉ Pluralisk's avatar
Daniel Popescu / ⧉ Pluralisk
Oct 16

Brilliant. Considering the court's action, what's your take on the most effective long-term strategy for opposition to scale? Always appreciate your sharp analisis.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Centered America
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture