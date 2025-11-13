Good afternoon, everyone!

This week has been packed with bombshell news. We have been winning again and again, even with the setback on the shutdown fight. It is important to remember that the work we are doing, the courage all of you show, the reporting, the action steps, the resistance, the protests, the emotion we pour in every single day to defend American democracy and hold those in power accountable is making a real impact.

We should be proud of what we are accomplishing while keeping our focus and momentum.

Take a moment, close your eyes, breathe… We are winning. We are fighting. The walls are closing in on Donald Trump and his administration.

If you’re new here at Centered America, welcome! We are so glad you’re here with us fighting for Democracy. This is your personal hub for news and resistance!

If you would like to support Centered America in the best way possible, please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. It helps us tremendously! Here’s 5% off:

Get 5% off forever

Here’s your afternoon update:

• A statue of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein holding hands has gone back up in Washington, placed again near Busboys and Poets. Its return comes right as new Epstein emails circulate. The sculpture had already been taken down once, which makes its reappearance stand out even more.

Photo taken from Aaron Parnas’ reporting.

• Donald Trump has now refused to answer Epstein questions for the second straight event. This silence is unusual for a president who normally talks freely with reporters. His last Truth Social post was more than twenty four hours ago and did not mention any of the new material involving Epstein.

• Todd Blanche is facing criticism after yesterday’s released emails collided with his earlier interview with Ghislaine Maxwell. Commentators say the new material weakens what he asked and how he handled that questioning.

• The White House responded to all the newly released Epstein emails by calling the documents a political hoax and a distraction. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt argued that news outlets are trying to shift attention away from what she described as Trump’s wins in the government funding fight.

• Politico reporting says more than one hundred House Republicans may vote to force the release of all remaining Epstein files, even though only four GOP members actually signed the discharge petition that triggered action. The party appears divided, and analysts are watching to see if the final vote approaches a veto proof majority.

Reminder: everyone is welcome here, but it’s the support from free and paid subscribers that keeps Centered America going. Paid subscriptions make it possible for us to organize and fight hands-on against the Trump administration. If you believe in this work and want important resources like this to remain freely accessible, I’d be grateful if you considered becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Get 5% off forever

• Megyn Kelly is under fire for saying she knows someone close to the Epstein case who claimed Epstein was focused on the “barely legal” range, specifically fifteen year old girls. She contrasted this with younger children and said there is a difference between a fifteen year old and a five year old. Her comments have drawn sharp criticism.

• Newly unsealed material describes how a homeless seventeen year old, who needed money for braces, entered a sugar dating site and became the key witness in investigations involving Joel Greenberg and former representative Matt Gaetz. The House Ethics Committee found substantial evidence that Gaetz paid her for sex, even though prosecutors declined to charge him.

• House Speaker Mike Johnson moved faster than required to schedule next week’s vote on compelling the Justice Department to release every remaining Epstein file. The timeline sped up after Adelita Grijalva’s signature on the discharge petition forced action and added more pressure on House leadership.

• A short two page bill in the Senate aims to block Donald Trump from receiving a proposed two hundred thirty million dollar taxpayer funded settlement tied to federal investigations into him. The goal is to prevent any public money from going to Trump related to his own probes.

• Senator John Fetterman was hospitalized after becoming light headed during a ventricular fibrillation flare up and falling near his home. He suffered minor facial injuries and remains under observation while doctors adjust his medications. His team says he is stable and joking with staff.

Sources for reporting:

CBS News – “Epstein discharge petition secures final signature needed to force House vote on releasing files” (Caitlin Yilek, Kaia Hubbard) CBS News

Washington Post – “Satirical Trump statue returns after more Epstein emails released” (Joe Heim) The Washington Post

Reuters – “Statue of Trump holding hands with Epstein removed from Washington’s National Mall” Reuters

ARTnews – coverage of the Trump–Epstein “Best Friends Forever” statue and its return outside Busboys and Poets in D.C. ArtNews

The Independent – “Statue of Trump–Epstein holding hands reappears in DC after being torn down by federal agents” and “Trump–Epstein statue appears for third time in DC” The Independent

PEOPLE – “Megyn Kelly Questions Whether Child Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein Counts as a Pedophile: ‘He Liked the Very Young Teen Type’” People.com

Social/video clips of Megyn Kelly’s comments on Epstein and “barely legal” teens (Instagram / X reels and posts) X (formerly Twitter)

The New Republic – “17-Year-Old Girl in Gaetz Probe Was Homeless and Trying to Save for Braces” The New Republic

Associated Press – “House Ethics Committee accuses Gaetz of paying for sex, including with 17-year-old girl” and the full Ethics Committee report coverage AP News

Tennessee Lookout – “‘Substantial evidence’ Gaetz paid for sex with minor, U.S. House Committee says” Tennessee Lookout

Vox – “Trump’s $230 million cash grab, briefly explained” (on the proposed taxpayer-funded settlement) Vox

Congressional Record – entries discussing the proposed $230 million DOJ payment to Donald Trump and related legislation Congress.gov

New Republic / Yahoo syndication – reporting on Trump’s demand that DOJ pay him $230 million over federal probes Yahoo

Donate to Centered America today or become a paid subscriber!

Donate to Centered America

Get 5% off forever

OUR MISSION AT CENTERED AMERICA

Centered America is a 501(c)(4) organization founded to unite disillusioned Democrats, Republicans, overlooked communities, and everyday Americans to reform the Democratic Party into a party that truly represents them.

We are committed to upholding constitutional and democratic principles, fighting oligarchy and fascism, promoting activism, reporting the truth, and resisting the Trump administration’s dangerous agenda.

To achieve this, we focus on reconnecting with open-minded voters, addressing their concerns directly, reshaping the Democratic Party’s messaging, amplifying independent journalism, and providing resources that empower citizens to actively engage in protecting our democracy.

Donate to Centered America

Contact Us

Email us at info@centeredamerica.org.

⸻

Thank you for fighting.

Sharad Swaney & Gavin Faivre | Directors, Centered America