BREAKING: Oracle Reportedly in Talks to Purchase Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), the media conglomerate behind HBO, CNN and the Warner Bros. studios, has announced it is reviewing strategic alternatives following unsolicited bids from multiple parties. (Bloomberg, CBS News, PBS)

The company’s board disclosed that it has received takeover interest for either the entire company or its constituent units including the Warner Bros. studios business. WBD, Bloomberg

One reported proposal came from Paramount Skydance, with an offer of nearly US $24 per share, valued at about US $60 billion, which Warner Bros. Discovery rejected. Reuters

Other industry giants such as Amazon and Apple are reportedly in early‐stage discussions to evaluate the company’s assets, including through nondisclosure agreements ahead of data sharing. TheWrap

Warner Bros. Discovery also reaffirmed that its previously announced plan to split into two companies , one focused on studios and streaming, the other on linear networks and news operations remains on track. CBS News

