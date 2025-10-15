Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it’s the support from paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. Paid subscriptions make it possible for us to organize and fight hands-on against the Trump administration. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain freely accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a paid subscriber.

Good afternoon, everyone!

Here’s the news for today:

• Historic Protest Expected: Organizers of the nationwide No Kings Day protests say they expect the largest demonstration in American history on October 18, with millions expected to rally across all 50 states. Over 2,500 events are planned in opposition to President Trump’s military crackdowns and the ongoing government shutdown. Republicans have condemned the movement as “hate America rallies,” while civil rights groups and Democrats describe it as a stand for democracy and equality.

• Court Blocks Trump’s Federal Firings: A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s mass layoffs of federal employees during the shutdown. Roughly 4,200 workers were terminated across seven agencies before the ruling, including hundreds from the Department of Education. Unions are calling the firings politically motivated and illegal.

• U.S. Passport Ranking Falls: The U.S. passport has dropped out of the global top ten, ranking 12th in the 2025 Henley Index. Experts attribute the decline partly to diplomatic strains and travel restrictions linked to the administration’s policies.

• Alaska Disaster Tied to Canceled Protections: The remnants of Typhoon Halong devastated Alaska’s Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, displacing more than 1,500 people and killing at least one. Earlier this year, the Trump administration canceled a $20 million EPA flood-protection grant for the region’s remote towns.

• White House Anxiety Over Protests: Officials inside the White House are reportedly growing nervous over turnout for No Kings Day, with estimates of millions expected nationwide.

• DHS Spends $51 Million on Pro-Trump Ads: The Department of Homeland Security has spent at least $51 million on taxpayer-funded ads thanking President Trump for “securing the border.” Critics call the campaign political propaganda. DHS insists it is an informational initiative.

• Arizona Attorney General Challenges Speaker Johnson: Arizona AG Kris Mayes has threatened legal action against House Speaker Mike Johnson for refusing to seat Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva, accusing him of violating the Constitution by denying Arizona’s 7th District representation.

• Congress Demands Clarity on Venezuelan Strikes: Lawmakers from both parties are demanding unedited footage and legal justification for recent U.S. strikes on alleged Venezuelan drug-smuggling boats amid reports of civilian casualties and questionable intelligence.

• Supreme Court to Weaken Voting Rights Act?: The conservative majority is hearing a Louisiana redistricting case that could determine whether states may consider race when drawing maps. The outcome could sharply reduce minority representation nationwide.

• Meta Removes ICE Tracking Group: Meta removed a Chicago Facebook group that tracked ICE agents after a DOJ request. Officials said it violated platform policies, sparking debate over free speech and public accountability.

• L.A. County Declares Immigration Emergency: Los Angeles County declared a state of emergency following federal immigration raids, enabling officials to provide rent relief and legal aid to affected residents.

• Tear Gas Used in Chicago Raid: Border Patrol agents fired tear gas in Chicago’s East Side after a car chase involving suspected undocumented immigrants, defying a recent court order limiting such tactics.

• Visas Revoked Over Social Media Posts: The State Department revoked the visas of six foreign nationals from Argentina, Brazil, Germany, Mexico, Paraguay, and South Africa after they criticized slain activist Charlie Kirk online. Civil rights groups called it an attack on free expression.

• U.S. Military Aid to Ukraine Expands: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told NATO allies that new “firepower” is coming to Ukraine. Reports suggest the U.S. may send long-range Tomahawk missiles, though the plan remains under consideration.

• Florida Congressman Faces Restraining Order: A Florida judge issued a restraining order against Rep. Cory Mills after allegations he threatened to release explicit videos of a former girlfriend.

• Ceasefire Confusion in Gaza: Israel confirmed that a body returned by Hamas under the U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal was not among the remaining hostages. The fragile truce faces growing tension and confusion over aid deliveries.

• Cyberattacks on Airport PA Systems: Unauthorized pro-Hamas messages were broadcast over PA systems at airports in Pennsylvania and British Columbia after cyber breaches. Police investigations are ongoing.

• Global CO₂ Levels Hit Record High: Carbon dioxide levels rose by 3.5 parts per million in 2024, reaching 424 ppm — the largest annual increase ever recorded. Scientists warn that Earth’s natural carbon sinks are weakening, accelerating global warming.

• OpenAI Policy Shift: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced that ChatGPT will soon allow adult users to access erotic material under strict verification systems and mental health safeguards. The change is set for December rollout.

Thanks for reading!

Sharad Swaney | Director, Centered America

